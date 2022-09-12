(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports State Football Rankings are up after the completion of Week 3.
There are nine new teams to the rankings this week, including West Bend-Mallard, West Harrison, AHSTW, Red Oak, Southeast Valley, Nevada, Western Dubuque, Carlisle and Cedar Falls. Check out the rankings below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
A few changes at the bottom of the top 10 after the top 7 teams either won or didn’t play. With CAM’s loss to West Harrison, it hurts both themselves and Fremont-Mills, which they beat in Week 1. So, GTRA is up, and West Bend-Mallard (with just one loss to Newell-Fonda by 14 points this year) and West Harrison are in.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (3-0) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Kingsley-Pierson)
2. Don Bosco (3-0) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: at 1-2 Colo-NESCO)
3. Easton Valley (2-1) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 0-3 Springville)
4. WACO, Wayland (4-0) LW: 4 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 English Valleys)
5. Newell-Fonda (3-0) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Bishop Garrigan)
6. Turkey Valley (1-1) LW: 6 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-4 Riceville)
7. Lenox (3-0) LW: 7 (Week 4 Opponent: at 2-1 East Union)
8. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (3-0) LW: 9 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 North Iowa)
9. West Bend-Mallard (2-1): LW NR (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Northwood-Kensett)
10. West Harrison (3-0) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Boyer Valley)
CLASS A
The top six stays the same, but previous No. 7 Ogden lost 33-13 to Madrid and is out. Alburnett, North Linn and Newman Catholic move up a spot, and AHSTW jumps in to make for a top 10 battle this week with Mount Ayr.
1. West Hancock (3-0) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 West Fork)
2. Grundy Center (3-0) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Hudson)
3. Woodbury Central (3-0) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Akron-Westfield)
4. Mount Ayr (3-0) LW: 4 (Week 4 Opponent: at A No. 10 3-0 AHSTW)
5. HMS (2-1) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 MMCRU)
6. Lynnville-Sully (3-0) LW: 6 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 0-3 Wayne)
7. Alburnett (3-0) LW: 8 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 East Buchanan)
8. North Linn (2-1) LW: 9 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Clayton Ridge)
9. Newman Catholic (2-1) LW: 10 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Saint Ansgar)
10. AHSTW (3-0) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 3-0 A No. 4 Mount Ayr)
CLASS 1A
There seem to be too many quality 1A teams to fit in a top 10. West Sioux drops a couple with a blowout loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock while West Branch (keeps on rolling) and Kuemper Catholic (a rout of previous 2A No. 4 Greene County) step up. There was a little course correction, too, with Dike-New Hartford staying put rather than falling to make for Kuemper’s jump. Beckman Catholic, however, falls down a couple spots.
1. Van Meter (2-1) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. at 2-2 Panorama)
2. Underwood (3-0) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. at 0-3 East Sac County)
3. West Branch (3-0) LW: 4 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 Louisa-Muscatine)
4. Kuemper Catholic (3-0) LW: 8 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. at 0-3 MVAOCOU)
5. West Sioux (2-1) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Emmetsburg)
6. Dike-New Hartford (2-1) LW: 6 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 South Hardin)
7. Beckman Catholic (3-0) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: at 2-1 Cascade)
8. Pella Christian (3-0) LW: 7 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. at 2-1 Van Buren)
9. Iowa City Regina (2-1) LW: 9 (Week 4 Opponent: at 3-0 Mediapolis)
10. Denver (3-0) LW: 10 (Week 4 Opponent: at 3-0 Aplington-Parkersburg)
CLASS 2A
A little bit of a shake-up in 2A after the top 3. North Fayette Valley (up 1), West Marshall (up 2), West Lyon (up 3) and Spirit Lake (up 2) all make moves with three teams losing this past week. Wahlert Catholic drops just 1 (lost to Xavier), but Greene County and Northeast, Goose Lake are completely out. That opens the door for Red Oak (!) and Southeast Valley (despite a loss) to move in.
1. OABCIG (3-0) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2A No. 10 2-1 Southeast Valley)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2A No. 6 2-1 West Lyon)
3. Williamsburg (3-0) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: at 1-2 Central Lee)
4. North Fayette Valley (3-0) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 0-3 Postville)
5. West Marshall (3-0) LW: 7 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Chariton)
6. West Lyon (2-1) LW: 9 (Week 4 Opponent: at 2A No. 2 3-0 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)
7. Wahlert Catholic (2-1) LW: 6 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 Union, LaPorte City)
8. Spirit Lake (3-0) LW: 10 (Week 4 Opponent: at 3-0 Pocahontas Area)
9. Red Oak (3-0) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Shenandoah)
10. Southeast Valley (2-1) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: at 2A No. 1 OABCIG)
CLASS 3A
ADM, Humboldt, Hampton-Dumont and Central DeWitt all have deserved one-spot jumps with Solon’s second loss. The Spartans losses, though, have come against state-ranked foes, and they do stay in the top 7. Meanwhile, Nevada is back to set up a top 10 showdown this week with Hampton-Dumont. Previous No. 10 Benton drops out with a loss.
1. Harlan (2-1) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Glenwood)
2. Mount Vernon (3-0) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: at 2-1 Center Point-Urbana)
3. ADM (3-0) LW: 4 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Winterset)
4. Humboldt (3-0) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 0-3 Boone)
5. Hampton-Dumont (3-0) LW: 6 (Week 4 Opponent: at 3A No. 10 2-1 Nevada)
6. Central DeWitt (3-0) LW: 7 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-1 Marion)
7. Solon (1-2) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Davenport Assumption)
8. Creston (3-0) LW: 8 (Week 4 Opponent: at 1-2 Gilbert)
9. Algona (3-0) LW: 9 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
10. Nevada (2-1) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 3A No. 5 3-0 Hampton-Dumont)
CLASS 4A
There were four top 10 teams in 4A that lost this week. Only the top 3 stayed the same, and Bondurant-Farrar (up 1), North Scott (up 3) and Indianola (up 4) all made the move up. Iowa City Liberty and Webster City hang in, and Western Dubuque (beat Liberty) and Carlisle (only loss was by a touchdown to LC) are in. Cedar Rapids Washington and Norwalk, unfortunately, move out.
1. Lewis Central (3-0) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 3-0 4A No. 6 Indianola)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: at 1-2 West Delaware)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: at 4A No. 5 3-0 North Scott)
4. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 Pella)
5. North Scott (3-0) LW: 8 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 4A No. 3 3-0 Cedar Rapids Xavier)
6. Indianola (3-0) LW: 10 (Week 4 Opponent: at 3-0 4A No. 1 Lewis Central)
7. Western Dubuque (1-2) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 Dubuque Hempstead)
8. Iowa City Liberty (2-1) LW: 4 (Week 4 Opponent: at 2-1 Clear Creek-Amana)
9. Webster City (1-2) LW: 6 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 2-1 Mason City)
10. Carlisle (2-1) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: at 1-2 Des Moines Lincoln)
CLASS 5A
Another pretty big shake-up with Dowling Catholic moving to No. 2 and simply flipping spots with new No. 5 Ankeny, which they beat in a slugfest this past Friday. Cedar Rapids Prairie is up 4 to No. 6, Iowa City comes up one to No. 7 and Cedar Falls joins at No. 10, despite losing to Prairie. That was needed with Urbandale’s win over WDM Valley, as they previously lost to Johnston, which lost to Cedar Falls in Week 1.
1. Southeast Polk (3-0) LW: 1 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 5A No. 5 2-1 Ankeny)
2. Dowling Catholic (2-1) LW: 5 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 5A No. 7 2-1 Iowa City High)
3. Pleasant Valley (3-0) LW: 3 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 1-2 Muscatine)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0) LW: 4 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. vs. 0-3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
5. Ankeny (2-1) LW: 2 (Week 4 Opponent: at 5A No. 1 3-0 Southeast Polk)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) LW: 10 (Week 4 Opponent: at 0-3 Bettendorf)
7. Iowa City High (2-1) LW: 8 (Week 4 Opponent: at 5A No. 2 2-1 Dowling Catholic)
8. Linn-Mar (1-2) LW: 7 (Week 4 Opponent: at 2-1 Cedar Rapids Washington)
9. Sioux City East (3-0) LW: 9 (Week 4 Opponent: vs. 0-3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
10. Cedar Falls (2-1) LW: NR (Week 4 Opponent: at 1-2 Ankeny Centennial)