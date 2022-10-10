(KMAland) -- Six new teams join the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
Check out the KMA Sports State Rankings for Week 8 below:
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 75 Ar-We-Va 0
No. 2 Don Bosco 35 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32
No. 3 Easton Valley 62 Edgewood-Colesburg 20
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 43 Winfield-Mt. Union 0
No. 5 Lenox 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 18
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 62 Glidden-Ralston 6
No. 7 Turkey Valley 42 Tripoli 36
No. 8 West Harrison 35 Audubon 26
No. 9 Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 0
West Bend-Mallard 48 No. 10 Harris-Lake Park 6
This week: The top 9 are the same, but the No. 10 spot is, again, a revolving door with Southeast Warren coming in for Harris-Lake Park, which lost big to West Bend-Mallard.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (7-0) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: at 2-5 Glidden-Ralston)
2. Don Bosco (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: OFF)
3. Easton Valley (5-1) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Kee)
4. WACO, Wayland (8-0) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: at 1-6 Tri-County)
5. Lenox (7-0) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 9 6-1 Fremont-Mills)
6. Newell-Fonda (6-1) LW: 6 (Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Ar-We-Va)
7. Turkey Valley (5-1) LW: 7 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 West Central)
8. West Harrison (7-0) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: at 0-7 Griswold)
9. Fremont-Mills (5-1) LW: 9 (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 5 7-0 Lenox)
10. Southeast Warren (7-1) LW: NR (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 1-6 Lamoni)
CLASS A
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 West Hancock 32 No. 9 St. Ansgar 0
No. 2 Grundy Center 56 BCLUW 6
No. 3 Woodbury Central 36 Tri-Center 34 OT
No. 4 AHSTW 40 Logan-Magnolia 0
No. 5 HMS 55 Hinton 20
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 40 Ogden 7
No. 7 Newman Catholic 47 West Fork 6
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 60 MMCRU 20
No. 10 Mount Ayr 34 Earlham 0
This week: 9 of the 10 teams last week were winners, but it’s time to move AHSTW up another rung to NO. 3, switching spots with Woodbury Central. Wapsie Valley is back in at No. 9 with four straight blowout wins. Saint Ansgar falls out.
1. West Hancock (7-0) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: at 2-5 North Butler)
2. Grundy Center (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: at 1-6 North Tama)
3. AHSTW (7-0) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: at 2-5 St. Albert)
4. Woodbury Central (7-0) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 0-7 Missouri Valley)
5. HMS (5-2) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 1-6 Akron-Westfield)
6. Lynnville-Sully (7-0) LW: 6 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Belle Plaine)
7. Newman Catholic (6-1) LW: 7 (Week 8 Opponent: at 0-6 West Fork)
8. Gehlen Catholic (6-1) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Alta-Aurelia)
9. Wapsie Valley (5-2) LW: NR (Week 8 Opponent at 4-3 BCLUW)
10. Mount Ayr (6-1) LW: 10 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 6-1 Southwest Valley)
CLASS 1A
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 Van Meter 63 Interstate 35 7
No. 2 Underwood 56 West Monona 0
No. 3 West Branch 23 Iowa City Regina 0
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 42 Treynor 7
No. 5 West Sioux 64 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Denver 30 No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 20
No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg 48 Central Springs 7
Mediapolis 28 No. 8 Durant 8
No. 9 MFL MarMac 33 Cascade 20
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 53 Central Decatur 6
This week: I’ve come to find out there are more teams that deserve to be ranked in Class 1A that can be ranked. The top I’ve is the same, but Aplington-Parkersburg and MFL move up and Mediapolis moves in. Dike-New Hartford drops out.
1. Van Meter (6-1) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: at 6-1 ACGC)
2. Underwood (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 4 7-0 Kuemper Catholic)
3. West Branch (7-0) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: at 0-7 River Valley)
4. Kuemper Catholic (7-0) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 2 7-0 Underwood)
5. West Sioux (6-1) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Sioux Central)
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1) LW: 7 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 0-7 East Marshall)
7. MFL MarMac (6-1) LW: 9 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Beckman Catholic)
8. Mediapolis (6-1) LW: NR (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 0-7 Louisa-Muscatine)
9. Durant (5-2) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Iowa City Regina)
10. Sigourney-Keota (5-2) LW: 10 (Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Van Buren County)
CLASS 2A
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Sheldon 0
No. 2 Williamsburg 77 Davis County 8
No. 3 West Marshall 41 Roland-Story 7
No. 4 Spirit Lake 56 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
No. 5 OABCIG 42 Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
No. 6 West Lyon 24 Unity Christian 6
No. 7 Osage 33 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
No. 8 New Hampton 28 Forest City 18
No. 9 Crestwood 26 Clear Lake 7
No. 10 Waukon 50 Jesup 8
This week: Everybody won and everybody won big. No changes.
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: at 1-6 Okoboji)
2. Williamsburg (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: at 0-7 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
3. West Marshall (7-0) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Albia)
4. Spirit Lake (7-0) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Southeast Valley)
5. OABCIG (6-1) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 5-2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
6. West Lyon (5-2) LW: 6 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 3-4 Cherokee)
7. Osage (5-2) LW: 7 (Week 8 Opponent: at 5-2 Crestwood)
8. New Hampton (6-1) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Clear Lake)
9. Crestwood (5-2) LW: 9 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 5-2 Osage)
10. Waukon (4-3) LW: 10 (Week 8 Opponent: at 2-5 Union, LaPorte City)
CLASS 3A
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 Harlan 42 No. 3 ADM 7
No. 2 Mount Vernon 49 Maquoketa 7
No. 4 Humboldt 31 Gilbert 6
No. 5 Solon 45 Fairfield 25
No. 6 West Delaware 39 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16
No. 7 North Polk 42 Ballard 13
No. 8 Nevada 38 Algona 14
No. 9 Creston 69 Saydel 0
Benton 28 No. 10 Davenport Assumption 14
This week: Humboldt and ADM flip positions while Benton moves in at the No. 10 spot with their win over Assumption.
1. Harlan (6-1) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 9 6-1 Creston)
2. Mount Vernon (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 5-2 Central DeWitt)
3. Humboldt (7-0) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 8 6-1 Nevada)
4. ADM (6-1) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 1-6 Knoxville)
5. Solon (5-2) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Grinnell)
6. West Delaware (4-3) LW: 6 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 7-1 Independence)
7. North Polk (5-2) LW: 7 (Week 8 Opponent: at 1-6 Gilbert)
8. Nevada (6-1) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 3 7-0 Humboldt)
9. Creston (6-1) LW: 9 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 1 6-1 Harlan)
10. Benton (5-2) LW: NR (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 1-6 Maquoketa)
CLASS 4A
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 Lewis Central 58 Glenwood 22
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 52 Mason City 10
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49 Clear Creek-Amana 0
No. 4 Carlisle 42 No. 5 Indianola 21
No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 50 Boone 6
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 49 Fort Madison 0
No. 8 North Scott 55 Clinton 0
No. 9 Western Dubuque 55 Waterloo East 22
Spencer 49 No. 10 Webster City 40
This week: The top four remains the same, but Bondurant-Farrar is into the top five and Iowa City Liberty and North Scott also move up. Spencer jumps into the top 10 following the shootout win over previously-ranked Webster City.
1. Lewis Central (7-0) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: at 2-5 Dallas Center-Grimes)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 9 5-2 Western Dubuque)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 6-1 Newton)
4. Carlisle (6-1) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 5-2 Norwalk)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (6-1) LW: 6 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 8 5-2 Indianola)
6. Iowa City Liberty (6-1) LW: 7 (Week 8 Opponent: at 5-2 Burlington)
7. North Scott (5-2) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: at 6-1 Fort Madison)
8. Indianola (5-2) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 5 6-1 Bondurant-Farrar)
9. Western Dubuque (5-2) LW: 9 (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 2 7-0 Waverly-Shell Rock)
10. Spencer (6-1) LW: NR (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 LeMars)
CLASS 5A
Week 7 Results:
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 51 No. 6 Iowa City High 21
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 51 Ames 7
No. 3 Ankeny 72 Des Moines North 0
No. 4 Southeast Polk 41 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Waukee Northwest 20 No. 7 Ankeny Centennial 14
No. 8 Cedar Falls 34 Dubuque Hempstead 7
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44 Davenport West 0
No. 10 Linn-Mar 35 Ottumwa 7
This week: The clear top 4 remains in their spots, but the 5 through 10 spots is a complete guessing game. Cedar Falls moves up three thanks to their three-game win streak, Cedar Rapids Kennedy is right behind them and Waukee Northwest — on a four-game streak — is in at 7. Ankeny Centennial falls out.
1. Pleasant Valley (7-0) LW: 1 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Dubuque Senior)
2. Dowling Catholic (6-1) LW: 2 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 WDM Valley)
3. Ankeny (6-1) LW: 3 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. No. 7 4-3 Waukee Northwest)
4. Southeast Polk (6-1) LW: 4 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Ankeny Centennial)
5. Cedar Falls (5-2) LW: 8 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Bettendorf)
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) LW: 9 (Week 8 Opponent: at 4-3 Johnston)
7. Waukee Northwest (4-3) LW: NR (Week 8 Opponent: at No. 3 6-1 Ankeny)
8. Iowa City High (4-3) LW: 6 (Week 8 Opponent: at 6-1 Davenport West)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) LW: 5 (Week 8 Opponent: at 4-3 Iowa City West)
10. Linn-Mar (4-3) LW: 10 (Week 8 Opponent: vs. 1-6 Davenport Central)