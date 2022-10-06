KMA Sports Hall of Fame Logo
Photo: Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored at the annual induction ceremony on Saturday, October 22nd.

The class of former athletes and coaches and Hall of Fame teams will be honored at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on the 22nd at 5:00 PM. Public is invited to attend free of charge.

Here is the list of KMA Sports Hall of Famers that will be honored:

Deb (Beemer) Bonde

Ed Blackburn

Curt Bladt

Jerry Christensen

Seth Evans

Todd Frain

Denny Howard

Mykenzie Leehy

Walt Stanton

Macy Williams

Tierra Williams

1992 Bedford Football

1991 & 1992 Essex Volleyball

2012 Griswold Girls Cross Country

Early Era Inductees: Dorcas Anderson, John Beckner, Willis Glassgow, Charles Hoyt

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.