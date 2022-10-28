(KMAland) -- The 10th week of the high school football season has arrived!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Clarinda/Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Fremont-Mills/Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley/AHSTW on the KMAX-Stream (audio only). Check out the full Connection Schedule below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 26 previews below.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at No. 8 West Harrison (9-0)
West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)
Pod B
No. 9 CAM, Anita (7-2) at No. 5 Lenox (9-0)
Fremont-Mills (7-2) at No. 10 Southeast Warren (9-1)
Pod C
No. 6 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at No. 2 Don Bosco (8-0)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at No. 7 Turkey Valley (7-1)
Pod D
No. 3 Easton Valley (7-1) at Montezuma (8-2)
Central City (8-1) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (10-0)
IOWA CLASS A STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
Hinton (6-3) at No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (8-1) at No. 4 Woodbury Central (9-0)
Pod B
No. 7 Newman Catholic (8-1) at North Linn (8-1)
No. 9 Wapsie Valley (7-2) at No. 1 West Hancock (9-0)
Pod C
East Buchanan (8-1) at Alburnett (8-1)
Columbus Community (8-1) at No. 2 Grundy Center (9-0)
Pod D
Southwest Valley (7-2) at No. 3 AHSTW, Avoca (9-0)
No. 10 Mount Ayr (8-1) at No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (9-0)
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
Western Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1)
No. 5 Kuemper Catholic (8-1) at No. 4 West Sioux (8-1)
Pod B
Dike-New Hartford (7-2) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (8-1)
Columbus Catholic (6-3) at No. 3 West Branch (9-0)
Pod C
No. 8 Mediapolis (8-1) at No. 9 Sigourney/Keota (7-2)
Woodward-Granger (6-3) at No. 1 Van Meter (8-1)
Pod D
No. 10 Pella Christian (8-1) at South Hamilton (8-1)
ACGC (7-2) at No. 2 Underwood (9-0)
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
Clarinda (6-3) at No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)
No. 6 West Lyon (7-2) at No. 9 Greene County (8-1)
Pod B
No. 5 OABCIG (8-1) at No. 7 Osage (7-2)
Clear Lake (5-4) at No. 4 Spirit Lake (9-0)
Pod C
Crestwood, Cresco (6-3) at No. 8 Waukon (6-3)
No. 10 Wahlert Catholic (7-2) at No. 3 West Marshall (9-0)
Pod D
Centerville (7-2) at Monticello (7-2)
Mid-Prairie (6-3) at No. 2 Williamsburg (9-0)
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE FIRST ROUND
Pod A
MOC-Floyd Valley (6-3) at No. 1 Harlan (8-1)
No. 7 Nevada at Sioux Center (5-4)
Pod B
No. 9 Central DeWitt (6-3) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (9-0)
No. 10 West Delaware (5-4) at No. 4 Solon (7-2)
Pod C
Hampton-Dumont/CAL (6-3) at No. 6 Humboldt (8-1)
Benton (6-3) at No. 8 Independence (9-1)
Pod D
Grinnell (5-4) at No. 3 ADM (8-1)
Creston (6-3) at No. 5 North Polk (7-2)
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE FIRST ROUND
Pod A
Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at No. 3 Xavier (9-0)
No. 8 Indianola (6-3) at No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)
Pod B
Fort Madison (7-2) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0)
No. 9 Epworth, Western Dubuque (6-3) at No. 7 North Scott (7-2)
Pod C
LeMars (6-3) at No. 1 Lewis Central (9-0)
Glenwood (6-3) at Spencer (7-2)
Pod D
No. 10 Webster City (6-3) at No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
Newton (7-2) at No. 4 Carlisle (8-1)
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE FIRST ROUND
Pod A
Davenport West (7-2) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (8-1)
No. 9 Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2)
Pod B
Ames (6-3) at No. 4 Southeast Polk (8-1)
No. 7 Linn-Mar (6-3) at No. 8 Prairie (6-3)
Pod C
Sioux City East (7-2) at No. 3 Ankeny (8-1)
No. 6 Iowa City High (6-3) at No. 10 Johnston (6-3)
Pod D
WDM Valley (5-4) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (9-0)
Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (7-2)
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4 FIRST ROUND
Nodaway Valley (3-6) at Stanberry (3-5)
Mound City (2-7) at South Holt (5-4)
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 3 FIRST ROUND
Southwest Livingston (0-9) at DeKalb (1-8)
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 2 FIRST ROUND
Northwest (Hughesville) (1-8) at Knox County (2-7)
Keytesville (0-9) at Concordai (3-6)
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 FIRST ROUND
Rich Hill (1-8) at Greenfield (2-7)
Osceola (1-8) at College Heights Christian (1-7)
MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 FIRST ROUND
Cameron (4-5) at St. Pius X (6-3)
Lafayette (0-9) at Savannah (8-1)
Benton (3-6) at Chillicothe (5-4)
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND
Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Omaha Westside (8-1)
Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2)
Millard South (5-4) at Kearney (7-2)
Omaha North (6-3) at Grand Island (7-2)
Lincoln East (5-4) at Elkhorn South, 8:00 PM (9-0)
Creighton Prep (6-3) at North Platte (6-3)
Papillion-LaVista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3)
Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Gretna (9-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE FIRST ROUND
Beatrice (3-6) at Bennington (9-0)
Elkhorn North (6-3) at Lincoln Pius X (5-4)
Norris (4-5) at Waverly (7-2)
Northwest (4-5) at Elkhorn High, 4:00 PM (7-2)
Plattsmouth (4-5) at Scottsbluff (8-1)
Blair (5-4) at Skutt Catholic (6-3)
Seward (6-3) at York (6-3)
Mount Michael Benedictine (3-6) at Gross Catholic (9-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE FIRST ROUND
Scotus Central Catholic (6-3) at Aurora (9-0)
Lincoln Christian (7-2) at Roncalli Catholic (7-2)
Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2)
Auburn (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (8-1)
Broken Bow (5-4) at McCook (9-0)
Platteview (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2)
Wahoo (6-3) at Columbus Lakeview (7-2)
Central City (5-4) at Pierce, 6:30 PM (9-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE FIRST ROUND
Valentine (5-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:00 PM (9-0)
Battle Creek (7-2) at Gordon-Rushville, 5:00 PM (6-3)
Cedar Catholic (6-3) at Mitchell, 3:00 PM (8-1)
Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at Malcolm (9-0)
Yutan (6-3) at Norfolk Catholic, 6:00 PM (9-0)
Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at Bishop Neumann (8-1)
Fillmore Central (7-2) at Oakland-Craig (7-2)
Chase County (5-4) at Ord (8-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SECOND ROUND
Sandy Creek (6-3) at North Platte St. Patrick’s, 6:00 PM (9-0)
Hi-Line (8-1) at Elmwood-Murdock, 5:00 PM (8-1)
Heartland (7-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)
Summerland (6-3) at Riverside, 6:00 PM (8-1)
Ravenna (7-2) at Stanton (9-0)
Nebraska Christian (7-2) at Thayer Central (8-1)
Crofton (6-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (8-1)
Weeping Water (5-4) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6:00 PM (9-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SECOND ROUND
South Loup (6-3) at Howells-Dodge, 4:00 PM (9-0)
Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County Stratton, 3:30 PM (8-1)
Central Valley (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford, 6:30 PM (8-1)
Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at BDS (9-0)
Twin Loup (7-2) at Wynot, 5:00 PM (8-1)
Osceola (8-1) at Bloomfield, 6:00 PM (8-1)
Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth, 5:00 PM (9-0)
Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at Hitchcock County, 4:00 PM (9-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 STATE FIRST ROUND
Wallace (4-4) at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 6:00 PM (8-0)
Sterling (6-2) at Shelton, 6:00 PM (6-2)
Southwest (5-3) at Parkview Christian, 3:30 PM (7-1)
Hampton (5-4) at Red Cloud, 6:00 PM (7-1)
Brady (4-4) at Potter-Dix, 6:00 PM (8-0)
Stuart (5-3) at Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (6-2)
Hay Springs (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore, 2:00 PM (6-2)
Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at Arthur County, 2:00 PM (8-0)