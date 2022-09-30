(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Greene County (4-1, 2-0) at Red Oak (4-1, 1-1)
Des Moines Christian (2-3, 1-1) at Clarke (4-1, 1-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0) at Unity Christian (2-3)
No. 2 Williamsburg (5-0) at Mid-Prairie (4-1)
PCM (3-2) at No. 3 West Marshall (5-0)
Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-2) at No. 4 Spirit Lake (5-0)
Pocahontas Area (3-2) at No. 5 OABCIG (4-1)
No. 6 West Lyon (3-2) at Okoboji, Milford (1-4)
Waukon (2-3) at No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (4-1)
No. 8 New Hampton (5-0) at No. 9 Osage (3-2)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-5) at No. 10 Crestwood (3-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Bedford (3-2, 1-2) at East Mills (3-2, 1-2)
No. 10 Fremont-Mills (4-1, 3-0) at East Union (3-2, 1-2)
No. 7 Lenox (5-0, 3-0) at Griswold (0-5, 0-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-2, 2-1) at Audubon (2-4, 2-1)
No. 9 West Harrison (5-0, 4-0) at Woodbine (1-4, 1-3)
CAM (3-2, 2-1) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-3, 1-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Mormon Trail (3-2, 3-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (2-3, 2-2)
Seymour (0-5, 0-3) at Lamoni (0-5, 0-3)
Moravia (5-1, 3-0) at Southeast Warren (5-1, 3-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma (4-2, 3-0) at Twin Cedars (0-6, 0-3)
Melcher-Dallas (2-3, 1-2) at Woodward Academy (0-5, 0-3)
BGM, Brooklyn (3-2, 2-2) at Grand View Christian (3-2, 2-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson (1-4, 1-2) at Glidden-Ralston (2-3, 1-2)
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0, 3-0) at No. 5 Newell-Fonda (5-0, 3-0)
Siouxland Christian (0-5, 0-4) at River Valley (0-5, 0-4)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Murray (3-3, 1-3 8-8) at Stanton-Essex (3-2, 2-2 8-9)
Boyer Valley (1-4, 0-4 8-10) at Ar-We-Va (3-2, 3-1 8-1)
Collins-Maxwell (3-2) at Baxter (5-0, 4-0 8-7)
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco (5-0) at GMG (0-5)
No. 4 WACO, Wayland (6-0) at Lone Tree (3-2)
No. 6 Turkey Valley (3-1) at Clarksville (3-2)
Harris-Lake Park (4-1) at No. 8 GTRA (5-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid (3-2, 2-1) at Wayne (0-5, 0-3)
Ogden (4-1, 3-1) at Belle Plaine (3-2, 3-1)
Colfax-Mingo (0-5, 0-3) at No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (5-0, 3-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Sidney (1-4, 0-4) at No. 4 AHSTW (5-0, 4-0)
No. 10 Mount Ayr (4-1, 2-1) at St. Albert (1-4, 1-2)
Earlham (2-3, 2-1) at Southwest Valley (4-1, 2-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning (1-4, 1-3) at Logan-Magnolia (3-2, 3-1)
Tri-Center (2-3, 2-1) at Lawton-Bronson (2-3, 1-2)
No. 3 Woodbury Central (5-0, 3-0) at Westwood (3-2, 2-2)
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
Missouri Valley (0-5, 0-4 A-8) at Riverside (1-4, 1-3 A-7)
North Mahaska (1-4, 1-3 A-6) at Columbus Junction (5-0)
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock (5-0) at No. 5 HMS (4-1)
No. 2 Grundy Center (5-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (4-1)
Lake Mills (1-4) at No. 7 Newman Catholic (4-1)
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (4-1) at South O’Brien (3-2)
North Butler (1-4) at No. 9 Saint Ansgar (3-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Van Buren County (3-2, 1-1) at Central Decatur (3-2, 2-0)
Pleasantville (2-3, 0-2) at Pella Christian (4-1, 1-1)
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota (3-2, 2-0) at Cardinal (0-5, 0-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
No. 1 Van Meter (4-1, 2-0) at Nodaway Valley (0-5, 0-2)
ACGC (4-1, 2-0) at Interstate 35, Truro (3-2, 2-0)
Panorama (2-4, 0-2) at West Central Valley (2-3, 0-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Treynor (4-1, 2-0) at No. 2 Underwood (5-0, 2-0)
East Sac County (0-5, 0-2) at No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (5-0, 2-0)
West Monona (0-5, 0-2) at MVAOCOU (0-5, 0-2)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch (5-0) at No. 7 Durant (5-0)
No. 5 West Sioux (4-1) at Ridge View (3-2)
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford (4-1) at No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (5-0)
Postville (0-5) at No. 9 MFL MarMac (4-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Carroll (4-1, 1-0) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-4, 1-0)
MOC-Floyd Valley (3-2, 0-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-4, 1-0)
Sioux Center (1-4, 0-1) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-3, 0-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Atlantic (2-3, 0-1) at No. 1 Harlan (4-1, 1-0)
No. 6 Creston (5-0, 1-0) at No. 3 ADM (5-0, 1-0)
Saydel (0-5, 0-1) at Knoxville (0-5, 0-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon (5-0) at No. 10 Davenport Assumption (2-3)
No. 7 North Polk (4-1) at No. 4 Humboldt (5-0)
Washington (2-3) at No. 5 Solon (3-2)
Ballard (2-4) at No. 8 Nevada (4-1)
Independence (5-1) at No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig (2-3, 0-1) at Storm Lake (0-5, 0-1)
Webster City (3-2, 1-0) at LeMars (4-1, 1-0)
Fort Dodge (2-3, 0-1) at Spencer (4-1, 1-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Winterset (1-4, 1-0) at Glenwood (3-2, 1-0)
No. 1 Lewis Central (5-0, 1-0) at Des Moines Hoover (1-4, 0-1)
Dallas Center-Grimes (0-5, 0-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-5, 0-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (5-0) at Marion (2-3)
Pella (0-5) at No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0)
No. 4 Carlisle (4-1) at Boone (0-5)
Norwalk (4-1) at No. 5 Indianola (4-1)
Perry (1-5) at No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (4-1)
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty (4-1) at Mount Pleasant (0-5)
Burlington (4-1) at No. 8 North Scott (3-2)
No. 9 Western Dubuque (3-2) at Decorah (2-3)
No. 10 Webster City (3-2) at LeMars (4-1)
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Abraham Lincoln (2-3) at Ames (4-1)
No. 10 Sioux City East (4-1) at Waukee Northwest (2-3)
Sioux City North (3-2) at Waukee (1-4)
Des Moines East (1-4) at Sioux City West (2-4)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
Bettendorf (1-4) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (5-0)
Johnston (3-2) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (4-1)
WDM Valley (3-2) at No. 3 Ankeny (4-1)
No. 4 Southeast Polk (4-1) at No. 7 Linn-Mar (3-2)
No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0) at Cedar Falls (3-2)
Waterloo West (1-4) at No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1)
Davenport North (0-5) at No. 8 Iowa City High (3-2)
No. 9 Ankeny Centennial at Urbandale (4-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (5-0) at Mound City (1-4)
King City (3-2) at Rock Port (3-2)
DeKalb (1-4) at Nodaway Valley (1-4)
Stewartsville-Osborn (4-1) at South Holt (2-3)
Platte Valley (4-1) at Southwest Livingston (0-5)
Stanberry (3-2) at North Andrew (5-0)
Knox County (1-4) at Worth County (4-1)
Bishop LeBlond (2-3) at Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) (4-0)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Benton (3-2, 1-1) at Maryville (3-2, 2-1)
Cameron (2-3, 1-2) at Savannah (5-0, 2-0)
Chillicothe (3-2, 2-1) at Lafayette (0-5, 0-2)
St. Pius X (4-1, 2-1) at St. James Academy (Kan.) (1-3) NC
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Gross Catholic (5-0, 1-0) at Plattsmouth (2-3, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Lincoln Pius X (3-2) at Skutt Catholic (3-2, 1-0 B-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood (4-1, 1-0) at Fort Calhoun (2-3, 0-1)
Boys Town (2-3, 0-1) at Omaha Concordia (1-4, 0-1)
Roncalli Catholic (4-1, 1-0) at Platteview (4-1, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Nebraska City (0-5, 0-1) at Falls City (1-4, 0-1)
Lincoln Christian (4-1, 1-0) at Auburn (3-2, 1-0)
Raymond Central (1-4, 0-1) at Syracuse (4-1, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Louisville (0-5, 0-1) at Yutan (2-3, 0-1)
David City (0-5, 0-0) at Aquinas Catholic (2-3, 1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
North Bend Central (3-2) at Bishop Neumann (4-1, 1-0 C2-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Mead (2-3, 1-1) at Weeping Water (2-3, 2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock (4-1, 2-0) at Conestoga (1-4, 1-1)
Omaha Christian Academy (1-4, 0-2) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (1-4, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central (2-3, 1-1) at Palmyra (4-1, 1-1)
Southern (1-4, 0-2) at Freeman (3-2, 1-1)
EMF (3-2, 1-1) at Thayer Central (5-0, 2-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (3-2, 1-1) at Humboldt-TRS (3-2, 0-2)
Diller-Odell (2-3, 1-1) at Lourdes Central Catholic (1-4, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling (3-1, 0-1) at Dorchester (1-3, 0-1)
Pawnee City (3-1, 1-0) at Parkview Christian (3-1, 1-0)
Meridian (1-3, 1-0) at Lewiston (1-3, 0-1)
METRO
Omaha Benson (2-3) at Bellevue East (3-2)
Bellevue West (4-2) at Gretna (5-0)
Omaha Central (1-4) at Creighton Prep (3-3)
Elkhorn South (5-0) at Fremont (1-5)
Millard West (2-3) at Millard North (2-3)
South Sioux City (2-3) at Omaha Bryan (2-3)
Omaha Burke (0-5) at Papillion-LaVista (2-3)
Omaha North (4-1) at Omaha Northwest (0-5)
Papillion-LaVista South (4-1) at Omaha South (2-3)
Omaha Westside (5-0) at North Platte (2-3)
