(KMAland) -- The ninth week of the high school football season has arrived!
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 25 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule. Find the Thursday night football results here.
CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE FIRST ROUND
Moravia (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (6-2)
East Mills (6-2) at No. 10 Southeast Warren (8-1)
Audubon (4-5) at No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)
Bedford (5-3) at No. 8 West Harrison (8-0)
Colo-Nesco (4-4) at No. 5 Lenox (8-0)
Martensdale-St. Marys (4-4) at No. 4 WACO, Wayland (9-0)
Baxter (7-1) at No. 9 CAM, Anita (6-2)
Winfield-Mount Union (6-3) at No. 2 Don Bosco (7-0)
BGM, Brooklyn at No. 3 Easton Valley (6-1)
Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at GTRA (7-1)
Iowa Valley (6-3) at Montezuma (7-2)
Edgewood-Colesburg (4-3) at No. 7 Turkey Valley (6-1)
Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at No. 6 Newell-Fonda (7-1)
New London (6-3) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)
Central City (7-1) at Tripoli (6-2)
CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND
Westwood, Sloan (4-4) at No. 3 AHSTW, Avoca (8-0)
Tri-Center (4-4) at No. 8 Gehlen Catholic (7-1)
Hinton (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (5-3)
Southwest Valley (6-2) at Madrid (6-2)
Ogden (6-2) at No. 10 Mount Ayr (7-1)
Bellevue (4-4) at Alburnett (7-1)
Belle Plaine (4-4) at No. 2 Grundy Center (8-0)
North Union (5-3) at No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)
Earlham (3-5) at No. 6 Lynnville-Sully (8-0)
Wapello (4-4) at North Linn (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (5-3) at No. 1 West Hancock (8-0)
South O’Brien (4-4) at No. 4 Woodbury Central (8-0)
Maquoketa Valley (5-3) at Columbus Community (7-1)
Lisbon (5-3) at East Buchanan (7-1)
Hudson (4-4) at No. 7 Newman Catholic (7-1)
Saint Ansgar (5-3) at No. 9 Wapsie Valley (6-2)
CLASS 1A STATE FIRST ROUND
No. 5 Kuemper Catholic (7-1) vs. Emmetsburg (4-4) at Buena Vista
Interstate 35 (3-5) at No. 2 Underwood (8-0)
Treynor (5-3) at ACGC (6-2)
Central Decatur (4-4) at No. 8 Mediapolis (7-1)
Eagle Grove (3-5) at No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1)
Durant (5-3) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (7-1)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-4) at No. 9 Sigourney-Keota (6-2)
Ridge View (4-4) at South Hamilton (7-1)
Pleasantville (4-4) at No. 1 Van Meter (7-1)
South Hardin (3-5) at No. 3 West Branch (8-0)
East Sac County (2-6) at No. 4 West Sioux (7-1)
Denver (6-2) at Columbus Catholic (5-3)
Cascade (5-3) at Dike-New Hartford (6-2)
Regina, Iowa City (5-3) at No. 10 Pella Christian (7-1)
South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Western Christian (6-2)
West Central Valley (5-3) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)
CLASS 2A STATE FIRST ROUND
Roland-Story (4-4) at Clarinda (5-3)
Iowa Falls-Alden (2-6) at No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0)
Union, LaPorte City (2-6) at No. 9 Greene County (7-1)
Central Lee (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at No. 7 Osage (6-2)
Sheldon (4-4) at No. 4 Spirit Lake (8-0)
New Hampton (6-2) at No. 8 Waukon (5-3)
Clarke (5-3) at No. 3 West Marshall (8-0)
Camanche (4-4) at No. 2 Williamsburg (8-0)
Des Moines Christian (4-4) at Centerville (6-2)
North Fayette Valley (6-2) at Crestwood (5-3)
Mid-Prairie (5-3) at Northeast (4-4)
Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM (5-3)
Unity Christian (3-5) at No. 5 OABCIG (7-1)
West Liberty (3-5) at No. 10 Wahlert Catholic (6-2)
Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-5) at No. 6 West Lyon (6-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-6, 2-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-6, 0-4)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-5, 3-1) at Carroll (4-4, 1-3)
Sioux Center (4-4, 3-1) at MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2, 3-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Knoxville (1-7, 1-3) at No. 1 Harlan (7-1, 4-0)
Atlantic (4-4, 2-2) at No. 10 Creston (6-2, 2-2)
No. 3 ADM (7-1, 3-1) at Saydel (0-8, 0-4)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon (8-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (2-6)
No. 4 Solon (6-2) at Keokuk (2-6)
No. 5 Nevada (7-1) at No. 7 North Polk (6-2)
No. 6 Humboldt (7-1) at Algona (4-4)
Center Point-Urbana (4-4) at No. 8 Independence (8-1)
No. 9 Benton (6-2) at Central DeWitt (5-3)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig (4-4, 2-2) at Webster City (5-3, 3-1)
LeMars (5-3, 2-2) at Fort Dodge (4-4, 2-2)
Spencer (6-2, 3-1) at Storm Lake (0-8, 0-4)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Dallas Center-Grimes (2-6, 2-2) at Glenwood (5-3, 3-1)
Winterset (3-5, 3-1) at No. 1 Lewis Central (8-0, 4-0)
Des Moines Hoover (1-7, 0-4) at Thomas Jefferson (0-8, 0-4)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0) at Decorah (3-5)
Oskaloosa (1-7) at No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)
No. 4 Carlisle (7-1) at Perry (1-7)
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar (7-1) at Norwalk (5-3)
Clinton (2-6) at No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (7-1)
No. 8 Indianola (5-3) at Boone (0-7)
Mason City (4-4) at No. 9 Western Dubuque (5-3)
No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington (5-3) at Pella (2-6)
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Abraham Lincoln (3-5) at Sioux City North (4-4) Thursday
Sioux City East (6-2) at Sioux City West (2-6)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
Iowa City West (4-4) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (8-0)
Waukee (4-4) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (7-1)
No. 3 Ankeny (7-1) at Des Moines Lincoln (1-7)
No. 4 Southeast Polk (7-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-8)
No. 5 Cedar Falls (6-2) at Dubuque Senior (4-4)
Davenport Central (1-7) at No. 6 Iowa City High (5-3)
No. 8 Linn-Mar (5-3) at No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2)
Urbandale (5-3) at No. 9 Waukee Northwest (4-4)
No. 10 Johnston (5-3) at Ames (6-2)
OTHER KMALAND IOWA REGULAR SEASON
Chariton at Red Oak
East Union at Woodbine
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Platte Valley (7-1) at East Atchison (8-0)
Rock Port (5-3) at Mound City (2-6)
Nodaway Valley (3-5) at South Holt (4-4)
Worth County (6-2) at Stanberry (3-4)
Southwest Livingston (0-8) at North Andrew (8-0)
Bishop LeBlond (5-3) at Knox County (2-6)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (5-3, 4-1) at Lafayette (0-8, 0-5)
St. Pius X (6-2, 4-1) at Savannah (7-1, 4-1)
Chillicothe (4-4, 3-2) at Benton (3-5, 1-4)
Cameron (3-5, 2-4) at Marshall (2-6) NC
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth (3-5, 1-2) at Ralston (4-4, 1-2) Thursday
Gross Catholic (8-0, 3-0) at Skutt Catholic (6-2, 3-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood (7-1, 4-0) at Platteview (6-2, 3-1)
Boys Town (3-5, 1-3) at Fort Calhoun (3-5, 1-3)
Roncalli Catholic (6-2, 3-1) at Omaha Concordia (1-7, 0-4) Thursday
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Auburn (6-2, 4-0) at Nebraska City (1-7, 1-3)
Falls City (1-7, 0-4) at Raymond Central (3-5, 2-2)
Syracuse (5-3, 2-2) at Lincoln Christian (6-2, 3-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Louisville (0-8, 0-3) at David City (0-8, 0-3)
Aquinas Catholic (3-5, 2-1) at Bishop Neumann (7-1, 3-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Tekamah-Herman (1-7) at Yutan (5-3, 3-1 C2-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling (5-2, 2-2) at Meridian (2-5, 2-2)
Parkview Christian (6-1, 4-0) at Lewiston (1-6, 0-4)
Dorchester (2-5, 1-3) at Pawnee City (5-2, 3-1)
METRO
Bellevue East (4-4) at Omaha South (3-5)
Bellevue West (5-3) at Papillion-LaVista South (6-2)
Omaha Benson (3-5) at Creighton Prep (5-3) Thursday
Omaha North (6-2) at Elkhorn South (8-0)
Lincoln East (5-3) at Gretna (8-0)
Lincoln Southwest (6-2) at Millard North (4-4)
Millard South (4-4) at Lincoln High (4-4)
Omaha Bryan (3-5) at Millard West (5-3) Thursday
Omaha Burke (1-7) at Omaha Central (1-7)
Grand Island (6-2) at Omaha Northwest (0-8)
Omaha Westside (7-1) at Lincoln Northeast (0-8)
Papillion-LaVista (4-4) at North Platte (5-3)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Nebraska State Championships at Kearney Country Club