(KMAland) -- The football season is halfway home.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Clarke/Shenandoah, Clarinda/Greene County and East Mills/Fremont-Mills and more live video streams linked here.
Check out tonight's Connection Show schedule below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 23 previews below. Plus, the Rock Port/East Atchison preview scheduled for Saturday is linked here. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarke (3-1, 0-1) at Shenandoah (2-2, 0-1)
Clarinda (2-2, 1-0) at Greene County (3-1, 1-0)
No. 9 Red Oak (4-0, 1-0) at Des Moines Christian (1-3, 0-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) at Cherokee (2-2)
No. 2 OABCIG (4-0) at No. 5 Spirit Lake (4-0)
Centerville (3-1) at No. 3 Williamsburg (4-0)
No. 4 West Marshall (4-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-4)
Sheldon (3-1) at No. 6 West Lyon (2-2)
North Fayette Valley (3-1) at No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (3-1)
No. 10 New Hampton (4-0) at No. 8 Crestwood (3-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills (3-1, 1-1) at Fremont-Mills (3-1, 2-0)
Stanton-Essex (3-1, 2-1) at No. 7 Lenox (5-0, 3-0)
East Union (2-2, 0-2) at Griswold (0-4, 0-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Woodbine (0-4, 0-3) at Boyer Valley (1-3, 0-3)
Audubon (2-3, 2-0) at CAM (2-2, 1-1)
No. 10 West Harrison (4-0, 3-0) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1, 2-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Mormon Trail (2-2, 2-1) at Lamoni (0-4, 0-2)
Seymour (0-4, 0-2) at Moravia (4-1, 2-0)
Martensdale-St. Marys (1-3, 1-2) at Murray (3-2, 1-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars (0-5, 0-2) at Melcher-Dallas (1-3, 0-2)
Woodward Academy (0-4, 0-2) at Grand View Christian (2-2, 1-2)
Baxter (4-0, 3-0) at BGM (3-1, 2-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (2-2, 2-1) at Siouxland Christian (0-4, 0-3)
Glidden-Ralston (2-2, 1-1) at River Valley (0-4, 0-3)
No. 5 Newell-Fonda (4-0, 2-0) at Kingsley-Pierson (1-3, 1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-2, 1-2 8-10) at Bedford (2-2, 1-2 8-9)
Montezuma (4-1, 3-0 8-7) at Southeast Warren (4-1, 3-0 8-8)
St. Edmond (2-2) at No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, 3-0 8-1)
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
Dunkerton (0-4) at No. 2 Don Bosco (4-0)
No. 3 Easton Valley (3-1) at Central City (4-0)
New London (3-2) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (5-0)
Janesville (1-4) at No. 6 Turkey Valley (2-1)
No. 9 West Bend-Mallard (3-1) at No. 8 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (4-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden (3-1, 2-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-4, 0-2)
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (4-0, 2-0) at Madrid (3-1, 2-0)
Belle Plaine (2-2, 2-1) at North Mahaska (1-3, 1-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 4 AHSTW (4-0, 3-0) at Riverside (1-3, 1-2)
Sidney (1-3, 0-3) at No. 10 Mount Ayr (3-1, 1-1)
St. Albert (1-3, 1-1) at Earlham (1-3, 1-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning (1-3, 1-2) at Tri-Center (1-3, 1-1)
Logan-Magnolia (2-2, 2-1) at Missouri Valley (0-4, 0-3)
Lawton-Bronson (3-1, 2-0) at No. 3 Woodbury Central (4-0, 2-0)
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
Wayne (0-4, 0-3 A-6) at Southwest Valley (3-1, 2-1 A-7)
Westwood (3-1, 2-1 A-8) at Hinton (2-2)
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
North Linn (3-1) at No. 1 West Hancock (4-0)
AGWSR (3-1) at No. 2 Grundy Center (4-0)
No. 5 HMS (3-1) at Alta-Aurelia (2-2)
No. 7 Newman Catholic (3-1) at North Butler (1-3)
Akron-Westfield (1-3) at No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (3-1)
North Tama (1-1) at No. 9 Saint Ansgar (2-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur (2-2, 1-0) at Pleasantville (2-2, 0-1)
Cardinal (0-4, 0-1) at Van Buren County (2-2, 0-1)
No. 9 Pella Christian (4-0, 1-0) at Sigourney-Keota (2-2, 1-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley (0-4, 0-1) at ACGC (3-1, 1-0)
Interstate 35, Truro (2-2, 1-0) at Panorama (2-3, 0-1)
West Central Valley (2-2, 0-1) at No. 1 Van Meter (3-1, 1-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
MVAOCOU (0-4, 0-1) at No. 2 Underwood (4-0, 1-0)
East Sac County (0-4, 0-1) at Treynor (3-1, 1-0)
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (4-0, 1-0) at West Monona (0-4, 0-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 10 Mediapolis (4-0) at No. 3 West Branch (4-0)
No. 5 West Sioux (3-1) at No. 7 Western Christian (3-1)
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford (3-1) at East Marshall (0-4)
Louisa-Muscatine (0-4) at No. 8 Durant (4-0)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-4, 0-0) at MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1, 0-0)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-4, 0-0) at Sioux Center (1-3, 0-0)
No. 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-2, 0-0) at Carroll (3-1, 0-0)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan (3-1, 0-0) at Saydel (0-4, 0-0)
No. 3 ADM (4-0, 0-0) at Atlantic (2-2, 0-0)
Knoxville (0-4, 0-0) at No. 8 Creston (4-0, 0-0)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
Benton (3-1) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (4-0)
No. 4 Humboldt (4-0) at Ballard (2-3)
No. 5 Solon (2-2) at West Burlington, Notre Dame (1-3)
No. 6 Nevada (3-1) at Gilbert (1-3)
No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-1) at Charles City (0-4)
Algona (3-1) at No. 9 North Polk (3-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig (2-2, 0-0) at Spencer (3-1, 0-0)
LeMars (3-1, 0-0) at Storm Lake (0-4, 0-0)
Webster City (2-2, 0-0) at Fort Dodge (2-2, 0-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Des Moines Hoover (1-3, 0-0) at Glenwood (2-2, 0-0)
Thomas Jefferson (0-4, 0-0) at No. 1 Lewis Central (4-0, 0-0)
Dallas Center-Grimes (0-4, 0-0) at Winterset (0-4, 0-0)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
Waterloo East (0-4) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0)
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) at Cedar Rapids Washington (2-2)
No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar (4-0) at No. 8 Carlisle (3-1)
No. 5 North Scott (3-1) at No. 7 Iowa City Liberty (3-1)
Marion (2-2) at No. 6 Western Dubuque (2-2)
No. 9 Indianola (3-1) at Perry (1-3)
No. 10 Webster City at Fort Dodge (2-2)
KMALAND CLASS 5A
No. 2 Dowling Catholic (3-1) at Abraham Lincoln (2-2)
No. 9 Sioux City East (4-0) at Ankeny Centennial (2-2)
Ames (3-1) at Sioux City North (3-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley (4-0) at Davenport North (0-4)
No. 3 Ankeny (3-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (2-2)
No. 4 Southeast Polk (3-1) at Waterloo West (1-3)
No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) at Dubuque Senior (3-1)
Ottumwa (2-2) at No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-4) at No. 7 Linn-Mar (2-2)
No. 8 Iowa City High (2-2) at No. 10 Iowa City West (3-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Nodaway Valley (0-4) at Mound City (1-3)
South Holt (1-3) at DeKalb (1-3)
Platte Valley (4-0) at Albany (4-0)
St. Joseph Christian (0-4) at North Andrew (4-0)
Pattonsburg (1-3) at Stanberry (2-2)
King City (3-1) at Worth County (3-1)
Archie (4-0) at Bishop LeBlond (2-2)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (2-2, 1-1) at Cameron (2-2, 1-1)
Savannah (4-0, 1-0) at Benton (3-1, 1-0)
Chillicothe (2-2, 1-1) at St. Pius X (4-0, 2-0)
Sarcoxie (4-0) at Lafayette (0-4, 0-2) NC
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Ralston (2-2, 0-0) at Gross Catholic (4-0, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Plattsmouth (2-2, 0-0 B-2) at Beatrice (1-3)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Omaha Concordia (1-3, 0-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (3-1, 0-0)
Boys Town (2-2, 0-0) at Roncalli Catholic (3-1, 0-0)
Fort Calhoun (2-2, 0-0) at Platteview (3-1, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Nebraska City (0-4, 0-0) at Lincoln Christian (3-1, 0-0)
Auburn (2-2, 0-0) at Raymond Central (1-3, 0-0)
Syracuse (3-1, 0-0) at Falls City (1-3, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Aquinas Catholic (1-3, 0-0) at Louisville (0-4, 0-0)
Bishop Neumann (3-1, 0-0) at Yutan (2-2, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Centura (2-2) at David City (0-4, 0-0 C2-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Omaha Brownell Talbot (1-3, 0-1) at Weeping Water (1-3, 1-0)
Conestoga (0-4, 0-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (1-3, 0-1)
Elmwood-Murdock (3-1, 1-0) at Mead (2-2, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Freeman (2-2, 0-1) at Johnson County Central (2-2, 1-0)
Palmyra (3-1, 0-1) at EMF (3-1, 1-0)
Thayer Central (4-0, 1-0) at Southern (1-3, 0-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1, 1-0) at BDS (4-0, 1-0)
Johnson-Brock (4-0, 1-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (1-3, 0-1)
Humboldt-TRS (3-1, 0-1) at Diller-Odell (1-3, 0-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Parkview Christian (2-1, 0-0) at Sterling (3-0, 0-0)
Dorchester (1-2, 0-0) at Meridian (0-3, 0-0)
Lewiston (1-2, 0-0) at Pawnee City (2-1, 0-0)
METRO
Gretna (4-0) at Bellevue East (3-1)
Omaha South (2-2) at Bellevue West (3-2)
Creighton Prep (2-3) at Omaha Burke (0-4)
Omaha Northwest (0-4) at Elkhorn South (4-0)
Millard South (1-3) at Lincoln North Star (2-2)
South Sioux City (2-2) at Millard West (1-3)
Papillion-LaVista (1-3) at Omaha Benson (2-2)
Norfolk (3-1) at Omaha Westside (4-0)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT University of Minnesota (Sioux City North)
AT Yankton (Bishop Heelan Catholic
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)