(KMAland) -- The final Class 3A, 4A and 5A state rankings from KMA Sports are here. Plus, results from all of our state-ranked teams in the other classes that opened up the playoffs this past Friday.
Check out the KMA Sports State Rankings for Week 10 below:
LOCKED CLASS 8-PLAYER RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen 76 Audubon 0
No. 2 Don Bosco 48 Winfield-Mt. Union 18
No. 3 Easton Valley 40 BGM 32
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
No. 5 Lenox 66 Colo-Nesco 14
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 55 Harris-Lake Park 26
No. 7 Turkey Valley 71 Edgewood-Colesburg 42
No. 8 West Harrison 29 Bedford 27
No. 9 CAM, Anita 58 Baxter 38
No. 10 Southeast Warren 38 East Mills 32
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 West Bend-Mallard
2. Don Bosco (8-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 6 8-1 Newell-Fonda
3. Easton Valley (7-1) Week 10 Opponent: at 8-2 Montezuma
4. WACO, Wayland (10-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 8-1 Central City
5. Lenox (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 9 8-2 CAM
6. Newell-Fonda (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 2 8-0 Don Bosco
7. Turkey Valley (7-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 8-1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
8. West Harrison (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 8-1 GTRA
9. CAM (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 5 9-0 Lenox
10. Southeast Warren (9-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Fremont-Mills
LOCKED CLASS A RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 West Hancock 44 Nashua-Plainfield 16
No. 2 Grundy Center 49 Belle Plaine 0
No. 3 AHSTW 46 Westwood 21
No. 4 Woodbury Central 42 South O’Brien 0
No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 North Union 31
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 49 Earlham 16
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 Hudson 42
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 40 Tri-Center 22
No. 9 Wapsie Valley 35 Saint Ansgar 0
No. 10 Mount Ayr 27 Ogden 24
1. West Hancock (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 9 7-2 Wapsie Valley
2. Grundy Center (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 8-1 Columbus Community
3. AHSTW (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Southwest Valley
4. Woodbury Central (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 8 8-1 Gehlen Catholic
5. HMS (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Hinton
6. Lynnville-Sully (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 10 8-1 Mount Ayr
7. Newman Catholic (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at 8-1 North Linn
8. Gehlen Catholic (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 4 9-0 Woodbury Central
9. Wapsie Valley (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 1 9-0 West Hancock
10. Mount Ayr (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 6 9-0 Lynnville-Sully
LOCKED CLASS 1A RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 Van Meter 49 Pleasantville 0
No. 2 Underwood 49 Interstate 35 17
No. 3 West Branch 42 South Hardin 0
No. 4 West Sioux 58 East Sac County 0
No. 5 Kuemper Catholic 35 Emmetsburg 8
No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 56 Eagle Grove 8
No. 7 MFL MarMac 48 Durant 12
No. 8 Mediapolis 52 Central Decatur 7
No. 9 Sigourney-Keota 31 Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
No. 10 Pella Christian 31 Regina, Iowa City 0
1. Van Meter (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Woodward-Granger
2. Underwood (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 ACGC
3. West Branch (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Columbus Catholic
4. West Sioux (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 5 8-1 Kuemper Catholic
5. Kuemper Catholic (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 4 8-1 West Sioux
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Western Christian
7. MFL MarMac (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Dike-New Hartford
8. Mediapolis (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 9 7-2 Sigourney/Keota
9. Sigourney/Keota (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 8 8-1 Mediapolis
10. Pella Christian (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at 8-1 South Hamilton
LOCKED CLASS 2A RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0
No. 2 Williamsburg 42 Camanche 0
No. 3 West Marshall 63 Clarke 13
No. 4 Spirit Lake 35 Sheldon 7
No. 5 OABCIG 29 Unity Christian 23
No. 6 West Lyon 37 Estherville-Lincoln Central 26
No. 7 Osage 49 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15
No. 8 Waukon 24 New Hampton 22
No. 9 Greene County 35 Union, LaPorte City 13
No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 62 West Liberty 0
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Clarinda
2. Williamsburg (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Mid-Prairie
3. West Marshall (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 10 7-2 Wahlert Catholic
4. Spirit Lake (9-0) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 5-4 Clear Lake
5. OABCIG (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 7 7-2 Osage
6. West Lyon (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 9 8-1 Greene County
7. Osage (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 5 8-1 OABCIG
8. Waukon (6-3) Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Crestwood
9. Greene County (8-1) Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 6 7-2 West Lyon
10. Wahlert Catholic (7-2) Week 10 Opponent: at No. 3 9-0 West Marshall
FINAL CLASS 3A RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 Harlan 49 Knoxville 0
No. 2 Mount Vernon 55 Vinton-Shellsburg 6
No. 3 ADM 65 Saydel 0
No. 4 Solon 41 Keokuk 7
No. 7 North Polk 35 No. 5 Nevada 14
No. 6 Humboldt 31 Algona 8
No. 8 Independence 38 Center Point-Urbana 20
Central DeWitt 21 No. 9 Benton 14
Atlantic 26 No. 10 Creston 21
This week: Try sorting out the Humboldt/Nevada/North Polk situation. Our best call was going by the winning margin among the three games. Central DeWitt and West Delaware are also in while Benton and Creston are out.
1. Harlan (8-1) LW: 1 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 MOC-Floyd Valley)
2. Mount Vernon (9-0) LW: 2 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 9 6-3 Central DeWitt)
3. ADM (8-1) LW: 3 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 5-4 Grinnell)
4. Solon (7-2) LW: 4 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 10 5-4 West Delaware)
5. North Polk (7-2) LW: 7 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Creston)
6. Humboldt (8-1) LW: 6 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Hampton-Dumont/CAL)
7. Nevada (7-2) LW: 5 (Week 10 Opponent: at 5-4 Sioux Center)
8. Independence (9-1) LW: 8 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Benton)
9. Central DeWitt (6-3) LW: NR (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 2 9-0 Mount Vernon)
10. West Delaware (5-4) LW: NR (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 4 7-2 Solon)
FINAL CLASS 4A RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 Lewis Central 42 Winterset 15
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 32 Decorah 13
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 Oskaloosa 6
No. 4 Carlisle Forfeit over Perry
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 34 Norwalk 7
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 42 Clinton 7
No. 7 North Scott 49 Mount Pleasant 10
No. 8 Indianola 49 Boone 0
No. 9 Western Dubuque 36 Mason City 29
Pella 47 No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington 14
This week: Only change of the week is Webster City coming back into the top 10, and Cedar Rapids Washington moving on out.
1. Lewis Central (9-0) LW: 1 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 LeMars)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0) LW: 2 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Fort Madison)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0) LW: 3 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 5-4 Cedar Rapids Washington)
4. Carlisle (8-1) LW: 4 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Newton)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (8-1) LW: 5 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 8 6-3 Indianola)
6. Iowa City Liberty (8-1) LW: 6 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Webster City)
7. North Scott (7-2) LW: 7 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 9 6-3 Western Dubuque)
8. Indianola (6-3) LW: 8 (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 5 8-1 Bondurant-Farrar)
9. Western Dubuque (6-3) LW: 9 (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 7 7-2 North Scott)
10. Webster City (6-3) LW: NR (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 6 8-1 Iowa City Liberty)
CLASS 5A RANKINGS
Week 9 Results:
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 35 Iowa City West 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 43 Waukee 7
No. 3 Ankeny 54 Des Moines Lincoln 6
No. 4 Southeast Polk 63 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
No. 5 Cedar Falls 24 Dubuque Senior 14
No. 6 Iowa City High 79 Davenport Central 0
No. 8 Linn-Mar 28 No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 13
No. 9 Waukee Northwest 20 Urbandale 7
No. 10 Johnston 31 Ames 9
This week: Just one little flip. Linn-Mar up and Prairie down.
1. Pleasant Valley (9-0) LW: 1 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 5-4 WDM Valley)
2. Dowling Catholic (8-1) LW: 2 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Davenport West)
3. Ankeny (8-1) LW: 3 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Sioux City East)
4. Southeast Polk (8-1) LW: 4 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Ames)
5. Cedar Falls (7-2) LW: 5 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. 5-4 Ankeny Centennial)
6. Iowa City High (6-3) LW: 6 (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 10 6-3 Johnston)
7. Linn-Mar (6-3) LW: 8 (Week 10 Opponent: at No. 8 6-3 Cedar Rapids Prairie)
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) LW: 7 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 7 6-3 Linn-Mar)
9. Waukee Northwest (5-4) LW: 9 (Week 10 Opponent: at 7-2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy)
10. Johnston (6-3) LW: 10 (Week 10 Opponent: vs. No. 6 6-3 Iowa City High)