(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Nodaway Valley/Shenandoah, Clarinda/Underwood, Glenwood/Indianola, Southwest Valley/Sidney, Lenox/East Mills and Tri-Center/Treynor live video streams linked here.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 21 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
Nodaway Valley (0-1) at Shenandoah (1-0)
Clarinda (0-1) at Underwood (1-1)
Red Oak (1-0) at West Central Valley (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Griswold (0-1) at Bedford (1-0)
Lenox (1-0) at East Mills (1-0)
Stanton-Essex (1-0) at Fremont-Mills (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon (0-2) at Boyer Valley (1-0)
CAM (1-0) at Woodbine (0-1)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0) at West Harrison (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Moravia (1-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (1-0)
Seymour (0-1) at Murray (1-1)
Southeast Warren (1-1) at Mormon Trail (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter (1-0) at Melcher-Dallas (0-1)
BGM (1-0) at Twin Cedars (0-2)
Grand View Christian (1-0) at Montezuma (1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (0-1) at Kingsley-Pierson (0-1)
River Valley (0-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0)
Siouxland Christian (0-1) at Newell-Fonda (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lamoni (0-1) at East Union (1-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-1) at Woodward Academy (0-1)
GTRA (1-0) at Glidden-Ralston (1-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden (1-0) at Wayne (0-1)
Belle Plaine (0-1) at Madrid (0-1)
Lynnville-Sully (1-0) at North Mahaska (0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham (0-1) at AHSTW (1-0)
Southwest Valley (1-0) at Sidney (1-0)
St. Albert (0-1) at Riverside (0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lawton-Bronson (1-0) at Missouri Valley (0-1)
Westwood (1-0) at IKM-Manning (0-1)
Woodbury Central (1-0) at Logan-Magnolia (0-1)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood (1-1) at Indianola (1-0)
Lewis Central (2-0) at Carlisle (1-0)
Kuemper Catholic (1-0) at Atlantic (0-1)
Grinnell (0-1) at Harlan (0-1)
Creston (1-0) at Winterset (0-1)
Abraham Lincoln (1-0) at Denison-Schleswig (0-1)
Tri-Center (0-1) at Treynor (1-0)
Mount Ayr (1-0) at Central Decatur (0-1)
Omaha South (0-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-2)
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1)
Sioux City North (1-0) at Sioux City East (2-0)
South Sioux City (0-1) at Sioux City West (0-1)
LeMars (1-0) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-1)
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Colfax-Mingo (0-1) at Clarke (1-0)
Central Lee (0-1) at Cardinal (0-1)
Davis County (0-1) at Van Buren County (1-0)
Interstate 35 (0-1) at Pleasantville (0-1)
Pella Christian (1-0) at Panorama (2-0)
Sigourney-Keota (0-1) at Mid-Prairie (1-0)
Woodward-Granger (1-0) at ACGC (0-1)
Williamsburg (1-0) at Van Meter (1-0)
MVAOCOU (0-1) at Eagle Grove (0-1)
East Sac County (0-1) at Ridge View (0-1)
West Monona (0-1) at Cherokee (0-1)
Greene County (1-0) at Perry (0-2)
Des Moines Hoover (0-1) at Des Moines Christian (0-1)
Gilbert (0-1) at Carroll (1-0)
West Sioux (1-0) at Sioux Center (1-0)
Western Christian (1-0) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-1)
ADM (1-0) at Ballard (1-1)
Saydel (0-1) at South Tama (0-1)
Oskaloosa (0-1) at Knoxville (0-1)
Ames (1-0) at Fort Dodge (0-1)
OABCIG (1-0) at Storm Lake (0-1)
Spencer (0-1) at Mason City (1-0)
Webster City (0-1) at Boone (0-1)
Dallas Center-Grimes (1-1) at Bondurant-Farrar (1-0)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (1-0) at Nodaway Valley (0-1)
Rock Port (1-0) at Platte Valley (1-0)
Stanberry (1-0) at Albany (1-0)
Stewartsville-Osborn (1-0) at Mound City (0-1)
South Holt (0-1) at Southwest Livingston (0-1)
Worth County (1-0) at St. Joseph Christian (0-1)
North Andrew (1-0) at Bishop LeBlond (1-0)
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Harrisonville (0-1) at Maryville (0-1)
Chillicothe (1-0) at Kirksville (0-1)
Cameron (0-1) at Southeast (0-1)
East Buchanan (1-0) at Savannah (1-0)
Lafayette (0-1) at Pleasant Hill (1-0)
St. Pius X (1-0) at St. Michael the Archangel (1-0)
Central (1-0) at Benton (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Johnson County Central (0-1) at Conestoga (0-1)
Freeman (1-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (1-0)
Johnson-Brock (1-0) at Weeping Water (0-1)
Palmyra (1-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (0-1)
Lawrence-Nelson (1-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (0-1)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Mead (1-0) at Shelby-Rising City (0-1)
Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-1) at Cross County (1-0)
Omaha Christian Academy (1-0) at East Butler (0-1)
McCool Junction (0-1) at EMF (0-1)
Southern (0-1) at Diller-Odell (0-1)
Sutton (0-1) at Thayer Central (1-0)
BDS (1-0) at Superior (0-2)
Deshler (0-1) at Humboldt-TRS (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Bennington (1-0) at Plattsmouth (0-1)
Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) at Wahoo (0-1)
Omaha Concordia (1-0) at Syracuse (1-0)
Nebraska City (0-1) at Roncalli Catholic (1-0)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Auburn (1-0)
Falls City (0-1) at Fairbury (1-0)
Louisville (0-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (0-1)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Omaha Westview (1-0) at Gross Catholic (1-0)
Northwest (0-1) at Skutt Catholic (0-1)
Mount Michael Benedictine (1-0) at Ralston (1-0)
Boys Town (0-1) at Columbus Lakeview (0-1)
Fort Calhoun (1-0) at Oakland-Craig (0-1)
Lincoln Christian (1-0) at Platteview (1-0)
Malcolm (1-0) at Raymond Central (1-0)
Aquinas Catholic (0-1) at Cedar Catholic (1-0)
Bishop Neumann (1-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (0-1)
Battle Creek (1-0) at David City (0-1)
Tri County (0-1) at Yutan (0-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
St. Edward (1-0) at Sterling (1-0)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Meridian (0-0) at Red Cloud (0-0)
Parkview Christian (0-0) at Hampton (1-0)
METRO
Millard South (1-0) at Elkhorn South (1-0)
Bellevue East (1-0) at Norfolk (1-0)
Omaha Burke (0-1) at Bellevue West (2-0)
Omaha Central (1-0) at Gretna (1-0)
Papillion-LaVista (0-1) at Papillion-LaVista South (2-0)
Omaha Westside (1-0) at Grand Island (1-0)
Omaha Northwest (0-1) at Lincoln High (0-1)
Omaha North (0-1) at Millard West (0-1)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux City East)
AT Augustana (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
AT Johnson County Central
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Tri-County Invitational (Auburn, Johnson County Central, Palmyra) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth at Omaha North Tournament
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian Invitational (B)