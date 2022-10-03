(KMAland) -- Four new teams join the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
Check out the KMA Sports State Rankings for Week 7 below:
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 61 No. 5 Newell-Fonda 13
No. 2 Don Bosco 85 GMG Garwin 8
No. 3 Easton Valley (OFF)
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Lone Tree 17
No. 6 Turkey Valley 44 Clarksville 32
No. 7 Lenox 81 Griswold 14
Harris-Lake Park 42 No. 8 GTRA 40
No. 9 West Harrison 49 Woodbine 0
No. 10 Fremont-Mills 74 East Union 20
This week: Lenox moves into the top five, West Harrison keeps advancing forward and Fremont-Mills also took a one-spot jump. Harris-Lake Park, which has one loss to Remsen St. Mary’s, is into the top 10 with their win over GTRA.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (6-0) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Ar-We-Va)
2. Don Bosco (6-0) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 6-0 Gladbrook-Reinbeck)
3. Easton Valley (4-1) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: at 3-2 Edgewood-Colesburg)
4. WACO, Wayland (7-0) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 5-2 Winfield-Mount Union)
5. Lenox (6-0) LW: 7 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Martensdale-St. Marys)
6. Newell-Fonda (5-1) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 2-4 Glidden-Ralston)
7. Turkey Valley (4-1) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 Tripoli)
8. West Harrison (6-0) LW: 9 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-4 Audubon)
9. Fremont-Mills (5-1) LW: 10 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 0-6 Griswold)
10. Harris-Lake Park (5-1) LW: NR (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 West Bend-Mallard)
CLASS A
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 West Hancock 31 No. 5 HMS 18
No. 2 Grundy Center 35 Nashua-Plainfield 8
No. 3 Woodbury Central 40 Westwood 14
No. 4 AHSTW 69 Sidney 8
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 58 Colfax-Mingo 0
No. 7 Newman Catholic 55 Lake Mills 28
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 28 South O’Brien 20
No. 9 Saint Ansgar 68 North Butler 0
No. 10 Mount Ayr 43 St. Albert 3
This week: No changes.
1. West Hancock (6-0) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 No. 9 Saint Ansgar)
2. Grundy Center (6-0) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 BCLUW)
3. Woodbury Central (6-0) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Tri-Center)
4. AHSTW (6-0) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Logan-Magnolia)
5. HMS (4-2) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Hinton)
6. Lynnville-Sully (6-0) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 Ogden)
7. Newman Catholic (5-1) LW: 7 (Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 West Fork)
8. Gehlen Catholic (5-1) LW: 8 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 MMCRU)
9. Saint Ansgar (4-2) LW: 9 (Week 7 Opponent: at 6-0 No. 1 West Hancock)
10. Mount Ayr (5-1) LW: 10 (Week 7 Opponent: at 2-4 Earlham)
CLASS 1A
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 Van Meter 42 Nodaway Valley 0
No. 2 Underwood 54 Treynor 0
No. 3 West Branch 49 No. 7 Durant 13
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 63 East Sac County 0
No. 5 West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 27 No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 20
No. 9 MFL-MarMac 84 Postville 16
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 56 Cardinal 3
This week: The same 10 teams from last week are here, but Aplington-Parkersburg moves up thanks to an impressive performance against Dike-New Hartford.
1. Van Meter (5-1) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Interstate 35)
2. Underwood (6-0) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 West Monona)
3. West Branch (6-0) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Iowa City Regina)
4. Kuemper Catholic (6-0) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Treynor)
5. West Sioux (5-1) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Sibley-Ocheyedan)
6. Dike-New Hartford (5-1) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Denver)
7. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1) LW: 8 (Week 7 Opponent: at 2-4 Central Springs)
8. Durant (5-1) LW: 7 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 Mediapolis)
9. MFL MarMac (5-1) LW: 9 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Cascade)
10. Sigourney-Keota (4-2) LW: 10 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Central Decatur)
CLASS 2A
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 39 Unity Christian 7
No. 2 Williamsburg 56 Mid-Prairie 7
No. 3 West Marshall 13 PCM 12
No. 4 Spirit Lake 45 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
No. 5 OABCIG 62 Pocahontas Area 0
No. 6 West Lyon 49 Okoboji, Milford 7
Waukon 28 No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 6
No. 9 Osage 21 No. 8 New Hampton 8
No. 10 Crestwood 44 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
This week: Osage makes a move up two spots to No. 7, Crestwood is up one to No. 9 and Waukon is new to the rankings thanks to a three-game win streak that includes wins over two teams that were ranked in the KMA Sports State Football Rankings at the time.
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Sheldon)
2. Williamsburg (6-0) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Davis County)
3. West Marshall (6-0) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Roland-Story)
4. Spirit Lake (6-0) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
5. OABCIG (5-1) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Estherville-Lincoln Central)
6. West Lyon (4-2) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: at 2-4 Unity Christian)
7. Osage (4-2) LW: 9 (Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)
8. New Hampton (5-1) LW: 8 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Forest City)
9. Crestwood (4-2) LW: 10 (Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Clear Lake)
10. Waukon (3-3) LW: NR (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Jesup)
CLASS 3A
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 Harlan 54 Atlantic 7
No. 2 Mount Vernon 42 No. 10 Davenport Assumption 17
No. 3 ADM 38 No. 6 Creston 7
No. 4 Humboldt 24 No. 7 North Polk 14
No. 5 Solon 44 Washington 0
No. 8 Nevada 17 Ballard 12
Independence 21 No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
This week: The top five is all the same, but West Delaware makes a big jump in despite a 3-3 record. All three losses came outside of Class 3A.
1. Harlan (5-1) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 6-0 No. 3 ADM)
2. Mount Vernon (6-0) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: at 1-5 Maquoketa)
3. ADM (6-0) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 No. 1 Harlan)
4. Humboldt (6-0) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Gilbert)
5. Solon (4-2) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Fairfield)
6. West Delaware (3-3) LW: NR (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Hampton-Dumont-CAL)
7. North Polk (4-2) LW: 7 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Ballard)
8. Nevada (5-1) LW: 8 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Algona)
9. Creston (5-1) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 Saydel)
10. Davenport Assumption (2-4) LW: 10 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Benton)
CLASS 4A
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Des Moines Hoover 14
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42 Marion 7
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 Pella 0
No. 4 Carlisle 42 Boone 0
No. 5 Indianola 45 Norwalk 33
No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 70 Perry 0
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 68 Mount Pleasant 6
No. 8 North Scott 46 Burlington 7
No. 9 Western Dubuque 38 Decorah 22
No. 10 Webster City 28 LeMars 7
This week: No changes.
1. Lewis Central (6-0) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Glenwood)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Mason City)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Clear Creek-Amana)
4. Carlisle (5-1) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 No. 5 Indianola)
5. Indianola (5-1) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 5-1 No. 4 Carlisle)
6. Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 Boone)
7. Iowa City Liberty (5-1) LW: 7 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 6-0 Fort Madison)
8. North Scott (4-2) LW: 8 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Clinton)
9. Western Dubuque (4-2) LW: 9 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 0-6 Waterloo East)
10. Webster City (4-2) LW: 10 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 5-1 Spencer)
CLASS 5A
Week 6 Results:
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 44 Bettendorf 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 42 Johnston 19
No. 3 Ankeny 34 WDM Valley 24
No. 4 Southeast Polk 49 No. 7 Linn-Mar 27
Cedar Falls 23 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45 Waterloo West 14
No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport North 0
No. 9 Ankeny Centennial 28 Urbandale 23
Waukee Northwest 17 No. 10 Sioux City East 7
This week: The core four remains the same at the top while Prairie is into the top five, and Iowa City High and Ankeny Centennial move up. Cedar Falls jumps into the rankings following their win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
1. Pleasant Valley (6-0) LW: 1 (Week 7 Opponent: at No. 6 4-2 Iowa City High)
2. Dowling Catholic (5-1) LW: 2 (Week 7 Opponent: at 5-1 Ames)
3. Ankeny (5-1) LW: 3 (Week 7 Opponent: at 4-3 Des Moines North)
4. Southeast Polk (5-1) LW: 4 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. No. 5 5-1 Cedar Rapids Prairie)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1) LW: 6 (Week 7 Opponent: at No. 4 5-1 Southeast Polk)
6. Iowa City High (4-2) LW: 8 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. No. 1 6-0 Pleasant Valley)
7. Ankeny Centennial (4-2) LW: 9 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Waukee Northwest)
8. Cedar Falls (4-2) LW: NR (Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 Dubuque Hempstead)
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1) LW: 5 (Week 7 Opponent: vs. 6-0 Davenport West)
10. Linn-Mar (3-3) LW: 7 (Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Ottumwa)