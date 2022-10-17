(KMAland) -- It's the final Class 8-Player, Class A, Class 1A and Class 2A rankings of the season with the addition of seven new top 10 teams.
Check out the KMA Sports State Rankings for Week 9 below:
FINAL CLASS 8-PLAYER RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Glidden-Ralston 6
No. 2 Don Bosco OFF
No. 3 Easton Valley 62 Kee 12
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Tri-County 10
No. 5 Lenox 28 No. 9 Fremont-Mills 2
No. 6 Newell-Fonda win via forfeit over Ar-We-Va
No. 7 Turkey Valley 73 West Central 32
No. 8 West Harrison 52 Griswold 16
No. 10 Southeast Warren 67 Lamoni 24
This week: It’s one slight change with CAM moving back into the top 10 at No. 9 due to their late-season streak and a head-to-head win over Fremont-Mills.
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (8-0) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-5 Audubon)
2. Don Bosco (7-0) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-3 Winfield-Mount Union)
3. Easton Valley (6-1) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 BGM, Brooklyn)
4. WACO, Wayland (9-0) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Martensdale-St. Marys)
5. Lenox (8-0) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Colo-Nesco)
6. Newell-Fonda (7-1) LW: 6 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 Harris-Lake Park)
7. Turkey Valley (6-1) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-3 Edgewood-Colesburg)
8. West Harrison (8-0) LW: 8 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Bedford)
9. CAM (6-2) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 7-1 Baxter)
10. Southeast Warren (8-1) LW: 10 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 East Mills)
FINAL CLASS A RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 West Hancock 52 North Butler 0
No. 2 Grundy Center 42 North Tama 0
No. 3 AHSTW 52 St. Albert 10
No. 4 Woodbury Central 56 Missouri Valley 14
No. 5 HMS 41 Akron-Westfield 8
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 55 Belle Plaine 14
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Union 27
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 44 Alta-Aurelia 14
No. 9 Wapsie Valley 52 BCLUW 6
No. 10 Mount Ayr 33 Southwest Valley 14
This week: With all 10 of last week’s teams taking care of business, we’re going to keep this top 10 the exact same for a third time in four weeks.
1. West Hancock (8-0) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Nashua-Plainfield)
2. Grundy Center (8-0) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Belle Plaine)
3. AHSTW (8-0) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Westwood)
4. Woodbury Central (8-0) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 South O’Brien)
5. HMS (6-2) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 North Union)
6. Lynnville-Sully (8-0) LW: 6 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Earlham)
7. Newman Catholic (7-1) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Hudson)
8. Gehlen Catholic (7-1) LW: 8 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Tri-Center)
9. Wapsie Valley (6-2) LW: 9 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Hudson)
10. Mount Ayr (7-1) LW: 10 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 Ogden)
FINAL CLASS 1A RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 Van Meter 54 ACGC 0
No. 2 Underwood 28 No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 20
No. 3 West Branch 54 Wilton 7
No. 5 West Sioux 68 Sioux Central 0
No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 50 East Marshall 0
No. 7 MFL MarMac 61 Beckman Catholic 0
No. 8 Mediapolis 55 Louisa-Muscatine 7
Iowa City Regina 26 No. 9 Durant 12
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 69 Van Buren County 20
This week: West Sioux and Kuemper flip positions while Sigourney-Keota pops up to No. 9 and Pella Christian comes back in at No. 10.
1. Van Meter (7-1) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Pleasantville)
2. Underwood (8-0) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Interstate 35)
3. West Branch (8-0) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 South Hardin)
4. West Sioux (7-1) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 2-6 East Sac County)
5. Kuemper Catholic (7-1) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Emmetsburg at Buena Vista)
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1) LW: 6 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Eagle Grove)
7. MFL MarMac (7-1) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Durant)
8. Mediapolis (7-1) LW: 8 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Central Decatur)
9. Sigourney-Keota (6-2) LW: 10 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Sumner-Fredericksburg)
10. Pella Christian (7-1) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Iowa City Regina)
FINAL CLASS 2A RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 62 Okoboji 6
No. 2 Williamsburg 76 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
No. 3 West Marshall 47 Albia 0
No. 4 Spirit Lake 24 Southeast Valley 6
No. 5 OABCIG 30 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
No. 6 West Lyon 42 Cherokee 12
No. 7 Osage 28 No. 9 Crestwood 12
Clear Lake 35 No. 8 New Hampton 28
No. 10 Waukon 42 Union, LaPorte City 0
This week: Out goes Crestwood and New Hampton and in comes Greene County and Wahlert Catholic — two teams that had been ranked earlier this year.
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 2-6 Iowa Falls-Alden)
2. Williamsburg (8-0) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Camanche)
3. West Marshall (8-0) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Clarke)
4. Spirit Lake (8-0) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Sheldon)
5. OABCIG (7-1) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Unity Christian)
6. West Lyon (6-2) LW: 6 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Estherville-Lincoln Central)
7. Osage (6-2) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
8. Waukon (5-3) LW: 10 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 New Hampton)
9. Greene County (7-1) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 2-6 Union)
10. Wahlert Catholic (6-2) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 West Liberty)
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 Harlan 56 No. 9 Creston 12
No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Central DeWitt 0
No. 8 Nevada 16 No. 3 Humboldt 8
No. 4 ADM 56 Knoxville 3
No. 5 Solon 51 Grinnell 7
Independence 21 No. 6 West Delaware 20
No. 7 North Polk 28 Gilbert 0
No. 10 Benton 49 Maquoketa 7
This week: ADM, Solon, Nevada and Benton all make moves up this week while Independence is finally in at No. 8.
1. Harlan (7-1) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 1-7 Knoxville)
2. Mount Vernon (8-0) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: at 2-6 Vinton-Shellsburg)
3. ADM (7-1) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: at 0-8 Saydel)
4. Solon (6-2) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: at 2-6 Keokuk)
5. Nevada (7-1) LW: 8 (Week 9 Opponent: at No. 7 6-2 North Polk)
6. Humboldt (7-1) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: at 4-4 Algona)
7. North Polk (6-2) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. No. 5 7-1 Nevada)
8. Independence (8-1) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Center Point-Urbana)
9. Benton (6-2) LW: 10 (Week 9 Opponent: at 5-3 Central DeWitt)
10. Creston (6-2) LW: 9 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Atlantic)
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 Lewis Central 41 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 35 No. 9 Western Dubuque 14
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42 Newton 3
No. 4 Carlisle 49 Norwalk 28
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 28 No. 8 Indianola 14
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 29 Burlington 28
No. 7 North Scott 49 Fort Madison 14
LeMars 38 No. 10 Spencer 28
This week: The top nine remains the same despite losses from two in that top nine (to ranked opponents). Cedar Rapids Washington is back into the top 10 with a three-game win streak and their only 4A loss to Xavier.
1. Lewis Central (8-0) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Winterset)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: at 3-5 Decorah)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 1-7 Oskaloosa)
4. Carlisle (7-1) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: at 1-7 Perry)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: at 5-3 Norwalk)
6. Iowa City Liberty (7-1) LW: 6 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 2-6 Clinton)
7. North Scott (6-2) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 0-8 Mount Pleasant)
8. Indianola (5-3) LW: 8 (Week 9 Opponent: at 0-7 Boone)
9. Western Dubuque (5-3) LW: 9 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Mason City)
10. Cedar Rapids Washington (5-3) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: at 2-6 Pella)
CLASS 5A RANKINGS
Week 8 Results:
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Dubuque Senior 7
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 35 WDM Valley 3
No. 3 Ankeny 31 No. 7 Waukee Northwest 7
No. 4 Southeast Polk 42 Ankeny Centennial 16
No. 5 Cedar Falls 10 Bettendorf 7
Johnston 28 No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7
No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport West 6
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Iowa City West 28
No. 10 Linn-Mar 72 Davenport Central 0
This week: The top five remains the same, and I think most across the state agree with the top four (in some order). Iowa City High, Prairie and Linn-Mar move up, and Johnston moves in.
1. Pleasant Valley (8-0) LW: 1 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Iowa City West)
2. Dowling Catholic (7-1) LW: 2 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Waukee)
3. Ankeny (7-1) LW: 3 (Week 9 Opponent: at 1-7 Des Moines Lincoln)
4. Southeast Polk (7-1) LW: 4 (Week 9 Opponent: at 0-8 Cedar Rapids Jefferson)
5. Cedar Falls (6-2) LW: 5 (Week 9 Opponent: at 4-4 Dubuque Senior)
6. Iowa City High (5-3) LW: 8 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 1-7 Davenport Central)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2) LW: 9 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. No. 8 5-3 Linn-Mar)
8. Linn-Mar (5-3) LW: 10 (Week 9 Opponent: at No. 7 6-2 Cedar Rapids Prairie)
9. Waukee Northwest (4-4) LW: 7 (Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Urbandale)
10. Johnston (5-3) LW: NR (Week 9 Opponent: at 6-2 Ames)