(KMAland) -- The 10th week of the high school football season has arrived!

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Clarinda/Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Fremont-Mills/Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley/AHSTW on the KMAX-Stream (audio only). Check out the full Connection Schedule below.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 26 previews below. 

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SECOND ROUND

Pod A 

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at No. 8 West Harrison (9-0)

West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)

Pod B 

No. 9 CAM, Anita (7-2) at No. 5 Lenox (9-0)

Fremont-Mills (7-2) at No. 10 Southeast Warren (9-1)

Pod C 

No. 6 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at No. 2 Don Bosco (8-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at No. 7 Turkey Valley (7-1)

Pod D 

No. 3 Easton Valley (7-1) at Montezuma (8-2)

Central City (8-1) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (10-0)

IOWA CLASS A STATE SECOND ROUND 

Pod A 

Hinton (6-3) at No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (8-1) at No. 4 Woodbury Central (9-0)

Pod B 

No. 7 Newman Catholic (8-1) at North Linn (8-1)

No. 9 Wapsie Valley (7-2) at No. 1 West Hancock (9-0)

Pod C 

East Buchanan (8-1) at Alburnett (8-1)

Columbus Community (8-1) at No. 2 Grundy Center (9-0)

Pod D 

Southwest Valley (7-2) at No. 3 AHSTW, Avoca (9-0)

No. 10 Mount Ayr (8-1) at No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (9-0)

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SECOND ROUND 

Pod A 

Western Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1)

No. 5 Kuemper Catholic (8-1) at No. 4 West Sioux (8-1)

Pod B 

Dike-New Hartford (7-2) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (8-1)

Columbus Catholic (6-3) at No. 3 West Branch (9-0)

Pod C 

 No. 8 Mediapolis (8-1) at No. 9 Sigourney/Keota (7-2)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at No. 1 Van Meter (8-1)

Pod D 

No. 10 Pella Christian (8-1) at South Hamilton (8-1)

ACGC (7-2) at No. 2 Underwood (9-0)

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SECOND ROUND 

Pod A 

Clarinda (6-3) at No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

No. 6 West Lyon (7-2) at No. 9 Greene County (8-1)

Pod B

No. 5 OABCIG (8-1) at No. 7 Osage (7-2)

Clear Lake (5-4) at No. 4 Spirit Lake (9-0)

Pod C 

Crestwood, Cresco (6-3) at No. 8 Waukon (6-3)

No. 10 Wahlert Catholic (7-2) at No. 3 West Marshall (9-0)

Pod D 

Centerville (7-2) at Monticello (7-2)

Mid-Prairie (6-3) at No. 2 Williamsburg (9-0)

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE FIRST ROUND 

Pod A 

MOC-Floyd Valley (6-3) at No. 1 Harlan (8-1)

No. 7 Nevada at Sioux Center (5-4)

Pod B 

No. 9 Central DeWitt (6-3) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (9-0)

No. 10 West Delaware (5-4) at No. 4 Solon (7-2)

Pod C 

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (6-3) at No. 6 Humboldt (8-1)

Benton (6-3) at No. 8 Independence (9-1)

Pod D 

Grinnell (5-4) at No. 3 ADM (8-1)

Creston (6-3) at No. 5 North Polk (7-2)

IOWA CLASS 4A STATE FIRST ROUND 

Pod A 

Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at No. 3 Xavier (9-0)

No. 8 Indianola (6-3) at No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

Pod B 

Fort Madison (7-2) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0)

No. 9 Epworth, Western Dubuque (6-3) at No. 7 North Scott (7-2)

Pod C 

LeMars (6-3) at No. 1 Lewis Central (9-0)

Glenwood (6-3) at Spencer (7-2)

Pod D 

No. 10 Webster City (6-3) at No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (8-1)

Newton (7-2) at No. 4 Carlisle (8-1)

IOWA CLASS 5A STATE FIRST ROUND 

Pod A 

Davenport West (7-2) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (8-1)

No. 9 Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2)

Pod B 

Ames (6-3) at No. 4 Southeast Polk (8-1)

No. 7 Linn-Mar (6-3) at No. 8 Prairie (6-3)

Pod C 

Sioux City East (7-2) at No. 3 Ankeny (8-1)

No. 6 Iowa City High (6-3) at No. 10 Johnston (6-3)

Pod D 

WDM Valley (5-4) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (9-0)

Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (7-2)

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4 FIRST ROUND 

Nodaway Valley (3-6) at Stanberry (3-5)

Mound City (2-7) at South Holt (5-4)

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 3 FIRST ROUND 

Southwest Livingston (0-9) at DeKalb (1-8)

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 2 FIRST ROUND 

Northwest (Hughesville) (1-8) at Knox County (2-7)

Keytesville (0-9) at Concordai (3-6)

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 FIRST ROUND 

Rich Hill (1-8) at Greenfield (2-7)

Osceola (1-8) at College Heights Christian (1-7)

MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 FIRST ROUND 

Cameron (4-5) at St. Pius X (6-3)

Lafayette (0-9) at Savannah (8-1)

Benton (3-6) at Chillicothe (5-4)

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND 

Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Omaha Westside (8-1)

Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2)

Millard South (5-4) at Kearney (7-2)

Omaha North (6-3) at Grand Island (7-2)

Lincoln East (5-4) at Elkhorn South, 8:00 PM (9-0)

Creighton Prep (6-3) at North Platte (6-3)

Papillion-LaVista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3)

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Gretna (9-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE FIRST ROUND 

Beatrice (3-6) at Bennington (9-0)

Elkhorn North (6-3) at Lincoln Pius X (5-4)

Norris (4-5) at Waverly (7-2)

Northwest (4-5) at Elkhorn High, 4:00 PM (7-2)

Plattsmouth (4-5) at Scottsbluff (8-1)

Blair (5-4) at Skutt Catholic (6-3)

Seward (6-3) at York (6-3)

Mount Michael Benedictine (3-6) at Gross Catholic (9-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE FIRST ROUND 

Scotus Central Catholic (6-3) at Aurora (9-0)

Lincoln Christian (7-2) at Roncalli Catholic (7-2)

Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2)

Auburn (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (8-1)

Broken Bow (5-4) at McCook (9-0)

Platteview (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2)

Wahoo (6-3) at Columbus Lakeview (7-2)

Central City (5-4) at Pierce, 6:30 PM (9-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE FIRST ROUND 

Valentine (5-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:00 PM (9-0)

Battle Creek (7-2) at Gordon-Rushville, 5:00 PM (6-3)

Cedar Catholic (6-3) at Mitchell, 3:00 PM (8-1)

Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at Malcolm (9-0)

Yutan (6-3) at Norfolk Catholic, 6:00 PM (9-0)

Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at Bishop Neumann (8-1)

Fillmore Central (7-2) at Oakland-Craig (7-2)

Chase County (5-4) at Ord (8-1)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SECOND ROUND 

Sandy Creek (6-3) at North Platte St. Patrick’s, 6:00 PM (9-0)

Hi-Line (8-1) at Elmwood-Murdock, 5:00 PM (8-1)

Heartland (7-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)

Summerland (6-3) at Riverside, 6:00 PM (8-1)

Ravenna (7-2) at Stanton (9-0)

Nebraska Christian (7-2) at Thayer Central (8-1)

Crofton (6-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (8-1)

Weeping Water (5-4) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6:00 PM (9-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SECOND ROUND 

South Loup (6-3) at Howells-Dodge, 4:00 PM (9-0)

Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County Stratton, 3:30 PM (8-1)

Central Valley (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford, 6:30 PM (8-1)

Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at BDS (9-0)

Twin Loup (7-2) at Wynot, 5:00 PM (8-1)

Osceola (8-1) at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM (8-1)

Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth, 5:00 PM (9-0)

Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at Hitchcock County, 4:00 PM (9-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 STATE FIRST ROUND 

Wallace (4-4) at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 6:00 PM (8-0)

Sterling (6-2) at Shelton, 6:00 PM (6-2)

Southwest (5-3) at Parkview Christian, 3:30 PM (7-1)

Hampton (5-4) at Red Cloud, 6:00 PM (7-1)

Brady (4-4) at Potter-Dix, 6:00 PM (8-0)

Stuart (5-3) at Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (6-2)

Hay Springs (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore, 2:00 PM (6-2)

Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at Arthur County, 2:00 PM (8-0)

