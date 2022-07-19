(KMAland) -- The third and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft was held on Tuesday.
The Royals took seven college players and three prep standouts while St. Louis took nine from college and one from high school. Iowa’s Duncan Davitt was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays while Iowa Western’s Tyler Chadwick went to the Cleveland Guardians.
Missouri had four players picked on day three, and Kansas State had two players selected. Find the complete list of regional choices on day three below.
Kansas City Royals Picks
Round 11, Pick 325: David Sandlin, RHP, Oklahoma
Round 12, Pick 355: Jack Pineda, SS, Baylor
Round 13, Pick 385: Ryan Ramsey, LHP, Maryland
Round 14, Pick 415: Ben Sears, RHP, Houston
Round 15, Pick 445: Javier Vaz, RHP, Vanderbilt
Round 16, Pick 475: Cooper McKeehan, LHP, BYU
Round 17, Pick 505: Chazz Martinez, LHP, Oklahoma
Round 18, Pick 535: Milo Rushford, OF, Walden Grove HS (AZ)
Round 19, Pick 565: Tommy Szczepanski, RHP, Garber HS (MI)
Round 20, Pick 595: Austin Charles, TWP, Stockdale HS (CA)
St. Louis Cardinals
Round 11, Pick 337: Nathan Church, OF, UC Irvine
Round 12, Pick 367: Michael Curialle, SS, UCLA
Round 13, Pick 397: Chandler Arnold, RHP, Dallas Baptist
Round 14, Pick 427: D.J. Carpenter, RHP, Oregon State
Round 15, Pick 457: Matt Hickey, RHP, Tarleton State
Round 16, Pick 487: Hunter Hayes, RHP, Pacific
Round 17, Pick 517: Brody Moore, SS, Auburn
Round 18, Pick 547: John Lynch, LHP, Xavier
Round 19, Pick 577: Chris Rotondo, OF, Villanova
Round 20, Pick 607: Gavin Van Kemper, RHP, Maple Hill HS (NY)
Iowa Picks
Round 18, Pick 554: Duncan Davitt, RHP, Iowa (Tampa Bay Rays)
Round 19, Pick 573: Tyler Chadwick, RHP, Iowa Western (Cleveland Guardians)
Missouri Picks
Round 14, Pick 412: Torin Montgomery, 1B, Missouri (Miami Marlins)
Round 15, Pick 438: Joshua Day, SS, Missouri (Arizona Diamondbacks)
Round 15, Pick 459: Nathan Landry, LHP, Missouri (Boston Red Sox)
Round 16, Pick 482: Josh Bortka, RHP, Central Missouri (Philadelphia Phillies)
Round 19, Pick 572: Drew Garrett, RHP, Missouri (Philadelphia Phillies)
Round 19, Pick 574: Tommy Stevenson, 1B, Missouri Southern (Oakland Athletics)
Kansas Picks
Round 13, Pick 379: Caden Marcum, RHP, Paola HS (KS) (Texas Rangers)
Round 13, Pick 380: Miguel Fulgencio, LHP, Cowley County CC (Pittsburgh Pirates)
Round 13, Pick 386: Blake Adams, RHP, Kansas State (Colorado Rockies)
Round 13, Pick 387: Dom Johnson, OF, Kansas State (Detroit Tigers)
Round 14, Pick 416: Braxton Hyde, RHP, Butler County CC (Colorado Rockies)
Round 17, Pick 523: Garrett McGowan, 1B, Pittsburg State (Houston Astros)
Round 19, Pick 569: Jackson Lovich, SS, Blue Valley West HS (KS) (New York Mets)
Round 19, Pick 586: Cade Perkins, LHP, Manhattan HS (San Francisco Giants)