(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Claire Martin and Shenandoah's Jade Spangler are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Martin set the East Atchison volleyball team up for success throughout the week with 61 assists in wins over Nodaway Valley and Rock Port.
Spangler, meanwhile, quarterback Shenandoah football to its first win of the year -- a 45-8 rout of Nodaway Valley. He threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for another score.
Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2023-24 JIM HUGHES REAL ESTATE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Sofia Dill & Jaxon Gordon
Week 2: Carolina Arica & Parker Heisterkamp