(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center.

Listen to all of the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have Shenandoah/Clarinda and Red Oak/Southwest Valley at our live video stream page linked here

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the graphic below.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 27 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

TRIANGLE 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Red Oak at Southwest Valley 

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

Fremont-Mills vs. WACO (at WDM Valley Stadium) Saturday 

East Mills at West Harrison

Lenox at Stanton-Essex

Griswold at Boyer Valley

Sidney at East Union

CAM at Audubon

Bedford at Moravia

Southeast Warren at Montezuma

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Turkey Valley (at WDM Valley Stadium) Saturday

Murray at Colo-Nesco

Twin Cedars at Lamoni

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER 

West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda

GTRA at Siouxland Christian

Harris-Lake Park at Remsen St. Mary’s

Belle Plaine at HLV

Meskwaki Settlement School at BGM

Collins-Maxwell at GMG

Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Sioux City East at Glenwood

Treynor at St. Albert

Harlan at Lewis Central

Atlantic at Clarke

Winterset at Creston

Denison-Schleswig at Thomas Jefferson

Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Riverside at West Monona

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

Van Meter at Underwood

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Central Decatur at Earlham

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Colfax-Mingo at Wayne

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North at South Sioux City

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Danville at Lynnville-Sully

Madrid at Woodward-Granger

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at North Mahaska

Ogden at ACGC

Panorama at West Central Valley

South Central Calhoun at Pocahontas Area

Alta-Aurelia at Kingsley-Pierson

MVAOCOU at Westwood

Lawton-Bronson at Woodbury Central 

South Hardin at South Hamilton

Centerville at Albia 

Chariton at Davis County

Pleasantville at Interstate 35

Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian

Greene County at Carroll

Roland-Story at South Tama

Storm Lake at Saydel

Southeast Valley at Manson-NW Webster

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian

MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian

West Lyon at Sioux Center

Knoxville at Boone

Nevada at West Marshall

Des Moines Hoover at Perry

Fort Dodge at Webster City

Spencer at Humboldt

Dallas Center-Grimes at Gilbert

Norwalk at Carlisle

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison at King City 

Rock Port at Pattonsburg Saturday

Mound City at Stanberry

Platte Valley at Worth County

Nodaway Valley at North Andrew

South Holt at Princeton

Stewartsville at Albany

Bishop LeBlond at North Shelby

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Central Missouri)

Savannah vs. Portageville (at Ozark)

Northwest (Kansas City) at Benton

St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill

Cameron at Lincoln College Prep

Chillicothe at Marshall

Lafayette at Center

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Twin River at Conestoga

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Peru State)

Mead at Johnson County Central

Southern at Johnson-Brock

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Omaha Christian Academy at Cedar Bluffs

Clarkson/Leigh at EMF

McCool Junction at Thayer Central 

BDS at High Plains Community

Osceola at Diller-Odell

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Blair (0-1) at Plattsmouth

Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview

Boys Town at Auburn

Falls City at Platteview

Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun

Louisville at Syracuse

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Beatrice at Gross Catholic

Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview

Bennington at Skutt Catholic

Lincoln Northwest at Ralston

Omaha Concordia at Schuyler

Roncalli Catholic at Wayne

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

Arlington at Raymond Central

Aquinas Catholic at Scouts Central Catholic

Milford at Bishop Neumann

Fillmore Central at David City

Malcolm at Yutan

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Heartland Lutheran at Sterling

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

St. Edward at Dorchester

Lewiston at Hampton

METRO 

Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha North at Bellevue West (1-0)

Creighton Prep (0-1) at Omaha Westside

Omaha Burke at Gretna

Millard South at Millard West

Omaha Benson at Lincoln North Star

Omaha South at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Central at Omaha Northwest

Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn South

Fremont (0-1) at Papillion-LaVista South (1-0)

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Auburn Meet

Bishop Heelan Catholic Meet

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Seward Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway

Omaha South Tournament (Nebraska City vs.  Buena Vista)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)

