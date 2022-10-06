(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored at the annual induction ceremony on Saturday, October 22nd.
The class of former athletes and coaches and Hall of Fame teams will be honored at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on the 22nd at 5:00 PM. Public is invited to attend free of charge.
Here is the list of KMA Sports Hall of Famers that will be honored:
2012 Griswold Girls Cross Country
Early Era Inductees: Dorcas Anderson, John Beckner, Willis Glassgow, Charles Hoyt