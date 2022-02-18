(KMAland) -- It's a busy day at the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semifinals
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) drops to consolations
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) advances to semifinals, Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances to semifinals, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) drops to consolations