(KMAland) -- The final day of the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament is here.
Class 1A Placement Matches
106: Dalton Ervin (Moravia) finishes seventh
Class 2A Placement Matches
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fifth, Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) finishes sixth
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) finishes fifth
126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes third, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) Catholic finishes seventh
145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth, Kale Downey (Clarinda) finishes fifth
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes third
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) finishes fourth
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) finishes sixth
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) finishes fifth
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) finishes fifth
Class 1A Consolation Semifinals
113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third
120: Blake Allen (Underwood) will wrestle for third
132: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) will wrestle for fifth
138: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) will wrestle for third
152: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) will wrestle for fifth
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third
220: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) will wrestle for third
Class 2A Consolation Semifinals
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth, Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for fifth
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) will wrestle for fifth
126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third, Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) will wrestle for fifth, Austin Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) will wrestle for third
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) will wrestle for fifth
220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) will wrestle for fifth
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) will wrestle for fifth