CRHC Traditional Tournament
(Des Moines) -- It's the final day of the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament. Check out this page throughout the day for updates. 

Class 3A Consolation Semifinals 

Class 2A Consolation Semifinals

132: Matt Beem (Glenwood) will wrestle for fifth, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third

160: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for fifth 

195: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) will wrestle for third 

Class 1A Consolation Semifinals

106: Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for fifth

113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) will wrestle for third

126: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third 

152: Maddox Nelson (Underwood) will wrestle for fifth

182: Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) will wrestle for fifth 

285: Dan Gregory (Treynor) will wrestle for third 

