Jaxon Gordon & Sofia Dill -- Athlete of the Week

(KMAland) -- Another year of honoring the top athletes in KMAland with the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week begins today with Riverside's Jaxon Gordon and Ashland-Greenwood's Sofia Dill receiving the honors.

Dill has had a stellar start to her sophomore season. She currently has a .429 average through five games with stats reported. Dill has been a vital part of the Bluejays' 7-1 start.

Gordon, meanwhile, started his sophomore football season with a big performance in the Bulldogs' win over West Monona. Gordon ran for 227 yards and two scores on 24 totes while also catching five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. He helped the Bulldogs' defense pitch a shutout with 4.5 tackles and an interception. 

Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement. 

