2022 CRHC Diary

(KMAland) -- It's a busy day at the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines. 

Continue to refresh this page for updates

Class 2A Quarterfinals

106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semifinals

113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) drops to consolations

126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) advances to semifinals, Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances to semifinals, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations

138: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) drops to consolations

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.