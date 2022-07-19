MLB Draft 2022.png
Photo: MLB

(KMAland) -- The third and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft was held on Tuesday.

The Royals took seven college players and three prep standouts while St. Louis took nine from college and one from high school. Iowa’s Duncan Davitt was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays while Iowa Western’s Tyler Chadwick went to the Cleveland Guardians.

Missouri had four players picked on day three, and Kansas State had two players selected. Find the complete list of regional choices on day three below.

Kansas City Royals Picks 

Round 11, Pick 325: David Sandlin, RHP, Oklahoma

Round 12, Pick 355: Jack Pineda, SS, Baylor

Round 13, Pick 385: Ryan Ramsey, LHP, Maryland

Round 14, Pick 415: Ben Sears, RHP, Houston

Round 15, Pick 445: Javier Vaz, RHP, Vanderbilt

Round 16, Pick 475: Cooper McKeehan, LHP, BYU

Round 17, Pick 505: Chazz Martinez, LHP, Oklahoma

Round 18, Pick 535: Milo Rushford, OF, Walden Grove HS (AZ)

Round 19, Pick 565: Tommy Szczepanski, RHP, Garber HS (MI)

Round 20, Pick 595: Austin Charles, TWP, Stockdale HS (CA)

St. Louis Cardinals

Round 11, Pick 337: Nathan Church, OF, UC Irvine

Round 12, Pick 367: Michael Curialle, SS, UCLA

Round 13, Pick 397: Chandler Arnold, RHP, Dallas Baptist

Round 14, Pick 427: D.J. Carpenter, RHP, Oregon State

Round 15, Pick 457: Matt Hickey, RHP, Tarleton State

Round 16, Pick 487: Hunter Hayes, RHP, Pacific

Round 17, Pick 517: Brody Moore, SS, Auburn

Round 18, Pick 547: John Lynch, LHP, Xavier

Round 19, Pick 577: Chris Rotondo, OF, Villanova

Round 20, Pick 607: Gavin Van Kemper, RHP, Maple Hill HS (NY)

Iowa Picks 

Round 18, Pick 554: Duncan Davitt, RHP, Iowa (Tampa Bay Rays)

Round 19, Pick 573: Tyler Chadwick, RHP, Iowa Western (Cleveland Guardians)

Missouri Picks 

Round 14, Pick 412: Torin Montgomery, 1B, Missouri (Miami Marlins)

Round 15, Pick 438: Joshua Day, SS, Missouri (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Round 15, Pick 459: Nathan Landry, LHP, Missouri (Boston Red Sox)

Round 16, Pick 482: Josh Bortka, RHP, Central Missouri (Philadelphia Phillies)

Round 19, Pick 572: Drew Garrett, RHP, Missouri (Philadelphia Phillies)

Round 19, Pick 574: Tommy Stevenson, 1B, Missouri Southern (Oakland Athletics)

Kansas Picks

Round 13, Pick 379: Caden Marcum, RHP, Paola HS (KS) (Texas Rangers)

Round 13, Pick 380: Miguel Fulgencio, LHP, Cowley County CC (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Round 13, Pick 386: Blake Adams, RHP, Kansas State (Colorado Rockies)

Round 13, Pick 387: Dom Johnson, OF, Kansas State (Detroit Tigers)

Round 14, Pick 416: Braxton Hyde, RHP, Butler County CC (Colorado Rockies)

Round 17, Pick 523: Garrett McGowan, 1B, Pittsburg State (Houston Astros)

Round 19, Pick 569: Jackson Lovich, SS, Blue Valley West HS (KS) (New York Mets)

Round 19, Pick 586: Cade Perkins, LHP, Manhattan HS (San Francisco Giants)

