(KMAland) -- There are two new No. 1 ranked teams in the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
Also, Gehlen Catholic, St. Ansgar, Western Christian, Durant, Mediapolis, Crestwood, New Hampton, North Polk, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Iowa City West all jump in this week.
Check out the KMA Sports State Rankings below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
There are no changes in this week’s 8P Top 10 after all 10 ranked teams rolled to victories. Four ranked teams have some conceivably tough games this week, though, including a battle of ranked squads at No. 8 & 9.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (4-0) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-2 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond)
2. Don Bosco (4-0) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Dunkerton)
3. Easton Valley (3-1) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: at 4-0 Central City)
4. WACO, Wayland (5-0) LW: 4 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-2 New London)
5. Newell-Fonda (4-0) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 Kingsley-Pierson)
6. Turkey Valley (2-1) LW: 6 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 1-4 Janesville)
7. Lenox (4-0) LW: 7 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 Stanton-Essex)
8. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (4-0) LW: 8 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 9 3-1 West Bend-Mallard)
9. West Bend-Mallard (3-1): LW 9 (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 8 4-0 GTRA)
10. West Harrison (4-0) LW: 10 (Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Coon Rapids-Bayard)
CLASS A
AHSTW, following a brilliant win over Mount Ayr, makes the move six spots to No. 4, flipping spots with the Raiders. Newman Catholic is up two spots to No. 7 while Gehlen Catholic and Saint Ansgar are both in. Gehlen has just one 15-point loss to HMS (ranked No. 5) while Saint Ansgar was a two-point loser this past week to Newman. Yes, it’s a losing team moving in. We don't mind doing that here at the KMA Sports State Rankings. Please note: The Alburnett, North Linn and East Buchanan trio are taking a week off from the rankings with all three beating one another. We’ll monitor the three for future rankings in the coming weeks.
1. West Hancock (4-0) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 North Linn)
2. Grundy Center (4-0) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 AGWSR)
3. Woodbury Central (4-0) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-2 Lawton-Bronson)
4. AHSTW (4-0) LW: 10 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. at 1-3 Riverside)
5. HMS (3-1) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Alta-Aurelia)
6. Lynnville-Sully (4-0) LW: 6 (Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Madrid)
7. Newman Catholic (3-1) LW: 9 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 North Butler)
8. Gehlen Catholic (3-1) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 1-3 Akron-Westfield)
9. Saint Ansgar (2-2) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 1-3 North Tama)
10. Mount Ayr (3-1) LW: 4 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 1-3 Sidney)
CLASS 1A
Three new faces to the top 10 this week with Western Christian (7), Durant (8) and Mediapolis (10) all bumping in. Frankly, Western Christian should have been in here already anyway. Consider this the beginning of the course correction. Regina, Denver and Beckman Catholic all bounce out this week.
1. Van Meter (3-1) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-2 West Central Valley)
2. Underwood (4-0) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 MVAOCOU)
3. West Branch (4-0) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 10 4-0 Mediapolis)
4. Kuemper Catholic (4-0) LW: 4 (Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 West Monona)
5. West Sioux (3-1) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 7 3-1 Western Christian)
6. Dike-New Hartford (3-1) LW: 6 (Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 East Marshall)
7. Western Christian (3-1) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 5 3-1 West Sioux)
8. Durant (4-0) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Louisa-Muscatine)
9. Pella Christian (4-0) LW: 8 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Sigourney-Keota)
10. Mediapolis (4-0) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 3 4-0 West Branch)
CLASS 2A
There’s a new No. 1, and it has nothing to do with the former No. 1. It has everything to do with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which has been so impressive this season in outscoring the No. 5 ranked 2A schedule by over five touchdowns on average. OABCIG drops to No. 2. West Marshall (up 1) and Spirit Lake (up 3) also move up, and Crestwood (8) and New Hampton (10) move in, replacing North Fayette Valley and Southeast Valley.
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Cherokee)
2. OABCIG (4-0) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 5 4-0 Spirit Lake)
3. Williamsburg (4-0) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 Centerville)
4. West Marshall (4-0) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 Iowa Falls-Alden)
5. Spirit Lake (4-0) LW: 8 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 2 4-0 OABCIG)
6. West Lyon (2-2) LW: 6 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 Sheldon)
7. Wahlert Catholic (3-1) LW: 7 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 North Fayette Valley)
8. Crestwood (3-1) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 10 4-0 New Hampton)
9. Red Oak (4-0) LW: 9 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 Des Moines Christian)
10. New Hampton (4-0) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 8 3-1 Crestwood)
CLASS 3A
Solon is back into the top five behind the same top 4 from last week. Nevada makes a move up four spots after their win over new No. 7 Hampton-Dumont, and North Polk and Boyden-Hull Rock Valley move in.
1. Harlan (3-1) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 Saydel)
2. Mount Vernon (4-0) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 Benton)
3. ADM (4-0) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Atlantic)
4. Humboldt (4-0) LW: 4 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-3 Ballard)
5. Solon (2-2) LW: 7 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 West Burlington, Notre Dame)
6. Nevada (3-1) LW: 10 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 Gilbert)
7. Hampton-Dumont (3-1) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 Charles City)
8. Creston (4-0) LW: 8 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Knoxville)
9. North Polk (3-1) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: 3-1 Algona)
10. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-2) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Carroll)
CLASS 4A
The top five is the same from last week, despite No. 5 North Scott’s loss (to No. 3 Xavier). Western Dubuque (up 1), Iowa City Liberty (up 1) and Carlisle (up 2) are all moving up. The top 10 from last week is the same this week, albeit a bit of a different order.
1. Lewis Central (4-0) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Thomas Jefferson)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Waterloo East)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Cedar Rapids Washington)
4. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0) LW: 4 (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 8 3-1 Carlisle)
5. North Scott (3-1) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at No. 7 3-1 Iowa City Liberty)
6. Western Dubuque (2-2) LW: 7 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-2 Marion)
7. Iowa City Liberty (3-1) LW: 8 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 5 3-1 North Scott)
8. Carlisle (3-1) LW: 10 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 4 4-0 Bondurant-Farrar)
9. Indianola (3-1) LW: 6 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-4 Perry)
10. Webster City (2-2) LW: 9 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Fort Dodge)
CLASS 5A
There’s a new No. 1 in 5A with Pleasant Valley moving into the top spot. The Dowling Catholic, Ankeny, Southeast Polk trio that has beat up on one another is difficult to rank, but it just comes down to which teams have lost most recently. Frankly, Dowling Catholic has a strong case for No. 1, but we'll hold off for this week. Linn-Mar is up one spot, and Iowa City West is in at No. 10 with their only loss coming by single digits against No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
1. Pleasant Valley (4-0) LW: 3 (Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 Davenport North)
2. Dowling Catholic (3-1) LW: 2 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Abraham Lincoln)
3. Ankeny (3-1) LW: 5 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Des Moines Roosvelt)
4. Southeast Polk (3-1) LW: 1 (Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 Waterloo West)
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) LW: 4 (Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Dubuque Senior)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1) LW: 6 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-2 Ottumwa)
7. Linn-Mar (2-2) LW: 8 (Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
8. Iowa City High (2-2) LW: 7 (Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Iowa City West)
9. Sioux City East (4-0) LW: 9 (Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Ankeny Centennial)
10. Iowa City West (3-1) LW: NR (Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 8 2-2 Iowa City High)