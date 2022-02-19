2022 CRHC Diary

(KMAland) -- The final day of the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament is here. 

Continue to refresh this page for updates

Class 1A Placement Matches

106: Dalton Ervin (Moravia) finishes seventh 

Class 2A Placement Matches 

106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fifth, Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) finishes sixth

113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) finishes fifth

126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth 

138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes third, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) Catholic finishes seventh

145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth, Kale Downey (Clarinda) finishes fifth 

152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes third

160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) finishes fourth

182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) finishes sixth

220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) finishes fifth

285: Logan Green (Clarinda) finishes fifth 

Class 1A Consolation Semifinals 

113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third 

120: Blake Allen (Underwood) will wrestle for third

132: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) will wrestle for fifth 

138: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) will wrestle for third 

152: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) will wrestle for fifth

160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third

220: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) will wrestle for third

Class 2A Consolation Semifinals 

106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth, Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for fifth

113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) will wrestle for fifth 

126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third, Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth 

138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third

145: Kale Downey (Clarinda) will wrestle for fifth, Austin Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third 

152: Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third 

160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) will wrestle for third

182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) will wrestle for fifth 

220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) will wrestle for fifth

285: Logan Green (Clarinda) will wrestle for fifth 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.