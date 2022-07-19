(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both went strictly with collegiate players during day two of the Major League Baseball Draft.
In addition, two Iowa, two Creighton, one Missouri and one Kansas State player was selected. Check out the full rundown of Royals, Cardinals, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas picks below from day two.
Kansas City Royals Picks
Round 3, Pick 87: Mason Barnett, RHP, Auburn
Round 4, Pick 115: Steven Zobac, RHP, California
Round 5, Pick 145: Hunter Patteson, LHP, UCF
Round 6, Pick 175: Hayden Dunhurst, C, Ole Miss
Round 7, Pick 205: Mack Anglin, RHP, Clemson
Round 8, Pick 235: Wesley Scott, RHP, Walters State CC
Round 9, Pick 265: Brandon Johnson, RHP, Ole Miss
Round 10, Pick 295: Levi Usher, RHP, Louisville
St. Louis Cardinals Picks
Round 3, Pick 97: Pete Hansen, LHP, Texas
Round 4, Pick 127: Jimmy Crooks III, C, Oklahoma
Round 5, Pick 157: Victor Scott II, OF, West Virginia
Round 6, Pick 187: Max Rajcic, RHP, UCLA
Round 7, Pick 217: Alex Iadisernia, OF, Elon
Round 8, Pick 247: Cade Winquest, RHP, UT Arlington
Round 9, Pick 277: Joseph King, RHP, California
Round 10, Pick 307: Tanner Jacobon, RHP, Queens University
Iowa Picks
Round 6, Pick 169: Tommy Specht, OF, Wahlert Catholic (Texas Rangers)
Round 7, Pick 218: Peyton Williams, 1B, Iowa (Toronto Blue Jays)
Round 9, Pick 270: Dylan Nedved, RHP, Iowa (San Diego Padres)
Nebraska Picks
Round 3, Pick 98: Alan Roden, OF, Creighton (Toronto Blue Jays)
Round 8, Pick 239: Dylan Tebrake, RHP, Creighton (New York Mets)
Missouri Picks
Round 3, Pick 85: Karson Milbrandt, RHP, Liberty Senior HS (Miami Marlins)
Round 3, Pick 96: Drake Baldwin, C, Missouri State (Atlanta Braves)
Round 4, Pick 136: Spencer Miles, RHP, Missouri (San Francisco Giants)
Round 10, Pick 305: Andrew Keck, C, Southeast Missouri State (Atlanta Braves)
Kansas Picks
Round 8, Pick 238: Dylan Phillips, TWP, Kansas State (LA Angels)
Round 10, Pick 304: Brock Rodden, 2B, Wichita State (Oakland Athletics)