(KMAland) -- Three from Iowa State, two from Missouri and Kansas State and one each from Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas were picked on the third and final day of the NFL Draft.
From Iowa State, defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike went in the fourth round to Denver, tight end Charlie Kolar was picked by the Ravens in the fourth round and quarterback Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant (the final pick) to the San Francisco 49ers.
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans went in the fourth to the Vikings while former teammate and running back Tyler Badie was a sixth round pick to the Ravens. Kansas State’s Russ Yeast (safety) and Skylar Thompson (quarterback) were seventh round choices to the Dolphins and Chargers, respectively.
Northwest Missouri State defensive tackle Sam Roberts was picked by the Patriots in the sixth round, Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure went to the Packers in the seventh, Iowa safety Dane Belton was a fourth round pick by the Giants and Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson was a sixth-rounder to the Eagles.
The Chiefs made five picks on day three, choosing Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams in the fourth, Kentucky offensive guard in the fifth and Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson, Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco and Marshall defensive back Nazeeh Johnson in the seventh.
View the full rundown of picks linked here.