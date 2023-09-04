(KMAland) -- Griswold's Carolina Arcia and St. Albert's Parker Heisterkamp are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Arcia set the Griswold offense up for success throughout the week as the Tigers went 6-1. Arcia had a strong day at the Missouri Valley Tournament with 60 assists, 18 digs and four aces.
Heisterkamp's success came in two sports: cross country and football. Heisterkamp ran to an individual title at the Logan-Magnolia Meet on Thursday, posting a time of 15:23.66. He also played a pivotal role in St. Albert's 24-8 win over West Monona. Heisterkamp caught two balls for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also had four tackles.
Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2023-24 JIM HUGHES REAL ESTATE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Sofia Dill & Jaxon Gordon