Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) at Red Oak (4-3, 1-3)
Clarke (5-2, 2-2) at Greene County (6-1, 4-0)
Des Moines Christian (3-4, 2-2) def. Shenandoah (2-5, 0-4) via forfeit
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0) at Okoboji (1-6)
No. 2 Williamsburg (7-0) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-7)
Albia (2-5) at No. 3 West Marshall (7-0)
No. 4 Spirit Lake (7-0) at Southeast Valley (3-4)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-2) at No. 5 OABCIG (6-1)
Cherokee (3-4) at No. 6 West Lyon (5-2)
No. 7 Osage (5-2) at No. 9 Crestwood (5-2)
No. 8 New Hampton (6-1) at Clear Lake (3-4)
No. 10 Waukon (4-3) at Union, LaPorte City (2-5)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
No. 9 Fremont-Mills (6-1, 5-0) at No. 5 Lenox (7-0, 5-0)
Bedford (4-3, 2-3) at East Union (3-4, 1-4)
East Mills (5-2, 3-2) at Stanton-Essex (4-3, 2-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Woodbine (2-5, 1-4) at Audubon (3-5, 3-2)
Boyer Valley (2-5, 0-5) at CAM, Anita (5-2, 4-1)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-4, 2-3) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-4, 2-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys (3-4, 3-2) at Seymour (0-7, 0-5)
Murray (3-5, 1-4) at Moravia (6-2, 4-1)
Lamoni (1-6, 1-4) at No. 10 Southeast Warren (7-1, 5-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars (1-7, 1-4) at Baxter (6-1, 4-1)
Melcher-Dallas (3-4, 2-3) at BGM (5-2, 3-2)
Montezuma (6-2, 5-0) at Woodward Academy (0-7, 0-5)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0, 5-0) at Glidden-Ralston (2-5, 1-4)
No. 6 Newell-Fonda (6-1, 4-1) def. Ar-We-Va (3-4, 3-3) via forfeit
Kingsley-Pierson (3-4, 3-2) at Siouxland Christian (1-6, 1-4)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
No. 8 West Harrison (7-0, 6-0 8-10) at Griswold (0-7, 0-6 8-9)
Mormon Trail (4-3, 4-2 8-8) at Grand View Christian (4-3, 3-3 8-7)
West Bend-Mallard (5-2) at River Valley (0-7, 0-6 8-1)
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco (7-0) OFF
Kee (2-5) at No. 3 Easton Valley (5-1)
No. 4 WACO, Wayland (8-0) at Tri-County (1-6)
West Central (4-3) at No. 7 Turkey Valley (5-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Colfax-Mingo (0-7, 0-5) at Wayne (0-7, 0-5)
North Mahaska (2-5, 2-3) at Madrid (5-2, 4-1)
Belle Plaine (4-3, 3-2) at No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (7-0, 5-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 3 AHSTW (7-0, 5-0) at St. Albert (2-5, 2-3)
Southwest Valley (6-1, 4-1) at No. 10 Mount Ayr (6-1, 4-1)
Earlham (2-5, 2-3) at Riverside (2-5, 1-4)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center (3-4, 3-2) at Westwood (4-3, 3-3)
Missouri Valley (0-7, 0-5) at No. 4 Woodbury Central (7-0, 5-0)
Logan-Magnolia (4-3, 4-2) at Lawton-Bronson (3-4, 2-3)
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
Sidney (1-6, 0-6 A-7) at MMCRU (1-6)
Ogden (5-2, 4-2 A-6) at IKM-Manning (1-6, 1-5 A-8)
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock (7-0) at North Butler (2-5)
No. 2 Grundy Center (7-0) at North Tama (1-6)
Akron-Westfield (1-6) at No. 5 HMS (5-2)
No. 7 Newman Catholic (6-1) at West Fork (0-6)
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (6-1) at Alta-Aurelia (3-4)
No. 9 Wapsie Valley (5-2) at BCLUW (4-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Pella Christian (6-1, 3-1) at Central Decatur (4-3, 3-1)
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota (5-2, 4-0) at Van Buren County (3-4, 1-3)
Pleasantville (3-4, 1-3) at Cardinal (0-7, 0-4)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Panorama (2-6, 0-4) at Nodaway Valley (0-7, 0-4)
West Central Valley (4-3, 2-2) at Interstate 35, Truro (3-4, 2-2)
No. 1 Van Meter (6-1, 4-0) at ACGC (6-1, 4-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood (7-0, 4-0) at No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0, 4-0)
Treynor (4-3, 2-2) at MVAOCOU (1-6, 1-3)
West Monona (0-7, 0-4) at East Sac County (1-6, 1-3)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch (7-0) at River Valley (0-7)
Sioux Central (2-5) at No. 5 West Sioux (6-1)
East Marshall (0-7) at No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1)
Beckman Catholic (4-3) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (6-1)
Louisa-Muscatine (0-7) at No. 8 Mediapolis (6-1)
Iowa City Regina (4-3) at No. 9 Durant (5-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-5, 2-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-5, 2-1)
Carroll (4-3, 1-2) at Sioux Center (3-4, 2-1)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-5, 0-3) at MOC-Floyd Valley (5-2, 2-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan (6-1, 3-0) at No. 9 Creston (6-1, 2-1)
Saydel (0-7, 0-3) at Atlantic (3-4, 1-2)
Knoxville (1-6, 1-2) at No. 4 ADM (6-1, 2-1)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
Central DeWitt (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (7-0)
No. 3 Humboldt (7-0) at No. 8 Nevada (6-1)
Grinnell (4-3) at No. 5 Solon (5-2)
Independence (7-1) at No. 6 West Delaware (4-3)
No. 7 North Polk (5-2) at Gilbert (1-6)
Maquoketa (1-6) at No. 10 Benton (5-2)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Fort Dodge (3-4, 1-2) at Denison-Schleswig (4-3, 2-1)
No. 10 Spencer (6-1, 3-0) at LeMars (4-3, 1-2)
Storm Lake (0-7, 0-3) at Webster City (4-3, 2-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood (4-3, 2-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-7, 0-3)
No. 1 Lewis Central (7-0, 3-0) at Dallas Center-Grimes (2-5, 2-1)
Winterset (2-5, 2-1) at Des Moines Hoover (1-6, 0-3)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 9 Western Dubuque (5-2) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0)
Newton (6-1) at No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)
Norwalk (5-2) at No. 4 Carlisle (6-1)
No. 8 Indianola (5-2) at No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar (6-1)
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (6-1) at Burlington (5-2)
No. 7 North Scott (5-2) at Fort Madison (6-1)
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Abraham Lincoln (2-5) at Des Moines East (1-6)
Des Moines Roosevelt (3-4) at Sioux City East (6-2) Thursday
Sioux City North (3-4) at Sioux City West (2-5)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
Dubuque Senior (4-3) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (7-0)
WDM Valley (4-3) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (6-1)
No. 7 Waukee Northwest (4-3) at No. 3 Ankeny (6-1)
Ankeny Centennial (4-3) at No. 4 Southeast Polk (6-1)
Bettendorf (2-5) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (5-2)
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) at Johnston (4-3)
No. 8 Iowa City High (4-3) at Davenport West (6-1)
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Iowa City West (4-3)
Davenport Central (1-6) at No. 10 Linn-Marr (4-3)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (7-0) at Stanberry (3-3)
South Holt (4-3) at Rock Port (4-3)
Stewartsville-Osborn (4-3) at Platte Valley (6-1)
Worth County (6-1) at North Andrew (7-0)
Southwest Livingston (0-7) at Nodaway Valley (2-5)
Mound City (1-6) at DeKalb (1-6)
Bishop LeBlond (4-3) at Greenfield (1-6)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (4-3, 3-1) at Savannah (7-0, 4-0)
Cameron (2-5, 1-4) at Benton (3-4, 1-3)
Lafayette (0-7, 0-4) at St. Pius X (5-2, 3-1)
Odessa (4-3) at Chillicothe (4-3, 3-2) NC
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Skutt Catholic (5-2, 2-0) at Plattsmouth (3-4, 1-1)
Gross Catholic (7-0, 2-0) def. Omaha Buena Vista (0-7, 0-3) via forfeit
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Ralston (3-4, 1-2 B-2) at Hastings (1-6)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic (6-1, 3-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (6-1, 3-0)
Platteview (5-2, 2-1) at Boys Town (3-4, 1-2)
Omaha Concordia (1-6, 0-3) at Fort Calhoun (2-5, 0-3)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Nebraska City (1-6, 1-2) at Syracuse (4-3, 1-2)
Auburn (5-2, 3-0) at Falls City (1-6, 0-3)
Lincoln Christian (5-2, 2-1) at Raymond Central (3-4, 2-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
David City (0-7, 0-3) at Bishop Neumann (6-1, 2-0)
Yutan (4-3, 2-1) at Aquinas Catholic (3-4, 2-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (1-6) at Louisville (0-7, 0-3 C2-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Mead (3-4, 2-2) at Conestoga (2-5, 2-2)
Weeping Water (3-4, 3-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (1-6, 0-4)
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-5, 1-3) at Elmwood-Murdock (6-1, 4-0) Thursday
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Southern (1-6, 0-4) at EMF (4-3, 2-2)
Thayer Central (6-1, 3-1) at Johnson County Central (2-5, 1-3) Thursday
Freeman (5-2, 3-1) at Palmyra (6-1, 3-1) Thursday
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell (2-5, 1-3) at Johnson-Brock (6-1, 3-1)
Falls City Sacred Heart (4-3, 2-2) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-4, 2-2) Thursday
Humboldt-TRS (3-4, 0-4) at BDS (7-0, 4-0) Thursday
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Lewiston (1-5, 0-3) at Sterling (4-2, 1-2)
Meridian (2-4, 2-1) at Pawnee City (4-2, 2-1)
Dorchester (2-4, 1-2) at Parkview Christian (5-1, 3-0)
METRO
Creighton Prep (4-3) at Papillion-LaVista (4-3)
Omaha Burke (1-6) at Elkhorn South (7-0)
Omaha South (3-4) at Gretna (7-0)
Omaha Central (1-6) at Omaha Benson (2-5)
Omaha Bryan (3-4) at Lincoln Southeast (3-4)
Grand Island (5-2) at Omaha North (6-1)
Omaha Northwest (0-7) at Fremont (1-7)
South Sioux City (2-5) at Millard North (3-4) Thursday
Millard South (4-3) at Omaha Westside (6-1) Thursday
Millard West (4-3) at Lincoln Southwest (6-1) Thursday
Papillion-LaVista South (5-2) at Bellevue East (4-3) Thursday
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna, 11:30 AM
Omaha Marian
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Elkhorn vs. Blair, 11:30 AM
Northwest
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Bishop Neumann vs. Yutan/Mead, 11:30 AM
Hastings St. Cecilia
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska State Tournament (B)