(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals made two picks each while Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur was selected by the Padres during the opening day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.
The Royals took Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross with the No. 9 overall pick while Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace went to Kansas City with the 49th pick.
The Cardinals went with Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe with the 22nd pick of the first round. They followed by taking San Diego left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz with the 59th overall pick.
Iowa right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur was also selected on the first day, going 53rd overall to San Diego. Find the complete list of choices at the MLB Draft Tracker linked here.