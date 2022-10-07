(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show
Check out the Connection Show schedule below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Des Moines Christian (3-3, 2-1) at Clarinda (3-3, 2-1)
Red Oak (4-2, 1-2) at Clarke (4-2, 1-2)
Greene County (5-1, 3-0) over Shenandoah (2-4, 0-3)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
Sheldon (4-2) at No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0)
No. 2 Williamsburg (6-0) at Davis County (3-3)
No. 3 West Marshall (6-0) at Roland-Story (4-2)
No. 4 Spirit Lake (6-0) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-1)
No. 5 OABCIG (5-1) at Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-3)
No. 6 West Lyon (4-2) at Unity Christian (2-4)
No. 7 Osage (4-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-6)
Forest City (1-5) at No. 8 New Hampton (5-1)
No. 9 Crestwood (4-2) at Clear Lake (3-3)
Jesup (1-5) at No. 10 Waukon (3-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Stanton-Essex (4-2, 2-2) at Bedford (3-3, 1-3)
Griswold (0-6, 0-4) at No. 9 Fremont-Mills (5-1, 4-0)
East Union (3-3, 1-3) at East Mills (4-2, 2-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon (3-4, 3-1) at No. 8 West Harrison (6-0, 5-0)
CAM, Anita (4-2, 3-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-3, 2-2)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-4, 1-3) at Boyer Valley (2-4, 0-4)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Seymour (0-6, 0-4) at Mormon Trail (3-3, 3-2)
Moravia (5-2, 3-1) at Lamoni (1-5, 1-3)
Southeast Warren (6-1, 4-0) at Murray (3-4, 1-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Woodward Academy (0-6, 0-4) at Twin Cedars (0-7, 0-4)
Grand View Christian (3-3, 2-3) at Melcher-Dallas (3-3, 2-2)
Baxter (6-0, 4-0) at Montezuma (5-2, 4-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Glidden-Ralston (2-4, 1-3) at No. 6 Newell-Fonda (5-1, 3-1)
Ar-We-Va (3-3, 3-2) at No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s (6-0, 4-0)
River Valley (0-6, 0-5) at Kingsley-Pierson (2-4, 2-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Martensdale-St. Marys (3-3, 3-2 8-8) at No. 5 Lenox (6-0, 4-0 8-9)
Woodbine (1-5, 1-4 8-10) at Siouxland Christian (1-5, 1-4 8-1)
Colo-Nesco (3-3) at BGM, Brooklyn (4-2, 3-2 8-7)
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0) at No. 2 Don Bosco (6-0)
No. 3 Easton Valley (4-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (3-2)
Winfield-Mt. Union (5-2) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (7-0)
No. 7 Turkey Valley (4-1) at Tripoli (5-1)
No. 10 Harris-Lake Park (5-1) at West Bend-Mallard (4-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Wayne (0-6, 0-4) at North Mahaska (1-5, 1-3)
Madrid (4-2, 3-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-6, 0-4)
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (6-0, 4-0) at Ogden (5-1, 4-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
St. Albert (1-5, 1-3) at Sidney (1-5, 0-5)
No. 10 Mount Ayr (5-1, 3-1) at Earlham (2-4, 2-2)
Riverside (2-4, 1-3) at Southwest Valley (5-1, 3-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lawton-Bronson (2-4, 1-3) at IKM-Manning (1-5, 1-4)
No. 3 Woodbury Central (6-0, 4-0) at Tri-Center (3-3, 3-1)
Westwood (3-3, 2-3) at Missouri Valley (0-6, 0-5)
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
No. 4 AHSTW (6-0, 5-0 A-7) at Logan-Magnolia (4-2, 4-1 A-8)
Pekin (2-4) at Belle Plaine (3-3, 3-2 A-6)
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 9 Saint Ansgar (4-2) at No. 1 West Hancock (6-0)
BCLUW (4-2) at No. 2 Grundy Center (6-0)
No. 5 HMS (4-2) at Hinton (4-2)
No. 7 Newman Catholic (5-1) at West Fork (0-6)
MMCRU (1-5) at No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (5-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur (4-2, 3-0) at No. 10 Sigourney-Keota (4-2, 3-0)
Van Buren County (3-3, 1-2) at Pleasantville (2-4, 0-3)
Cardinal (0-6, 0-3) at Pella Christian (5-1, 2-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley (0-6, 0-3) at West Central Valley (3-3, 1-2)
Interstate 35, Truro (3-3, 2-1) at No. 1 Van Meter (5-1, 3-0)
ACGC (5-1, 3-0) at Panorama (2-5, 0-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (6-0, 3-0) at Treynor (4-2, 2-1)
No. 2 Underwood (6-0, 3-0) at West Monona (0-6, 0-3)
MVAOCOU (1-5, 1-2) at East Sac County (0-6, 0-3)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
Iowa City Regina (4-2) at No. 3 West Branch (6-0)
Sibley-Ocheyedan (1-5) at No. 5 West Sioux (5-1)
Denver (4-2) at No. 6 Dike-New Hartford (5-1)
No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1) at Central Springs (2-4)
No. 8 Durant (5-1) at Mediapolis (5-1)
No. 9 MFL MarMac (5-1) at Cascade (4-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sioux Center (2-4, 1-1) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-4, 2-0)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-5, 1-1) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-4, 0-2)
MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2, 1-1) at Carroll (4-2, 1-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 3 ADM (6-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Harlan (5-1, 2-0)
No. 9 Creston (5-1, 1-1) at Saydel (0-6, 0-2)
Atlantic (2-4, 0-2) at Knoxville (1-5, 1-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon (6-0) at Maquoketa (1-5)
Gilbert (1-5) at No. 4 Humboldt (6-0)
No. 5 Solon (4-2) at Fairfield (4-2)
No. 6 West Delaware (3-3) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-2)
Ballard (2-5) at No. 7 North Polk (4-2)
No. 8 Nevada (5-1) at Algona (4-2)
Benton (4-2) at No. 10 Davenport Assumption (2-4)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
LeMars (4-2, 1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (3-3, 1-1)
Storm Lake (0-6, 0-2) at Fort Dodge (2-4, 0-2)
Spencer (5-1, 2-0) at No. 10 Webster City (4-2, 2-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood (4-2, 2-0) at No. 1 Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0)
Thomas Jefferson (0-6, 0-2) at Winterset (1-5, 1-1)
Des Moines Hoover (1-5, 0-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (1-5, 1-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0) at Mason City (4-2)
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0) at Clear Creek-Amana (3-3)
No. 4 Carlisle (5-1) at No. 5 Indianola (5-1)
No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) at Boone (0-6)
Fort Madison (6-0) at No. 7 Iowa City Liberty (5-1)
Clinton (1-5) at No. 8 North Scott (4-2)
Waterloo East (0-6) at No. 9 Western Dubuque (4-2)
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Waukee (2-4) at Abraham Lincoln (2-4)
Des Moines East (1-5) at Sioux City East (4-2)
Johnston (3-3) at Sioux City North (3-3) (Thursday)
Sioux City West (2-4) at Urbandale (4-2)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley (6-0) at No. 6 Iowa City High (4-2)
No. 2 Dowling Catholic (5-1) at Ames (5-1)
No. 3 Ankeny (5-1) at Des Moines North (4-3)
No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1) at No. 4 Southeast Polk (5-1)
Waukee Northwest (3-3) at No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (4-2)
No. 8 Cedar Falls (4-2) at Dubuque Hempstead (0-6)
Davenport West (6-0) at No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1)
No. 10 Linn-Mar (3-3) at Ottumwa (3-3)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (6-0) at Stewartsville-Osborn (4-2)
Rock Port (3-3) at Southwest Livingston (0-6)
Mound City (1-5) at South Holt (3-3)
Nodaway Valley (2-4) at Bishop LeBlond (3-3)
Platte Valley (5-1) at DeKalb (1-5)
North Andrew (6-0) at Albany (6-0)
Pattonsburg (2-4) at Worth County (5-1)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Benton (3-3, 1-2) at St. Pius X (4-2, 2-1)
Lafayette (0-6, 0-3) at Cameron (1-5, 0-4)
Savannah (6-0, 3-0) at Chillicothe (4-2, 3-1)
Lutheran North (4-2) at Maryville (4-2) NC (Saturday)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth (2-4, 0-1) over Omaha Buena Vista (0-6, 0-2) via forfeit
Ralston (3-3, 1-1) at Skutt Catholic (4-2, 1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Gross Catholic (6-0, 2-0 B-2) at Norris (3-3)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood (5-1, 2-0) at Boys Town (3-3, 1-1)
Platteview (4-2, 1-1) at Omaha Concordia (1-5, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Raymond Central (2-4, 1-1) at Nebraska City (1-5, 1-1)
Falls City (1-5, 0-2) at Lincoln Christian (4-2, 1-1)
Syracuse (4-2, 1-1) at Auburn (4-2, 2-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Bishop Neumann (5-1, 1-0) at Louisville (0-6, 0-2)
Yutan (3-3, 1-1) at David City (0-6, 0-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Aquinas Catholic (3-3, 2-0 C2-2) at Archbishop Bergan (3-3)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water (3-3, 3-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (5-1, 3-0)
Conestoga (1-5, 1-2) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-4, 1-2)
Omaha Christian Academy (1-5, 0-3) at Mead (2-4, 1-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
EMF (3-3, 1-2) at Johnson County Central (2-4, 1-2)
Palmyra (5-1, 2-1) at Southern (1-5, 0-3)
Freeman (4-2, 2-1) at Thayer Central (6-0, 3-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1) at Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1)
Lourdes Central Catholic (2-4, 1-2) at Humboldt-TRS (3-3, 0-3)
BDS (6-0, 3-0) at Diller-Odell (2-4, 1-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City (3-2, 1-1) at Sterling (4-1, 1-1)
Lewiston (1-4, 0-2) at Dorchester (1-4, 0-2)
Parkview Christian (4-1, 2-0) at Meridian (2-3, 2-0)
METRO
Bellevue East (4-2) at Bellevue West (4-3)
Elkhorn South (6-0) at Grand Island (5-1)
Millard North (2-4) at Omaha Bryan (3-3)
Lincoln Southeast (3-3) at Millard West (3-3)
Omaha Benson (2-4) at Omaha Burke (0-6)
Fremont (1-6) at Omaha North (5-1)
Kearney (5-1) at Omaha Westside (5-1)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 4A State Golf
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Barstow (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class B District Finals
McCook at Wahoo
Crete at Blair
Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy at Northwest
Omaha Mercy at Bennington
Hastings at Seward
Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn
Nebraska Class C District Finals
FCEMF at Hastings St. Cecilia
Yutan/Mead at Falls City
Chadron at Bishop Neumann
Ponca at Central City
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Malcolm
St. Paul at NEN