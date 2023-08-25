(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center.
Listen to all of the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Shenandoah/Clarinda and Red Oak/Southwest Valley at our live video stream page linked here.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the graphic below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 27 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
Fremont-Mills vs. WACO (at WDM Valley Stadium) Saturday
East Mills at West Harrison
Lenox at Stanton-Essex
Griswold at Boyer Valley
Sidney at East Union
CAM at Audubon
Bedford at Moravia
Southeast Warren at Montezuma
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Turkey Valley (at WDM Valley Stadium) Saturday
Murray at Colo-Nesco
Twin Cedars at Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda
GTRA at Siouxland Christian
Harris-Lake Park at Remsen St. Mary’s
Belle Plaine at HLV
Meskwaki Settlement School at BGM
Collins-Maxwell at GMG
Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Sioux City East at Glenwood
Treynor at St. Albert
Atlantic at Clarke
Winterset at Creston
Denison-Schleswig at Thomas Jefferson
Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Riverside at West Monona
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
Van Meter at Underwood
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Central Decatur at Earlham
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Colfax-Mingo at Wayne
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North at South Sioux City
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Danville at Lynnville-Sully
Madrid at Woodward-Granger
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at North Mahaska
Ogden at ACGC
Panorama at West Central Valley
South Central Calhoun at Pocahontas Area
Alta-Aurelia at Kingsley-Pierson
MVAOCOU at Westwood
Lawton-Bronson at Woodbury Central
South Hardin at South Hamilton
Centerville at Albia
Chariton at Davis County
Pleasantville at Interstate 35
Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian
Greene County at Carroll
Roland-Story at South Tama
Storm Lake at Saydel
Southeast Valley at Manson-NW Webster
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian
MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian
West Lyon at Sioux Center
Knoxville at Boone
Nevada at West Marshall
Des Moines Hoover at Perry
Fort Dodge at Webster City
Spencer at Humboldt
Dallas Center-Grimes at Gilbert
Norwalk at Carlisle
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison at King City
Rock Port at Pattonsburg Saturday
Mound City at Stanberry
Platte Valley at Worth County
Nodaway Valley at North Andrew
South Holt at Princeton
Stewartsville at Albany
Bishop LeBlond at North Shelby
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Central Missouri)
Savannah vs. Portageville (at Ozark)
Northwest (Kansas City) at Benton
St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill
Cameron at Lincoln College Prep
Chillicothe at Marshall
Lafayette at Center
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Twin River at Conestoga
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Peru State)
Mead at Johnson County Central
Southern at Johnson-Brock
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Omaha Christian Academy at Cedar Bluffs
Clarkson/Leigh at EMF
McCool Junction at Thayer Central
BDS at High Plains Community
Osceola at Diller-Odell
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Blair (0-1) at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview
Boys Town at Auburn
Falls City at Platteview
Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun
Louisville at Syracuse
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Beatrice at Gross Catholic
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview
Bennington at Skutt Catholic
Lincoln Northwest at Ralston
Omaha Concordia at Schuyler
Roncalli Catholic at Wayne
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Arlington at Raymond Central
Aquinas Catholic at Scouts Central Catholic
Milford at Bishop Neumann
Fillmore Central at David City
Malcolm at Yutan
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Heartland Lutheran at Sterling
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
St. Edward at Dorchester
Lewiston at Hampton
METRO
Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha North at Bellevue West (1-0)
Creighton Prep (0-1) at Omaha Westside
Omaha Burke at Gretna
Millard South at Millard West
Omaha Benson at Lincoln North Star
Omaha South at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn South
Fremont (0-1) at Papillion-LaVista South (1-0)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Auburn Meet
Bishop Heelan Catholic Meet
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Seward Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway
Omaha South Tournament (Nebraska City vs. Buena Vista)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)