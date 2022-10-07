KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Des Moines Christian/Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic/Treynor, ADM/Harlan and more live video streams linked here. Check out the Connection Show schedule below.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.

ConnectionShow100722_2.jpg

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Des Moines Christian (3-3, 2-1) at Clarinda (3-3, 2-1)

Red Oak (4-2, 1-2) at Clarke (4-2, 1-2)

Greene County (5-1, 3-0) over Shenandoah (2-4, 0-3)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

Sheldon (4-2) at No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0)

No. 2 Williamsburg (6-0) at Davis County (3-3)

No. 3 West Marshall (6-0) at Roland-Story (4-2)

No. 4 Spirit Lake (6-0) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-1)

No. 5 OABCIG (5-1) at Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-3)

No. 6 West Lyon (4-2) at Unity Christian (2-4)

No. 7 Osage (4-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-6)

Forest City (1-5) at No. 8 New Hampton (5-1)

No. 9 Crestwood (4-2) at Clear Lake (3-3)

Jesup (1-5) at No. 10 Waukon (3-3)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9  

Stanton-Essex (4-2, 2-2) at Bedford (3-3, 1-3)

Griswold (0-6, 0-4) at No. 9 Fremont-Mills (5-1, 4-0)

East Union (3-3, 1-3) at East Mills (4-2, 2-2)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Audubon (3-4, 3-1) at No. 8 West Harrison (6-0, 5-0)

CAM, Anita (4-2, 3-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-3, 2-2)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-4, 1-3) at Boyer Valley (2-4, 0-4)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Seymour (0-6, 0-4) at Mormon Trail (3-3, 3-2)

Moravia (5-2, 3-1) at Lamoni (1-5, 1-3)

Southeast Warren (6-1, 4-0) at Murray (3-4, 1-3)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Woodward Academy (0-6, 0-4) at Twin Cedars (0-7, 0-4)

Grand View Christian (3-3, 2-3) at Melcher-Dallas (3-3, 2-2)

Baxter (6-0, 4-0) at Montezuma (5-2, 4-0)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Glidden-Ralston (2-4, 1-3) at No. 6 Newell-Fonda (5-1, 3-1)

Ar-We-Va (3-3, 3-2) at No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s (6-0, 4-0)

River Valley (0-6, 0-5) at Kingsley-Pierson (2-4, 2-2)

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Martensdale-St. Marys (3-3, 3-2 8-8) at No. 5 Lenox (6-0, 4-0 8-9) 

Woodbine (1-5, 1-4 8-10) at Siouxland Christian (1-5, 1-4 8-1)

Colo-Nesco (3-3) at BGM, Brooklyn (4-2, 3-2 8-7)

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0) at No. 2 Don Bosco (6-0)

No. 3 Easton Valley (4-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (3-2)

Winfield-Mt. Union (5-2) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (7-0)

No. 7 Turkey Valley (4-1) at Tripoli (5-1)

No. 10 Harris-Lake Park (5-1) at West Bend-Mallard (4-2)

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Wayne (0-6, 0-4) at North Mahaska (1-5, 1-3)

Madrid (4-2, 3-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-6, 0-4)

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (6-0, 4-0) at Ogden (5-1, 4-1)

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

St. Albert (1-5, 1-3) at Sidney (1-5, 0-5)

No. 10 Mount Ayr (5-1, 3-1) at Earlham (2-4, 2-2)

Riverside (2-4, 1-3) at Southwest Valley (5-1, 3-1)

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Lawton-Bronson (2-4, 1-3) at IKM-Manning (1-5, 1-4)

No. 3 Woodbury Central (6-0, 4-0) at Tri-Center (3-3, 3-1)

Westwood (3-3, 2-3) at Missouri Valley (0-6, 0-5)

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

No. 4 AHSTW (6-0, 5-0 A-7) at Logan-Magnolia (4-2, 4-1 A-8)

Pekin (2-4) at Belle Plaine (3-3, 3-2 A-6)

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 9 Saint Ansgar (4-2) at No. 1 West Hancock (6-0)

BCLUW (4-2) at No. 2 Grundy Center (6-0)

No. 5 HMS (4-2) at Hinton (4-2)

No. 7 Newman Catholic (5-1) at West Fork (0-6)

MMCRU (1-5) at No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (5-1)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur (4-2, 3-0) at No. 10 Sigourney-Keota (4-2, 3-0)

Van Buren County (3-3, 1-2) at Pleasantville (2-4, 0-3)

Cardinal (0-6, 0-3) at Pella Christian (5-1, 2-1)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Nodaway Valley (0-6, 0-3) at West Central Valley (3-3, 1-2)

Interstate 35, Truro (3-3, 2-1) at No. 1 Van Meter (5-1, 3-0)

ACGC (5-1, 3-0) at Panorama (2-5, 0-3)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (6-0, 3-0) at Treynor (4-2, 2-1)

No. 2 Underwood (6-0, 3-0) at West Monona (0-6, 0-3)

MVAOCOU (1-5, 1-2) at East Sac County (0-6, 0-3)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

Iowa City Regina (4-2) at No. 3 West Branch (6-0)

Sibley-Ocheyedan (1-5) at No. 5 West Sioux (5-1)

Denver (4-2) at No. 6 Dike-New Hartford (5-1)

No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1) at Central Springs (2-4)

No. 8 Durant (5-1) at Mediapolis (5-1)

No. 9 MFL MarMac (5-1) at Cascade (4-2)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Sioux Center (2-4, 1-1) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-4, 2-0)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-5, 1-1) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-4, 0-2)

MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2, 1-1) at Carroll (4-2, 1-1)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 3 ADM (6-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Harlan (5-1, 2-0)

No. 9 Creston (5-1, 1-1) at Saydel (0-6, 0-2)

Atlantic (2-4, 0-2) at Knoxville (1-5, 1-1)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon (6-0) at Maquoketa (1-5)

Gilbert (1-5) at No. 4 Humboldt (6-0)

No. 5 Solon (4-2) at Fairfield (4-2)

No. 6 West Delaware (3-3) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-2)

Ballard (2-5) at No. 7 North Polk (4-2)

No. 8 Nevada (5-1) at Algona (4-2)

Benton (4-2) at No. 10 Davenport Assumption (2-4)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

LeMars (4-2, 1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (3-3, 1-1) 

Storm Lake (0-6, 0-2) at Fort Dodge (2-4, 0-2)

Spencer (5-1, 2-0) at No. 10 Webster City (4-2, 2-0)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood (4-2, 2-0) at No. 1 Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0)

Thomas Jefferson (0-6, 0-2) at Winterset (1-5, 1-1)

Des Moines Hoover (1-5, 0-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (1-5, 1-1)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0) at Mason City (4-2)

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0) at Clear Creek-Amana (3-3)

No. 4 Carlisle (5-1) at No. 5 Indianola (5-1)

No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) at Boone (0-6)

Fort Madison (6-0) at No. 7 Iowa City Liberty (5-1)

Clinton (1-5) at No. 8 North Scott (4-2)

Waterloo East (0-6) at No. 9 Western Dubuque (4-2)

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Waukee (2-4) at Abraham Lincoln (2-4)

Des Moines East (1-5) at Sioux City East (4-2)

Johnston (3-3) at Sioux City North (3-3) (Thursday)

Sioux City West (2-4) at Urbandale (4-2)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley (6-0) at No. 6 Iowa City High (4-2)

No. 2 Dowling Catholic (5-1) at Ames (5-1)

No. 3 Ankeny (5-1) at Des Moines North (4-3)

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1) at No. 4 Southeast Polk (5-1)

Waukee Northwest (3-3) at No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (4-2)

No. 8 Cedar Falls (4-2) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-6)

Davenport West (6-0) at No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1)

No. 10 Linn-Mar (3-3) at Ottumwa (3-3)

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison (6-0) at Stewartsville-Osborn (4-2)

Rock Port (3-3) at Southwest Livingston (0-6)

Mound City (1-5) at South Holt (3-3)

Nodaway Valley (2-4) at Bishop LeBlond (3-3)

Platte Valley (5-1) at DeKalb (1-5)

North Andrew (6-0) at Albany (6-0)

Pattonsburg (2-4) at Worth County (5-1)

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Benton (3-3, 1-2) at St. Pius X (4-2, 2-1)

Lafayette (0-6, 0-3) at Cameron (1-5, 0-4)

Savannah (6-0, 3-0) at Chillicothe (4-2, 3-1)

Lutheran North (4-2) at Maryville (4-2) NC (Saturday)

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth (2-4, 0-1) over Omaha Buena Vista (0-6, 0-2) via forfeit

Ralston (3-3, 1-1) at Skutt Catholic (4-2, 1-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Gross Catholic (6-0, 2-0 B-2) at Norris (3-3)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood (5-1, 2-0) at Boys Town (3-3, 1-1)

Platteview (4-2, 1-1) at Omaha Concordia (1-5, 0-2)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Raymond Central (2-4, 1-1) at Nebraska City (1-5, 1-1)

Falls City (1-5, 0-2) at Lincoln Christian (4-2, 1-1)

Syracuse (4-2, 1-1) at Auburn (4-2, 2-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Bishop Neumann (5-1, 1-0) at Louisville (0-6, 0-2)

Yutan (3-3, 1-1) at David City (0-6, 0-2)

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Aquinas Catholic (3-3, 2-0 C2-2) at Archbishop Bergan (3-3)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water (3-3, 3-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (5-1, 3-0)

Conestoga (1-5, 1-2) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-4, 1-2)

Omaha Christian Academy (1-5, 0-3) at Mead (2-4, 1-2)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

EMF (3-3, 1-2) at Johnson County Central (2-4, 1-2)

Palmyra (5-1, 2-1) at Southern (1-5, 0-3)

Freeman (4-2, 2-1) at Thayer Central (6-0, 3-0)

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1) at Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1)

Lourdes Central Catholic (2-4, 1-2) at Humboldt-TRS (3-3, 0-3)

BDS (6-0, 3-0) at Diller-Odell (2-4, 1-2)

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Pawnee City (3-2, 1-1) at Sterling (4-1, 1-1)

Lewiston (1-4, 0-2) at Dorchester (1-4, 0-2)

Parkview Christian (4-1, 2-0) at Meridian (2-3, 2-0)

METRO

Bellevue East (4-2) at Bellevue West (4-3)

Elkhorn South (6-0) at Grand Island (5-1)

Millard North (2-4) at Omaha Bryan (3-3)

Lincoln Southeast (3-3) at Millard West (3-3)

Omaha Benson (2-4) at Omaha Burke (0-6)

Fremont (1-6) at Omaha North (5-1)

Kearney (5-1) at Omaha Westside (5-1)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 4A State Golf

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville vs. Barstow (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

McCook at Wahoo

Crete at Blair

Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy at Northwest

Omaha Mercy at Bennington

Hastings at Seward

Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn

Nebraska Class C District Finals 

FCEMF at Hastings St. Cecilia

Yutan/Mead at Falls City

Chadron at Bishop Neumann

Ponca at Central City

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Malcolm

St. Paul at NEN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.