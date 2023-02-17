(Des Moines) -- The semifinals are underway at the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines. Keep this page open throughout the day.
Class 1A Semifinals
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations
Class 1A Fourth Round Consolations
106: Davis Bramman (Riverside) will medal, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated, Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) will medal
113: Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) is eliminated
120: Kellen Oliver (Riverside) is eliminated
126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances
132: Dylan Stein (Lenox) is eliminated