FootballFriday1.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The eighth week of the high school football season has arrived!

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Fremont-Mills/Lenox, Southwest Valley/Mount Ayr, Underwood/Kuemper Catholic and more live video streams linked here. Check out the full Connection Show schedule below.

ConnectionShow101422.jpg

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule. Find the Thursday night football results here.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) at Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) 

Clarke (5-2, 2-2) at Greene County (6-1, 4-0)

Des Moines Christian (3-4, 2-2) def. Shenandoah (2-5, 0-4) via forfeit

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0) at Okoboji (1-6)

No. 2 Williamsburg (7-0) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-7)

Albia (2-5) at No. 3 West Marshall (7-0)

No. 4 Spirit Lake (7-0) at Southeast Valley (3-4)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-2) at No. 5 OABCIG (6-1)

Cherokee (3-4) at No. 6 West Lyon (5-2)

No. 7 Osage (5-2) at No. 9 Crestwood (5-2)

No. 8 New Hampton (6-1) at Clear Lake (3-4)

No. 10 Waukon (4-3) at Union, LaPorte City (2-5)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

No. 9 Fremont-Mills (6-1, 5-0) at No. 5 Lenox (7-0, 5-0)

Bedford (4-3, 2-3) at East Union (3-4, 1-4)

East Mills (5-2, 3-2) at Stanton-Essex (4-3, 2-3)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Woodbine (2-5, 1-4) at Audubon (3-5, 3-2)

Boyer Valley (2-5, 0-5) at CAM, Anita (5-2, 4-1)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-4, 2-3) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-4, 2-3)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys (3-4, 3-2) at Seymour (0-7, 0-5)

Murray (3-5, 1-4) at Moravia (6-2, 4-1)

Lamoni (1-6, 1-4) at No. 10 Southeast Warren (7-1, 5-0)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Twin Cedars (1-7, 1-4) at Baxter (6-1, 4-1)

Melcher-Dallas (3-4, 2-3) at BGM (5-2, 3-2)

Montezuma (6-2, 5-0) at Woodward Academy (0-7, 0-5)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0, 5-0) at Glidden-Ralston (2-5, 1-4)

No. 6 Newell-Fonda (6-1, 4-1) def. Ar-We-Va (3-4, 3-3) via forfeit

Kingsley-Pierson (3-4, 3-2) at Siouxland Christian (1-6, 1-4)

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

No. 8 West Harrison (7-0, 6-0 8-10) at Griswold (0-7, 0-6 8-9)

Mormon Trail (4-3, 4-2 8-8) at Grand View Christian (4-3, 3-3 8-7)

West Bend-Mallard (5-2) at River Valley (0-7, 0-6 8-1)

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

No. 2 Don Bosco (7-0) OFF

Kee (2-5) at No. 3 Easton Valley (5-1)

No. 4 WACO, Wayland (8-0) at Tri-County (1-6)

West Central (4-3) at No. 7 Turkey Valley (5-1)

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Colfax-Mingo (0-7, 0-5) at Wayne (0-7, 0-5)

North Mahaska (2-5, 2-3) at Madrid (5-2, 4-1)

Belle Plaine (4-3, 3-2) at No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (7-0, 5-0)

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

No. 3 AHSTW (7-0, 5-0) at St. Albert (2-5, 2-3)

Southwest Valley (6-1, 4-1) at No. 10 Mount Ayr (6-1, 4-1)

Earlham (2-5, 2-3) at Riverside (2-5, 1-4)

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Tri-Center (3-4, 3-2) at Westwood (4-3, 3-3)

Missouri Valley (0-7, 0-5) at No. 4 Woodbury Central (7-0, 5-0)

Logan-Magnolia (4-3, 4-2) at Lawton-Bronson (3-4, 2-3)

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

Sidney (1-6, 0-6 A-7) at MMCRU (1-6)

Ogden (5-2, 4-2 A-6) at IKM-Manning (1-6, 1-5 A-8)

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 1 West Hancock (7-0) at North Butler (2-5)

No. 2 Grundy Center (7-0) at North Tama (1-6)

Akron-Westfield (1-6) at No. 5 HMS (5-2)

No. 7 Newman Catholic (6-1) at West Fork (0-6)

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (6-1) at Alta-Aurelia (3-4)

No. 9 Wapsie Valley (5-2) at BCLUW (4-3)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Pella Christian (6-1, 3-1) at Central Decatur (4-3, 3-1)

No. 10 Sigourney-Keota (5-2, 4-0) at Van Buren County (3-4, 1-3)

Pleasantville (3-4, 1-3) at Cardinal (0-7, 0-4)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Panorama (2-6, 0-4) at Nodaway Valley (0-7, 0-4)

West Central Valley (4-3, 2-2) at Interstate 35, Truro (3-4, 2-2)

No. 1 Van Meter (6-1, 4-0) at ACGC (6-1, 4-0)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood (7-0, 4-0) at No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0, 4-0)

Treynor (4-3, 2-2) at MVAOCOU (1-6, 1-3)

West Monona (0-7, 0-4) at East Sac County (1-6, 1-3)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch (7-0) at River Valley (0-7)

Sioux Central (2-5) at No. 5 West Sioux (6-1)

East Marshall (0-7) at No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1)

Beckman Catholic (4-3) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (6-1)

Louisa-Muscatine (0-7) at No. 8 Mediapolis (6-1)

Iowa City Regina (4-3) at No. 9 Durant (5-2)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-5, 2-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-5, 2-1)

Carroll (4-3, 1-2) at Sioux Center (3-4, 2-1)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-5, 0-3) at MOC-Floyd Valley (5-2, 2-1)

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan (6-1, 3-0) at No. 9 Creston (6-1, 2-1)

Saydel (0-7, 0-3) at Atlantic (3-4, 1-2)

Knoxville (1-6, 1-2) at No. 4 ADM (6-1, 2-1)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

Central DeWitt (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (7-0)

No. 3 Humboldt (7-0) at No. 8 Nevada (6-1)

Grinnell (4-3) at No. 5 Solon (5-2)

Independence (7-1) at No. 6 West Delaware (4-3)

No. 7 North Polk (5-2) at Gilbert (1-6)

Maquoketa (1-6) at No. 10 Benton (5-2)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Fort Dodge (3-4, 1-2) at Denison-Schleswig (4-3, 2-1)

No. 10 Spencer (6-1, 3-0) at LeMars (4-3, 1-2)

Storm Lake (0-7, 0-3) at Webster City (4-3, 2-1)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood (4-3, 2-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-7, 0-3)

No. 1 Lewis Central (7-0, 3-0) at Dallas Center-Grimes (2-5, 2-1)

Winterset (2-5, 2-1) at Des Moines Hoover (1-6, 0-3)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 9 Western Dubuque (5-2) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0)

Newton (6-1) at No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)

Norwalk (5-2) at No. 4 Carlisle (6-1)

No. 8 Indianola (5-2) at No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar (6-1)

No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (6-1) at Burlington (5-2)

No. 7 North Scott (5-2) at Fort Madison (6-1)

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Abraham Lincoln (2-5) at Des Moines East (1-6)

Des Moines Roosevelt (3-4) at Sioux City East (6-2) Thursday

Sioux City North (3-4) at Sioux City West (2-5)

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

Dubuque Senior (4-3) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (7-0)

WDM Valley (4-3) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (6-1)

No. 7 Waukee Northwest (4-3) at No. 3 Ankeny (6-1)

Ankeny Centennial (4-3) at No. 4 Southeast Polk (6-1)

Bettendorf (2-5) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (5-2)

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) at Johnston (4-3)

No. 8 Iowa City High (4-3) at Davenport West (6-1)

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Iowa City West (4-3)

Davenport Central (1-6) at No. 10 Linn-Marr (4-3)

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison (7-0) at Stanberry (3-3)

South Holt (4-3) at Rock Port (4-3)

Stewartsville-Osborn (4-3) at Platte Valley (6-1)

Worth County (6-1) at North Andrew (7-0)

Southwest Livingston (0-7) at Nodaway Valley (2-5)

Mound City (1-6) at DeKalb (1-6)

Bishop LeBlond (4-3) at Greenfield (1-6)

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville (4-3, 3-1) at Savannah (7-0, 4-0)

Cameron (2-5, 1-4) at Benton (3-4, 1-3)

Lafayette (0-7, 0-4) at St. Pius X (5-2, 3-1)

Odessa (4-3) at Chillicothe (4-3, 3-2) NC

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Skutt Catholic (5-2, 2-0) at Plattsmouth (3-4, 1-1)

Gross Catholic (7-0, 2-0) def. Omaha Buena Vista (0-7, 0-3) via forfeit

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Ralston (3-4, 1-2 B-2) at Hastings (1-6)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Roncalli Catholic (6-1, 3-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (6-1, 3-0)

Platteview (5-2, 2-1) at Boys Town (3-4, 1-2)

Omaha Concordia (1-6, 0-3) at Fort Calhoun (2-5, 0-3)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Nebraska City (1-6, 1-2) at Syracuse (4-3, 1-2)

Auburn (5-2, 3-0) at Falls City (1-6, 0-3)

Lincoln Christian (5-2, 2-1) at Raymond Central (3-4, 2-1)

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

David City (0-7, 0-3) at Bishop Neumann (6-1, 2-0)

Yutan (4-3, 2-1) at Aquinas Catholic (3-4, 2-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (1-6) at Louisville (0-7, 0-3 C2-2)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Mead (3-4, 2-2) at Conestoga (2-5, 2-2)

Weeping Water (3-4, 3-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (1-6, 0-4)

Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-5, 1-3) at Elmwood-Murdock (6-1, 4-0) Thursday

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Southern (1-6, 0-4) at EMF (4-3, 2-2)

Thayer Central (6-1, 3-1) at Johnson County Central (2-5, 1-3) Thursday

Freeman (5-2, 3-1) at Palmyra (6-1, 3-1) Thursday

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Diller-Odell (2-5, 1-3) at Johnson-Brock (6-1, 3-1)

Falls City Sacred Heart (4-3, 2-2) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-4, 2-2) Thursday

Humboldt-TRS (3-4, 0-4) at BDS (7-0, 4-0) Thursday 

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Lewiston (1-5, 0-3) at Sterling (4-2, 1-2)

Meridian (2-4, 2-1) at Pawnee City (4-2, 2-1)

Dorchester (2-4, 1-2) at Parkview Christian (5-1, 3-0)

METRO

Creighton Prep (4-3) at Papillion-LaVista (4-3)

Omaha Burke (1-6) at Elkhorn South (7-0)

Omaha South (3-4) at Gretna (7-0)

Omaha Central (1-6) at Omaha Benson (2-5)

Omaha Bryan (3-4) at Lincoln Southeast (3-4)

Grand Island (5-2) at Omaha North (6-1)

Omaha Northwest (0-7) at Fremont (1-7)

South Sioux City (2-5) at Millard North (3-4) Thursday

Millard South (4-3) at Omaha Westside (6-1) Thursday

Millard West (4-3) at Lincoln Southwest (6-1) Thursday 

Papillion-LaVista South (5-2) at Bellevue East (4-3) Thursday

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna, 11:30 AM

Omaha Marian

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Elkhorn vs. Blair, 11:30 AM

Northwest 

Nebraska Class C State Tournament 

Bishop Neumann vs. Yutan/Mead, 11:30 AM

Hastings St. Cecilia

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska State Tournament (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.