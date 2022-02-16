(KMAland) -- The 2022 State Dual Wrestling Tournament is underway. Continue to refresh this page throughout the day for updates.
Class 1A Semifinal: Don Bosco 62 Logan-Magnolia 12
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) by 1-0 decision (Lo-Ma leads 3-0)
106: Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:52 (DB leads 6-3)
113: Cole Frost (Don Bosco) over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) by 5-2 decision (DB leads 9-3)
120: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) by 10-5 decision (DB leads 9-6)
126: Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) by 15-0 tech fall (DB leads 14-6)
132: Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:44 (DB leads 20-6)
138: Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:09 (DB leads 26-6)
145: Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Calvin Collins (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:48 (DB leads 32-6)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Foxe Youngblut (Don Bosco) by fall in 3:59 (DB leads 32-12)
160: Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) over Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:06 (DB leads 38-12)
170: Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) over Marcell Johnathan (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:12 (DB leads 44-12)
182: Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:25 (DB leads 50-12)
195: Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) over Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:13 (DB leads 56-12)
220: Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Rex Meeker (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:16 (DB wins 62-12)
Class 2A Semifinal: West Delaware 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
285: Cameron Guether (West Delaware) over Denman Jonas (SBL) by fall in 3:51 (WD leads 6-0)
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) over Gage Weber (West Delaware) by fall in 0:48 (Tied 6-6)
113: Came Keokenchahn (SBL) over Ryan Hilby (West Delaware) by 6-4 SV-1 (SBL leads 9-6)
120: Carson Less (West Delaware) over Ayden McRoberts (SBL) by 14-1 major decision (WD leads 10-9)
126: Bo Koedam (SBL)) over Jax Miller (West Delaware) by 1-0 decision (SBL leads 12-10)
132: Noah Parmelee (SBL) over Blake Engel (West Delaware) by 8-3 SV-1 (SBL leads 15-10)
138: Brent Yonkovic (SBL) over Ty Koedam (SBL) by 11-5 decision (SBL leads 15-13)
145: Hunter Steffans (SBL) over Carson Turnis (West Delaware) by fall in 1:28 (SBL leads 21-13)
152: Zander Ernst (SBL) over Logan Peyton (West Delaware) by 7-2 decision (SBL leads 24-13)
160: Jadyn Peyton (SBL) over Zayvion Ellington (SBL) by fall in 1:41 (SBL leads 24-19)
170: Kyle Cole (West Delaware) over Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) by fall in 0:55 (WD leads 25-24)
182: Will Ward (SBL) over Garrett McHugh (SBL) by fall in 1:56 (WD leads 31-24)
195: Wyatt Voelker (WD) over Gage Hoffman (SBL) by fall in 1:11 (WD leads 37-24)
220: Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) over Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 1:49 (WD win 43-24)
Class 2A Consolation Semifinal: Atlantic-CAM 34 Winterset 30
285: Joel Akers (Winterset) over Nathan Keiser (Atlantic-CAM) by 7-4 decision (WIN leads 3-0)
106: Taye Jordan (Atlantic-CAM) wins via forfeit (A-C leads 6-3)
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) over Kasen Cochran (Winterset) by fall in 2:52 (A-C leads 12-3)
120: Travis Allen (Winterset) over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 0:14 (Tied 12-9)
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) over Abe Bushong (Winterset) by fall in 2:54 (A-C leads 18-9)
132: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) over Zeke Hoven (Winterset) by 8-4 decision (A-C leads 21-9)
138: Keegan Jensen (Winterset) over Dante Hedrington (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 3:05 (A-C leads 21-15)
145: Tanner O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) over Kahne Kiburz (Winterset) by 6-2 decision (A-C leads 24-15)
152: Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) by 9-8 decision (A-C leads 24-18)
160: Logan Fairchild (Winterset) over Owen Hoover (Atlantic-CAM) by 5-1 decision (A-C leads 24-21)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) over Brady Barringer (Winterset) by 14-3 major decision (A-C leads 28-21)
182: Reilly Hoven (Winterset) over Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 5:50 (A-C leads 28-27)
195: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) over Jadyn Cooper (Winterset) by fall in 2:58 (A-C leads 34-27)
220: Carter Smuck (Winterset) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic-CAM) by 11-5 decision (A-C wins 34-30)
Class 2A Quarterfinal: Osage 38 Atlantic-CAM 30
220: Barrett Muller (Osage) over Nathan Keiser (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 3:28 (Osage leads 6-0)
285: Mac Muller (Osage) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 0:17 (Osage leads 12-0)
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) by fall in 0:55 (Osage leads 12-6)
113: Josh Hass (Atlantic-CAM) over Preston Beyer (Osage) by fall in 0:52 (Tied 12-12)
120: Darren Adams (Osage) over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) by 14-5 major decision (Osage leads 16-12)
126: Tucker Stangel (Osage) over Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 0:59 (Osage leads 22-12)
132: Anders Kittleson (Osage) over Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) by 13-5 major decision (Osage leads 26-12)
138: Dante Hedrington (Atlantic-CAM) over Nolan Heard (Osage) by fall in 5:55 (Osage leads 26-18)
145: Max Gast (Osage) over Tanner O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) by 9-5 decision (Osage leads 29-18)
152: Chase Thomas (Osage) over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) by 16-5 decision (Osage leads 33-18)
160: Nick Fox (Osage) over Owen Hoover (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 3:25 (Osage leads 39-18)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) over Brody Wolf (Osage) by fall in 2:45 (Osage leads 39-24)
182: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) over Ledger Nehls (Osage) by fall in 0:12 (Osage leads 39-30)
195: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM) over Cole Jeffries (Osage) by 8-5 decision (Osage wins 38-33)
Class 2A Quarterfinal: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33 Crestwood, Cresco 30
220: Drew Jackson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Gage Hoffman (SBL) by fall in 3:30 (CC leads 6-0)
285: Brayden Ishman (Crestwood, Cresco) over Kaden Dillavou (SBL) by 10-1 major decision (CC leads 10-0)
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) over Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) by 6-0 decision (CC leads 10-3)
113: Cole Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) over Cam Keokenchahn (SBL) by fall in 2:59 (CC leads 16-3)
120: Kole Johnson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Ayden McRoberts (SBL) by fall in 1:14 (CC leads 22-3)
126: Bo Koedam (SBL) over Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) by 11-2 major decision (CC leads 22-7)
132: Noah Parmelee (SBL) over Ethan Govern (Crestwood, Cresco) by 8-4 decision (CC leads 22-10)
138: Carter Fousek (Crestwood, Cresco) over Ty Koedam (SBL) by 11-4 decision (CC leads 24-10)
145: Hunter Steffans (SBL) over Bryce Shea (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 2:52 (CC leads 24-16)
152: Zander Ernst (SBL) over Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) by 10-5 decision (CC leads 24-19)
160: Zayvion Ellington (SBL) over Trent Pisney (Crestwood, Cresco) by 7-0 decision (CC leads 24-22)
170: Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) over Ahston Howe (Crestwood, Cresco) by 20-1 tech fall (SBL leads 27-24)
182: Garrett McHugh (SBL) over Cody Kerian (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 0:38 (SBL leads 33-24)
195: Landen Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco) over Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 1:25 (SBL wins 33-30)
Class 1A Consolation Semifinal: Missouri Valley 45 Wilton 34
285: Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) over Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:50. (Wilton leads 6-0)
106: Owen Adlfinger (Wilton) over Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley) by 12-3 major decision (Wilton leads 10-0)
113: Brody Brisker (Wilton) over Parker Ferris (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:19 (Wilton leads 16-0)
120: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) over Austin Etzel (Wilton) by fall in 3:10 (Wilton leads 16-6)
126: Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) over Rush Knudsen (Missouri Valley) by fall in 2:42 (Wilton leads 22-6)
132: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) over Trae Hagen (Wilton) by 5-4 decision (Wilton leads 22-9)
138: Owen Milder (Wilton) over Lane Schroeder (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:56 (Wilton leads 28-9)
145: Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) over Garrett Burkle (Wilton) by fall in 4:20 (Wilton leads 28-15)
152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) over Damian Pestle (Wilton) by fall in 4:20 (Wilton leads 28-21)
160: Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley) over Maxwell Yohe (Wilton) by fall in 1:50 (Wilton leads 28-27)
170: Kaden Shirk (Wilton) over Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) by fall in 3:36 (Wilton leads 34-27)
182: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) over Christian Kleppe (Wilton) by fall in 1:10 (Wilton leads 34-33)
195: Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) over Gavin Schnepper (Wilton) by fall in 0:53 (MV leads 39-34)
220: Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley) over Aiden Hewitt (Wilton) by fall in 4:00 (MV wins 45-34)
Class 1A First Round: Logan-Magnolia 41 Nashua-Plainfield 40
220: Landon Pratt (Nashua-Plainfield) over Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:18 (N-P leads 6-0)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 0:08 (Tied 6-6)
106: Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kaleb Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:38 (N-P leads 12-6)
113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 1:46 (Tied 12-12)
120: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:48 (N-P leads 18-12)
126: Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:32 (N-P leads 24-12)
132: Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) by 15-5 major decision (N-P leads 28-12)
138: Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:47 (N-P leads 34-12)
145: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) over Jackson Carey (West Sioux) by fall in 0:48 (N-P leads 34-18)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) by 19-4 tech fall (N-P leads 34-23)
160: Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 2:20 (N-P leads 34-29)
170: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) over Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 1:05 (Lo-Ma leads 35-34)
182: Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:49 (N-P leads 40-35)
195: Dylan Oviatt (Logan-Magnolia) over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 1:58 (Lo-Ma wins 41-40)
Class 1A First Round: West Sioux 39 Missouri Valley 39 (West Sioux wins via tiebreaker)
220: Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) over Ashton McMillan (West Sioux) by 8-4 decision (MV leads 3-0)
285: Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) over Keegan McMillan (West Sioux) by fall in 3:20 (MV leads 9-0)
106: Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley) over Reid Persinger (West Sioux) by fall in 4:47 (MV leads 15-0)
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) over Preston Providence (West Sioux) by fall in 1:19 (MV leads 21-0)
120: Braden Graff (West Sioux) over Parker Ferris (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:22 (MV leads 21-6)
126: Cameron Clark (West Sioux) over Rush Knudsen (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:47 (MV leads 21-12)
132: Drayven Kraft (West Sioux) over Andrew Meade (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:34 (MV leads 21-18)
138: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) over Zac Finzen (West Sioux) by fall in 3:51 (MV leads 27-18)
145: Mikey Baker (West Sioux) over Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) by fall in 3:07 (MV leads 27-24)
152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) over Tyler Kennedy (West Sioux) by fall in 3:19 (MV leads 33-24)
160: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) over Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:19 (MV leads 33-30)
170: Javier Mora (West Sioux) over Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) by 3-1 decision (Tied 33-33)
182: Carson Lynott (West Sioux) over Owen Town (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:21 (WS leads 39-33)
195: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) over Juan Topete (West Sioux) by fall (WS win 39-39 by tiebreaker)