CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Shenandoah (2-1, 0-0) at Red Oak (3-0, 0-0)
Clarke (3-0, 0-0) at Clarinda (1-2, 0-0)
Des Moines Christian (1-2, 0-0) at Greene County (2-1, 0-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills (2-1, 1-0) at Bedford (2-1, 1-1)
Griswold (0-4, 0-2) at Stanton-Essex (2-1, 1-1)
Lenox (4-0, 2-0) at East Union (2-1, 0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Boyer Valley (1-2, 0-2) at West Harrison (3-0, 2-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1, 1-0) at Woodbine (0-3, 0-2)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-1, 1-1) at Audubon (1-3, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Lamoni (0-3, 0-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (0-3, 0-2)
Murray (3-1, 1-1) at Mormon Trail (1-2, 1-1)
Southeast Warren (3-1, 2-0) at Seymour (0-3, 0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Melcher-Dallas (1-2, 0-1) at Montezuma (3-1, 2-0)
Grand View Christian (2-1, 1-1) at Baxter (3-0, 2-0)
Woodward Academy (0-3, 0-1) at BGM (2-1, 1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
River Valley (0-3, 0-2) at Ar-We-Va (1-2, 1-1)
Glidden-Ralston (1-2, 0-1) at Siouxland Christian (0-3, 0-2)
Kingsley-Pierson (1-2, 1-0) at Remsen, St. Mary’s (3-0, 2-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
CAM (2-1, 1-1 8-10) at East Mills (2-1, 1-1 8-9)
Moravia (3-1, 2-0 8-8) at Twin Cedars (0-4, 0-2 8-7)
Bishop Garrigan (2-1) at Newell-Fonda (3-0, 2-0 8-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Wayne (0-3, 0-2) at Lynnville-Sully (3-0, 1-0)
North Mahaska (1-2, 1-1) at Ogden (2-1, 1-1)
Colfax-Mingo (0-3, 0-1) at Belle Plaine (1-2, 1-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr (3-0, 1-0) at AHSTW (3-0, 2-0)
Riverside (0-3, 0-2) at Sidney (1-2, 0-2)
Southwest Valley (2-1, 1-1) at St. Albert (1-2, 1-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Missouri Valley (0-3, 0-2) at IKM-Manning (0-3, 0-2)
Tri-Center (1-2, 1-0) at Logan-Magnolia (1-2, 1-1)
Westwood (2-1, 1-1) at Lawton-Bronson (2-1, 1-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur (1-2, 0-0) at Cardinal (0-3, 0-0)
Pella Christian (3-0, 0-0) at Van Buren (2-1, 0-0)
Sigourney-Keota (1-2, 0-0) at Pleasantville (2-1, 0-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Interstate 35, Truro (1-2, 0-0) at Nodaway Valley (0-3, 0-0)
West Central Valley (2-1, 0-0) at ACGC (2-1, 0-0)
Van Meter (2-1, 0-0) at Panorama (2-2, 0-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood (3-0, 0-0) at East Sac County (0-3, 0-0)
West Monona (0-3, 0-0) at Treynor (2-1, 0-0)
Kuemper Catholic (3-0, 0-0) at MVAOCOU (0-3, 0-0)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood (2-1) at Harlan (2-1)
Indianola (3-0) at Lewis Central (3-0)
Ballard (2-2) at Atlantic (1-2)
Creston (3-0) at Gilbert (1-2)
Thomas Jefferson (0-3) at Denison-Schleswig (1-2)
Sioux City North (2-1) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-3)
MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0) at LeMars (2-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-3) at Sioux City East (3-0)
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Earlham (1-2, 1-1 A-7) at Madrid (2-1, 2-0 A-6)
Woodbury Central (3-0, 2-0 A-8) at Akron-Westfield (1-2)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-2) at Algona (3-0)
Spencer (2-1) at Sioux Center (1-2)
Storm Lake (0-3) at Carroll (2-1)
Saydel (0-3) at Newton (3-0)
Winterset (0-3) at ADM (3-0)
Fairfield (1-2) at Knoxville (0-3)
Des Moines Hoover (1-2) at Perry (0-3)
Norwalk (2-1) at Dallas Center-Grimes (1-3)
Mason City (2-1) at Webster City (1-2)
Marshalltown (1-2) at Fort Dodge (1-2)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
DeKalb (1-2) at East Atchison (3-0)
Nodaway Valley (0-3) at Rock Port (2-1)
South Holt (1-2) at Platte Valley (3-0)
Mound City (0-3) at Southwest Livingston (0-3)
Stanberry (1-2) at Knox County (1-2)
Worth County (3-0) at Albany (3-0)
North Andrew (3-0) at Northland Christian (0-3)
Bishop LeBlond (1-2) at St. Joseph Christian (0-3)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (2-1, 1-0) at St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0)
Cameron (1-2, 0-1) at Chillicothe (1-2, 0-1)
Lafayette (0-3, 0-1) at Savannah (3-0, 0-0)
Central (Kansas City) (0-3) at Benton (2-1, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water (0-3, 0-0) at Conestoga (0-3, 0-0)
Omaha Christian Academy (1-2, 0-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (2-1, 0-0)
Brownell Talbot (1-2) at Mead (1-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central (1-2, 0-0) at Southern (1-2, 0-0)
Palmyra (3-0, 0-0) at Thayer Central (3-0, 0-0)
EMF (2-1, 0-0) at Freeman (2-1, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell (1-2, 0-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1, 0-0)
Humboldt-TRS (3-0, 0-0) at Johnson-Brock (3-0, 0-0)
Lourdes Central Catholic (1-2, 0-0) at BDS (3-0, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth (1-2) at Mt. Michael Benedictine (2-1)
Ashland-Greenwood (2-1) at Auburn (2-1)
Falls City (1-2) at Boys Town (1-2)
Wahoo (1-2) at Nebraska City (0-3)
Adams Central (3-0) at Syracuse (3-0)
Louisville (0-3) at Norfolk Catholic (3-0)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic (3-0) at Blair (3-0)
Skutt Catholic (2-1) at Elkhorn (2-1)
Ralston (1-2) at Omaha Westview (1-2)
Central City (2-1) at Fort Calhoun (2-1)
Lincoln Lutheran (1-2) at Omaha Concordia (1-2)
Roncalli Catholic (3-0) at Pierce (3-0)
Platteview (3-0) at Aurora (3-0)
Lincoln Christian (2-1) at Arlington (0-3)
Raymond Central (1-2) at Wayne (0-3)
Aquinas Catholic (0-3) at Grand Island Central Catholic (0-3)
Hastings St. Cecilia (3-0) at Bishop Neumann (3-0)
David City (0-3) at Tri County (1-2)
Yutan (1-2) at North Bend Central (2-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER AREA DISTRICT
Heartland Lutheran (0-2) at Parkview Christian (1-1)
Harvard (2-0) at Dorchester (0-2)
Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) at Lewiston (1-1)
Meridian (0-2) at Franklin (1-1)
Pawnee City (2-0) at Red Cloud (2-0)
METRO
Bellevue East (2-1) at Omaha Northwest (0-3)
Omaha Westside (3-0) at Millard North (2-1)
Omaha Burke (0-3) at Papillion-LaVista South (3-1)
Omaha South (2-1) at South Sioux City (1-2)