(Coralville) -- The 2023 State Dual Tournament is underway in Coralville. Continue to follow this page throughout the day for updates.
Class 2A First Round: Creston vs. Mount Vernon
126: Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Lincoln Keeler (Creston) by fall in 2:16, MV leads 6-0
132: Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) over Trey Chesnut (Creston) by fall in 1:35, MV leads 12-0
138: Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Austin Evans (Creston) by 3-0 decision, MV leads 15-0
145: Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Chris Aragon (Creston) by 12-2 major decision, MV leads 19-0
152: Triston Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) over Milo Staver (Creston) by fall in 105, MV leads 25-0
160: William Bolinger (Creston) over Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) by 11-2 major decision, MV leads 25-4
170: Henry Ryan (Creston) over Kaden Street (Creston) by 12-0 major decision, MV leads 29-4
182: Jagger Luther (Creston) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) by 9-8 decision, MV leads 29-7
195: Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Gunner Martwick (Creston) by fall in 2:37, MV leads 35-7