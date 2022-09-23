KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- The football season is halfway home.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 23 previews below. Plus, the Rock Port/East Atchison preview scheduled for Saturday is linked here. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarke (3-1, 0-1) at Shenandoah (2-2, 0-1)

Clarinda (2-2, 1-0) at Greene County (3-1, 1-0)

No. 9 Red Oak (4-0, 1-0) at Des Moines Christian (1-3, 0-1)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) at Cherokee (2-2)

No. 2 OABCIG (4-0) at No. 5 Spirit Lake (4-0)

Centerville (3-1) at No. 3 Williamsburg (4-0)

No. 4 West Marshall (4-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-4)

Sheldon (3-1) at No. 6 West Lyon (2-2)

North Fayette Valley (3-1) at No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (3-1)

No. 10 New Hampton (4-0) at No. 8 Crestwood (3-1)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9  

East Mills (3-1, 1-1) at Fremont-Mills (3-1, 2-0)

Stanton-Essex (3-1, 2-1) at No. 7 Lenox (5-0, 3-0)

East Union (2-2, 0-2) at Griswold (0-4, 0-2)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Woodbine (0-4, 0-3) at Boyer Valley (1-3, 0-3)

Audubon (2-3, 2-0) at CAM (2-2, 1-1)

No. 10 West Harrison (4-0, 3-0) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1, 2-0)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Mormon Trail (2-2, 2-1) at Lamoni (0-4, 0-2)

Seymour (0-4, 0-2) at Moravia (4-1, 2-0)

Martensdale-St. Marys (1-3, 1-2) at Murray (3-2, 1-2)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Twin Cedars (0-5, 0-2) at Melcher-Dallas (1-3, 0-2)

Woodward Academy (0-4, 0-2) at Grand View Christian (2-2, 1-2)

Baxter (4-0, 3-0) at BGM (3-1, 2-1)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va (2-2, 2-1) at Siouxland Christian (0-4, 0-3)

Glidden-Ralston (2-2, 1-1) at River Valley (0-4, 0-3)

No. 5 Newell-Fonda (4-0, 2-0) at Kingsley-Pierson (1-3, 1-1)

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-2, 1-2 8-10) at Bedford (2-2, 1-2 8-9)

Montezuma (4-1, 3-0 8-7) at Southeast Warren (4-1, 3-0 8-8)

St. Edmond (2-2) at No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, 3-0 8-1)

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

Dunkerton (0-4) at No. 2 Don Bosco (4-0)

No. 3 Easton Valley (3-1) at Central City (4-0)

New London (3-2) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (5-0)

Janesville (1-4) at No. 6 Turkey Valley (2-1)

No. 9 West Bend-Mallard (3-1) at No. 8 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (4-0)

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Ogden (3-1, 2-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-4, 0-2)

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (4-0, 2-0) at Madrid (3-1, 2-0)

Belle Plaine (2-2, 2-1) at North Mahaska (1-3, 1-2)

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

No. 4 AHSTW (4-0, 3-0) at Riverside (1-3, 1-2)

Sidney (1-3, 0-3) at No. 10 Mount Ayr (3-1, 1-1)

St. Albert (1-3, 1-1) at Earlham (1-3, 1-1)

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

IKM-Manning (1-3, 1-2) at Tri-Center (1-3, 1-1)

Logan-Magnolia (2-2, 2-1) at Missouri Valley (0-4, 0-3)

Lawton-Bronson (3-1, 2-0) at No. 3 Woodbury Central (4-0, 2-0)

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

Wayne (0-4, 0-3 A-6) at Southwest Valley (3-1, 2-1 A-7)

Westwood (3-1, 2-1 A-8) at Hinton (2-2)

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

North Linn (3-1) at No. 1 West Hancock (4-0)

AGWSR (3-1) at No. 2 Grundy Center (4-0)

No. 5 HMS (3-1) at Alta-Aurelia (2-2)

No. 7 Newman Catholic (3-1) at North Butler (1-3)

Akron-Westfield (1-3) at No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (3-1)

North Tama (1-1) at No. 9 Saint Ansgar (2-2)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur (2-2, 1-0) at Pleasantville (2-2, 0-1)

Cardinal (0-4, 0-1) at Van Buren County (2-2, 0-1)

No. 9 Pella Christian (4-0, 1-0) at Sigourney-Keota (2-2, 1-0)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Nodaway Valley (0-4, 0-1) at ACGC (3-1, 1-0)

Interstate 35, Truro (2-2, 1-0) at Panorama (2-3, 0-1)

West Central Valley (2-2, 0-1) at No. 1 Van Meter (3-1, 1-0)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

MVAOCOU (0-4, 0-1) at No. 2 Underwood (4-0, 1-0)

East Sac County (0-4, 0-1) at Treynor (3-1, 1-0)

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (4-0, 1-0) at West Monona (0-4, 0-1)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 10 Mediapolis (4-0) at No. 3 West Branch (4-0)

No. 5 West Sioux (3-1) at No. 7 Western Christian (3-1)

No. 6 Dike-New Hartford (3-1) at East Marshall (0-4)

Louisa-Muscatine (0-4) at No. 8 Durant (4-0)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-4, 0-0) at MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1, 0-0)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-4, 0-0) at Sioux Center (1-3, 0-0)

No. 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-2, 0-0) at Carroll (3-1, 0-0)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan (3-1, 0-0) at Saydel (0-4, 0-0)

No. 3 ADM (4-0, 0-0) at Atlantic (2-2, 0-0)

Knoxville (0-4, 0-0) at No. 8 Creston (4-0, 0-0)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

Benton (3-1) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (4-0)

No. 4 Humboldt (4-0) at Ballard (2-3)

No. 5 Solon (2-2) at West Burlington, Notre Dame (1-3)

No. 6 Nevada (3-1) at Gilbert (1-3)

No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-1) at Charles City (0-4)

Algona (3-1) at No. 9 North Polk (3-1)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Denison-Schleswig (2-2, 0-0) at Spencer (3-1, 0-0)

LeMars (3-1, 0-0) at Storm Lake (0-4, 0-0)

Webster City (2-2, 0-0) at Fort Dodge (2-2, 0-0)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Des Moines Hoover (1-3, 0-0) at Glenwood (2-2, 0-0)

Thomas Jefferson (0-4, 0-0) at No. 1 Lewis Central (4-0, 0-0)

Dallas Center-Grimes (0-4, 0-0) at Winterset (0-4, 0-0)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

Waterloo East (0-4) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0)

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) at Cedar Rapids Washington (2-2)

No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar (4-0) at No. 8 Carlisle (3-1)

No. 5 North Scott (3-1) at No. 7 Iowa City Liberty (3-1)

Marion (2-2) at No. 6 Western Dubuque (2-2)

No. 9 Indianola (3-1) at Perry (1-3)

No. 10 Webster City at Fort Dodge (2-2)

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

No. 2 Dowling Catholic (3-1) at Abraham Lincoln (2-2)

No. 9 Sioux City East (4-0) at Ankeny Centennial (2-2)

Ames (3-1) at Sioux City North (3-1)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley (4-0) at Davenport North (0-4)

No. 3 Ankeny (3-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (2-2)

No. 4 Southeast Polk (3-1) at Waterloo West (1-3)

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) at Dubuque Senior (3-1)

Ottumwa (2-2) at No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-4) at No. 7 Linn-Mar (2-2)

No. 8 Iowa City High (2-2) at No. 10 Iowa City West (3-1)

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Nodaway Valley (0-4) at Mound City (1-3)

South Holt (1-3) at DeKalb (1-3)

Platte Valley (4-0) at Albany (4-0)

St. Joseph Christian (0-4) at North Andrew (4-0)

Pattonsburg (1-3) at Stanberry (2-2)

King City (3-1) at Worth County (3-1)

Archie (4-0) at Bishop LeBlond (2-2)

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville (2-2, 1-1) at Cameron (2-2, 1-1)

Savannah (4-0, 1-0) at Benton (3-1, 1-0)

Chillicothe (2-2, 1-1) at St. Pius X (4-0, 2-0)

Sarcoxie (4-0) at Lafayette (0-4, 0-2) NC

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Ralston (2-2, 0-0) at Gross Catholic (4-0, 0-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Plattsmouth (2-2, 0-0 B-2) at Beatrice (1-3)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Omaha Concordia (1-3, 0-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (3-1, 0-0)

Boys Town (2-2, 0-0) at Roncalli Catholic (3-1, 0-0)

Fort Calhoun (2-2, 0-0) at Platteview (3-1, 0-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Nebraska City (0-4, 0-0) at Lincoln Christian (3-1, 0-0)

Auburn (2-2, 0-0) at Raymond Central (1-3, 0-0)

Syracuse (3-1, 0-0) at Falls City (1-3, 0-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Aquinas Catholic (1-3, 0-0) at Louisville (0-4, 0-0)

Bishop Neumann (3-1, 0-0) at Yutan (2-2, 0-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Centura (2-2) at David City (0-4, 0-0 C2-2)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Omaha Brownell Talbot (1-3, 0-1) at Weeping Water (1-3, 1-0)

Conestoga (0-4, 0-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (1-3, 0-1)

Elmwood-Murdock (3-1, 1-0) at Mead (2-2, 1-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Freeman (2-2, 0-1) at Johnson County Central (2-2, 1-0)

Palmyra (3-1, 0-1) at EMF (3-1, 1-0)

Thayer Central (4-0, 1-0) at Southern (1-3, 0-1)

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1, 1-0) at BDS (4-0, 1-0)

Johnson-Brock (4-0, 1-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (1-3, 0-1)

Humboldt-TRS (3-1, 0-1) at Diller-Odell (1-3, 0-1)

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Parkview Christian (2-1, 0-0) at Sterling (3-0, 0-0)

Dorchester (1-2, 0-0) at Meridian (0-3, 0-0)

Lewiston (1-2, 0-0) at Pawnee City (2-1, 0-0)

METRO

Gretna (4-0) at Bellevue East (3-1)

Omaha South (2-2) at Bellevue West (3-2)

Creighton Prep (2-3) at Omaha Burke (0-4)

Omaha Northwest (0-4) at Elkhorn South (4-0)

Millard South (1-3) at Lincoln North Star (2-2)

South Sioux City (2-2) at Millard West (1-3)

Papillion-LaVista (1-3) at Omaha Benson (2-2)

Norfolk (3-1) at Omaha Westside (4-0)

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT University of Minnesota (Sioux City North)

AT Yankton (Bishop Heelan Catholic

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)

