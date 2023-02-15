CRHC Traditional Tournament
Design by Kenny Larabee

(Des Moines) -- The State Wrestling Tournament is underway in Des Moines. Continue to refresh this page throughout the day for updates. 

Class 1A First Round

106: Avery Vacek (Underwood) drops to consolations, Caleb Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) advances 

113: Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Owen Nepple (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, Jett Sornson (Treynor) drops to consolations

120: Gryphen McDermott (Tri-Center) drops to consolations, Kellen Oliver (Riverside) drops to consolations, Elijah Wheeldon (Martensdale-St. Marys)

126: Carson Thomsen (Underwood) advances, Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center) drops to consolations, Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances 

132: Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Jack Branan (Riverside) drops to consolations, DJ Islas (East Union) drops to consolations

