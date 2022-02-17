2022 CRHC Diary

(KMAland) -- The 2022 State Wrestling Tournament is underway in Des Moines. 

Class 3A First Round

106: Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) drop to consolations

113: Johnathan Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consolations

Class 2A First Round Consolation

106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) advances

113: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) is eliminated

132: Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated

138: Austin Evans (Creston) is eliminated

145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances 

152: Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) advances 

160: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Karson Downey (Clarinda) is eliminated 

182: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated, Jase Wilmes (Clarinda) is eliminated

195: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) is eliminated

285: Quinten Fuller (Creston) is eliminated

Class 2A First Round

106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances 

113: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) drops to consolations, Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) advances 

126: Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances, Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) advances, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances 

132: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations, Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations

138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Austin Evans (Creston) drops to consolations, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advances

145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) advances, Triston Barncastle (Creston) drops to consolations, Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations

152: Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations, Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances

160: Karson Downey (Clarinda) drops to consolations, Zayvion Ellington (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations

170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) advances, Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advances

182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) advances, Jase Wilmes (Clarinda) drops to consolations, Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations

195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances, Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consolations

220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) advances, Tyler Binning (Clarke/Murray) advances

285: Logan Green (Clarinda) advances, Quinten Fuller (Creston) drops to consolations

