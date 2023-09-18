(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors go to Tri-Center's Meya Wingert & Stanton-Essex's Jacob Martin.
Wingert had a big week for the Trojans in their 7-0 week. The junior setter handed out 154 assists during the week. She eclipsed 1,000 career assists on Tuesday in the Trojans' sweep of IKM-Manning. Wingert now has 390 assists this year, which ranks 8th in Class 2A.
Martin helped Stanton-Essex grab their first victory of the season in a 52-48 shootout with East Mills with 12 carries for 147 yards and two scores in the win. Martin also caught three balls for 58 yards and a score. He led the Vikings' defense with 10 tackles. Martin now has 219 rushing yards and three touchdowns, nine catches for 253 yards and four scores and a team-high 30 tackles on the year.
Both athletes receive a t-shirt and a certificate in recognition of their achievement.
