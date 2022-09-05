(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports State Football Rankings are up after the completion of Week 2.
All No. 1s stayed the same this week while West Lyon, Spirit Lake, Algona and Benton are new to their respective classes. Check them out below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
The entire top 10 stays the same with just one ranked team losing in Week 2. Turkey Valley lost to Don Bosco, but in this poll not all losses mean you have to drop. For now, Turkey Valley stays put.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (2-0) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 Siouxland Christian)
2. Don Bosco (2-0) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Collins-Maxwell)
3. Easton Valley (1-1) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Midland)
4. WACO, Wayland (3-0) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 English Valleys)
5. Newell-Fonda (2-0) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 River Valley)
6. Turkey Valley (1-1) LW: 6 (Week 3 Opponent: BYE)
7. Lenox (2-0) LW: 7 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Bedford)
8. CAM (2-0) LW: 8 (Week 3 Opponent vs. 2-0 West Harrison)
9. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (2-0) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Northwood-Kensett)
10. Fremont-Mills (1-1) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Audubon)
CLASS A
Just a couple small changes in Class A this week, with Newman Catholic dropping two spots to No. 10 after losing by 35 points to top-ranked West Hancock. Alburnett and North Linn both move up one spot. The two played in Week 1 with Alburnett winning by a mere 3 points.
1. West Hancock (2-0) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 Lake Mills)
2. Grundy Center (2-0) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Wapsie Valley)
3. Woodbury Central (2-0) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 IKM-Manning)
4. Mount Ayr (2-0) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Riverside)
5. HMS (1-1) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 South O’Brien)
6. Lynnville-Sully (2-0) LW: 6 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 East Marshall)
7. Ogden (2-0) LW: 7 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Madrid)
8. Alburnett (2-0) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Lisbon)
9. North Linn (1-1) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Bellevue)
10. Newman Catholic (1-1) LW: 8 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Belmond-Klemme)
CLASS 1A
The status quo continues to win out despite two teams losing this week. Van Meter fell to 2A No. 3 Williamsburg by 5 while Dike-New Hartford dropped a 3-point game to A No. 2 Grundy Center. Hard to move anybody down after those losses.
1. Van Meter (1-1) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Winterset)
2. Underwood (2-0) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 St. Albert)
3. West Sioux (2-0) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 2A No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)
4. West Branch (2-0) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Maquoketa Valley)
5. Beckman Catholic (2-0) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Monticello)
6. Dike-New Hartford (1-1) LW: 6 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Clear Lake)
7. Pella Christian (2-0) LW: 7 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 PCM)
8. Kuemper Catholic (2-0) LW: 8 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 2A No. 4 Greene County)
9. Iowa City Regina (1-1) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Mid-Prairie)
10. Denver (2-0) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Sumner-Fredericksburg)
CLASS 2A
A few changes with Clear Lake falling to Algona, and Waukon dropping their second straight game (to Decorah). Both are out while Wahlert Catholic, West Marshall and Northeast, Goose Lake all move up. West Lyon and Spirit Lake are also new to the 2A poll.
1. OABCIG (2-0) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 East Sac County)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 1A No. 3 West Sioux)
3. Williamsburg (2-0) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 3A No. 3 Solon)
4. Greene County (2-0) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 1A No. 8 Kuemper Cahtolic)
5. North Fayette Valley (2-0) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Postville)
6. Wahlert Catholic (2-0) LW: 7 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier)
7. West Marshall (2-0) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 South Hamilton)
8. Northeast, Goose Lake (2-0) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Durant)
9. West Lyon (1-1) LW: NR (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Sioux Center)
10. Spirit Lake (2-0) LW: NR (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Western Christian)
CLASS 3A
Both West Delaware and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley are out after losing for the second time this past Friday. Welcome Algona (a winner over Clear Lake this past Friday) and Benton (with a 72-7 total score in wins over Grinnell and Center Point-Urbana). Also, Mount Vernon jumps three spots thanks to their tight with over Solon, which only drops one spot. Central DeWitt and Creston are also solid movers this week in 3A.
1. Harlan (1-1) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
2. Mount Vernon (2-0) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Tipton)
3. Solon (1-1) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 2A No. 3 Williamsburg)
4. ADM (2-0) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 North Polk)
5. Humboldt (2-0) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Estherville-Lincoln Central)
6. Hampton-Dumont (2-0) LW: 6 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Southeast Valley)
7. Central DeWitt (2-0) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Clinton)
8. Creston (2-0) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Denison-Schleswig)
9. Algona (2-0) LW: NR (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)
10. Benton (2-0) LW: NR (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 Marion)
CLASS 4A
All of last week’s 10 are still accounted for here after a combined 10-0 record. However, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty both move up one spot each thanks to impressive wins over West Delaware and Linn-Mar, respectively.
1. Lewis Central (2-0) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 4A No. 9 Norwalk)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 4A No. 6 Webster City)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 2A No. 6 Wahlert Catholic)
4. Iowa City Liberty (2-0) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: at 0-2 Western Dubuque)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (2-0) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Gilbert)
6. Webster City (1-1) LW: 6 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 4A No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock)
7. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0) LW: 7 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy)
8. North Scott (2-0) LW: 8 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 Davenport Assumption)
9. Norwalk (2-0) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 4A No. 1 Lewis Central)
10. Indianola (2-0) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Pella)
CLASS 5A
Just a bit of shuffling among the same 10 that were in the rankings last week. Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Dowling Catholic both move up a peg while Valley does from 4 to 6 simply by comparing scores with Dowling. Everything else stays the same in 5A.
1. Southeast Polk (2-0) LW: 1 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 0-2 Waukee Northwest)
2. Ankeny (2-0) LW: 2 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 5A No. 5 Dowling Catholic)
3. Pleasant Valley (2-0) LW: 3 (Week 3 Opponent: at 1-1 5A No. 7 Linn-Mar)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0) LW: 5 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Washington)
5. Dowling Catholic (1-1) LW: 6 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 5A No. 2 Ankeny)
6. WDM Valley (1-1) LW: 4 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Urbandale)
7. Linn-Mar (1-1) LW: 7 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 5A No. 3 Pleasant Valley)
8. Iowa City High (1-1) LW: 8 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 Ames)
9. Sioux City East (2-0) LW: 9 (Week 3 Opponent: vs. 2-0 LeMars)
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-1) LW: 10 (Week 3 Opponent: at 2-0 Cedar Falls)