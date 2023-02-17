CRHC Traditional Tournament
Design by Kenny Larabee

(Des Moines) -- The semifinals are underway at the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines. Keep this page open throughout the day. 

Class 1A Semifinals

113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations 

Class 1A Fourth Round Consolations 

106: Davis Bramman (Riverside) will medal, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated, Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) will medal

113: Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) is eliminated 

120: Kellen Oliver (Riverside) is eliminated 

126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances

132: Dylan Stein (Lenox) is eliminated 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.