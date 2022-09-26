(KMAland) -- There are seven new teams in the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
Check out the KMA Sports State Rankings below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 63 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 0
No. 2 Don Bosco 57 Dunkerton 12
No. 3 Easton Valley 49 Central City 6
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 43 New London 14
No. 5 Newell-Fonda 48 Kingsley-Pierson 28
No. 6 Turkey Valley 61 Janesville 8
No. 7 Lenox 70 Stanton-Essex 20
No. 8 GTRA 38 No. 9 West Bend-Mallard 24
No. 10 West Harrison 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18
This week: Fremont-Mills is back into the top 10 after a few weeks off, and they still might be underrated with how they’ve figured it out over the last several weeks. West Harrison makes a one-spot jump, and West Bend-Mallard falls out.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (5-0) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 5 5-0 Newell-Fonda)
2. Don Bosco (5-0) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: at 0-5 GMG)
3. Easton Valley (4-1) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: OFF)
4. WACO, Wayland (6-0) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: at 3-2 Lone Tree)
5. Newell-Fonda (5-0) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 1 5-0 Remsen, St. Mary’s)
6. Turkey Valley (3-1) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: at 3-2 Clarksville)
7. Lenox (5-0) LW: 7 (Week 6 Opponent: at 0-5 Griswold)
8. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (5-0) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: at 4-1 Harris-Lake Park)
9. West Harrison (5-0) LW: 10 (Week 6 Opponent: at 1-4 Woodbine)
10. Fremont-Mills (4-1) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent at 3-2 East Union)
CLASS A
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 West Hancock 60 North Union 27
No. 2 Grundy Center 35 AGWSR 0
No. 3 Woodbury Central 42 Lawton-Bronson 0
No. 4 AHSTW 39 Riverside 19
No. 5 HMS 51 Alta-Aurelia 16
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 36 Madrid 14
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Butler 15
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 48 Akron-Westfield 26
No. 9 Saint Ansgar 42 North Tama 0
No. 10 Mount Ayr 56 Sidney 6
This week: No changes.
1. West Hancock (5-0) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 5 4-1 HMS)
2. Grundy Center (5-0) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: at 4-1 Nashua-Plainfield)
3. Woodbury Central (5-0) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 3-2 Westwood)
4. AHSTW (5-0) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 1-4 Sidney)
5. HMS (4-1) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 1 5-0 West Hancock)
6. Lynnville-Sully (5-0) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 0-5 Colfax-Mingo)
7. Newman Catholic (4-1) LW: 7 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 1-4 Lake Mills)
8. Gehlen Catholic (4-1) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: at 3-2 South O’Brien)
9. Saint Ansgar (3-2) LW: 9 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 1-4 North Butler)
10. Mount Ayr (4-1) LW: 10 (Week 6 Opponent: at 1-4 St. Albert)
CLASS 1A
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 0
No. 2 Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 12
No. 3 West Branch 35 No. 10 Mediapolis 13
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 57 West Monona 6
No. 5 West Sioux 49 No. 7 Western Christian 22
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 62 East Marshall 0
No. 8 Durant 56 Louisa-Muscatine 0
Sigourney-Koeta 15 No. 9 Pella Christian 13
This week: No changes in the top six, but there’s a shakeup in the last four. Durant is up a spot, and Aplington-Parkersburg, MFL MarMac and Sigourney-Keota are in.
1. Van Meter (4-1) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: at 0-5 Van Meter)
2. Underwood (5-0) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 4-1 Treynor)
3. West Branch (5-0) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 7 5-0 Durant)
4. Kuemper Catholic (5-0) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 0-5 East Sac County)
5. West Sioux (4-1) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: at 3-2 Ridge View)
6. Dike-New Hartford (4-1) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 8 5-0 Aplington-Parkersburg)
7. Durant (5-0) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 3 5-0 West Branch)
8. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-0) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 6 4-1 Dike-New Hartford)
9. MFL MarMac (4-1) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 0-5 Postville)
10. Sigourney-Keota (3-2) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent: at 0-5 Cardinal)
CLASS 2A
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 43 Cherokee 8
No. 5 Spirit Lake 28 No. 2 OABCIG 13
No. 3 Williamsburg 55 Centerville 7
No. 4 West Marshall 42 Iowa Falls-Alden 14
No. 6 West Lyon 29 Sheldon 3
No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 48 North Fayette Valley 14
No. 10 New Hampton 24 No. 8 Crestwood 14
Des Moines Christian 19 No. 9 Red Oak 13
This week: Williamsburg, West Marshall and Spirit Lake are all up one spot while OABCIG drops right below Spirit Lake. New Hampton flips with Crestwood, Osage moves in and Red Oak moves out.
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: at 2-3 Unity Christian)
2. Williamsburg (5-0) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: at 4-1 Mid-Prairie)
3. West Marshall (5-0) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 3-2 PCM)
4. Spirit Lake (5-0) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 3-2 Estherville-Lincoln Central)
5. OABCIG (4-1) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 3-2 Pocahontas Area)
6. West Lyon (3-2) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: at 1-4 Okoboji, Milford)
7. Wahlert Catholic (4-1) LW: 7 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 2-3 Waukon)
8. New Hampton (5-0) LW: 10 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 9 3-2 Osage)
9. Osage (3-2) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 8 3-2 New Hampton)
10. Crestwood (3-2) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 0-5 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)
CLASS 3A
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 Harlan 62 Saydel 6
No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Benton 0
No. 3 ADM 56 Atlantic 27
No. 4 Humboldt 26 Ballard 14
No. 5 Solon 36 West Burlington, Notre Dame 0
No. 6 Nevada 25 Gilbert 22
No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33 Charles City 0
No. 8 Creston 39 Knoxville 0
No. 9 North Polk 55 Algona 28
Carroll 35 No. 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
This week: No change in the top five, but Creston and North Polk boosted past Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL while Davenport Assumption is back into the top 10 after a nice win over Central Dewitt.
1. Harlan (4-1) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 2-3 Atlantic)
2. Mount Vernon (5-0) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 10 2-3 Davenport Assumption)
3. ADM (5-0) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 6 5-0 Creston)
4. Humboldt (5-0) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 7 4-1 North Polk)
5. Solon (3-2) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 2-3 Washington)
6. Creston (5-0) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 3 5-0 ADM)
7. North Polk (4-1) LW: 9 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 4 5-0 Humboldt)
8. Nevada (4-1) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 2-4 Ballard)
9. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1) LW: 7 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 5-1 Independence)
10. Davenport Assumption (2-3) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 2 5-0 Mount Vernon)
CLASS 4A
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 0
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 56 Waterloo East 0
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 38 Cedar Rapids Washington 0
No. 8 Carlisle 36 No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar 20
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 20 No. 5 North Scott 16
No. 6 Western Dubuque 42 Marion 7
No. 9 Indianola 49 Perry 0
No. 10 Webster City 62 Fort Dodge 23
This week: It’s a reshuffling of the same 10 teams. Carlisle jumps four spots to No. 4 while Indianola comes up four to No. 5. Both of those teams have just one loss each — and both came to the top-ranked team in the poll (LC). The trio of Iowa City Liberty, North Scott and Western Dubuque goes in that order. They all beat up one another, but Liberty’s win over North Scott was most recent — and Western Dubuque’s loss to North Scott was uncompetitive.
1. Lewis Central (5-0) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: at 1-4 Des Moines Hoover)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (5-0) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: at 2-3 Marion)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 0-5 Pella)
4. Carlisle (4-1) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: at 0-5 Boone)
5. Indianola (4-1) LW: 9 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 4-1 Norwalk)
6. Bondurant-Farrar (4-1) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Perry)
7. Iowa City Liberty (4-1) LW: 7 (Week 6 Opponent: at 0-5 Mount Pleasant)
8. North Scott (3-2) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 4-1 Burlington)
9. Western Dubuque (3-2) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: at 2-3 Decorah)
10. Webster City (3-2) LW: 10 (Week 6 Opponent: at 4-1 LeMars)
CLASS 5A
Week 5 Results:
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Davenport North 12
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 52 Abraham Lincoln 0
No. 3 Ankeny 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 18
No. 4 Southeast Polk 56 Waterloo West 0
No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38 Dubuque Senior 0
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Ottumwa 14
No. 7 Linn-Mar 55 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
No. 8 Iowa City High 49 No. 10 Iowa City West 0
Ankeny Centennial 31 No. 9 Sioux City East 28
This week: No changes in the top eight this week, but Ankeny Centennial comes in at No. 9, just ahead of last week’s No. 9 Sioux City East.
1. Pleasant Valley (5-0) LW: 1 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 1-4 Bettendorf)
2. Dowling Catholic (4-1) LW: 2 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 3-2 Johnston)
3. Ankeny (4-1) LW: 3 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 3-2 WDM Valley)
4. Southeast Polk (4-1) LW: 4 (Week 6 Opponent: at No. 7 3-2 Linn-Mar)
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0) LW: 5 (Week 6 Opponent: at 3-2 Cedar Falls)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1) LW: 6 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 1-4 Waterloo West)
7. Linn-Mar (3-2) LW: 7 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 4 4-1 Southeast Polk)
8. Iowa City High (3-2) LW: 8 (Week 6 Opponent: vs. 0-5 Davenport North)
9. Ankeny Centennial (3-2) LW: NR (Week 6 Opponent: at 4-1 Urbandale)
10. Sioux City East (4-1) LW: 9 (Week 6 Opponent: at 2-3 Waukee Northwest)