KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
West Central Valley (0-1) at Shenandoah (0-1)
Clarinda (1-0) at Red Oak (0-1)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Sidney (0-1) at East Mills (1-0)
Stanton-Essex (0-1) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-1)
Griswold (0-1) at CAM (1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Audubon (0-1) at Colo-Nesco (2-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-1) at Baxter (1-0)
St. Edmond (1-0) at Collins-Maxwell (1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Bedford (1-0) at Murray (1-1)
Lamoni (1-0) at East Union (1-0)
Southeast Warren (0-1) at Mormon Trail (1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Melcher-Dallas (0-2) at Belle Plaine (1-1)
Montezuma (2-0) at Moravia (1-1)
BGM (1-1) at Twin Cedars (0-2)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Boyer Valley (1-1) at Woodbine (0-1)
Newell-Fonda (0-1) at West Harrison (0-1)
St. Mary’s, Remsen (1-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-1)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Fremont-Mills (0-1 8-10) at Lenox (1-0 8-8)
Ar-We-Va (1-0 8-1) at Glidden-Ralston (1-0 8-9)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Martensdale-St. Marys (0-1) at Madrid (1-0)
Mount Ayr (1-0) at Wayne (1-0)
North Mahaska (1-0) at Lynnville-Sully (1-0)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
IKM-Manning (1-0) at Panorama (1-0)
South Central Calhoun (1-0) at Southwest Valley (1-0)
ACGC (1-0) at Earlham (1-0)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
West Monona (0-1) at St. Albert (0-1)
Logan-Magnolia (1-0) at Kingsley-Pierson (1-0)
Westwood (1-0) at Woodbury Central (1-0)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood (1-0) at Atlantic (1-0)
Harlan (0-1) at Denison-Schleswig (1-0)
Creston (1-0) at Lewis Central (1-0)
Underwood (0-1) at Kuemper Catholic (0-1)
Treynor (1-0) at Tri-Center (0-1)
AHSTW (1-0) at Riverside (1-0)
Missouri Valley (0-1) at MVAOCOU (0-1)
Nodaway Valley (0-1) at Central Decatur (0-1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-0) at Abraham Lincoln (1-0)
Thomas Jefferson (0-1) at Omaha South (0-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1) at Sioux City East (0-1)
Sioux City West (0-1) at South Sioux City (1-0)
Sioux City North (0-1) at LeMars (1-0)
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Colfax-Mingo (0-1) at Grand View Christian (1-0)
Masnon-NW Webster (0-1) at Ogden (0-1)
West Marshall (0-1) at South Hamilton (1-0)
Woodward-Granger (0-1) at Pleasantville (1-0)
Davis County (0-1) at Centerville (0-1)
Chariton (1-0) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-1)
Clarke (0-1) at Knoxville (0-1)
Interstate 35 (0-1) at Albia (1-0)
Des Moines Christian (0-1) at Van Meter (1-0)
Perry (1-0) at Greene County (0-1)
Roland-Story (1-0) at Nevada (1-0)
Saydel (0-1) at East Marshall (1-0)
Eagle Grove (0-1) at Southeast Valley (1-0)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-1) at West Sioux (1-0)
Carroll (1-0) at Gilbert (1-0)
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0) at MOC-Floyd Valley (0-1)
Sioux Center (0-1) at Spirit Lake (1-0)
Mason City (1-0) at Fort Dodge (0-1)
Webster City (1-0) at Spencer (0-1)
Boone (1-0) at Storm Lake (1-0)
Newton (0-1) at Dallas Center-Grimes (0-1)
Indianola (1-0) at Norwalk (1-0)
ADM (1-0) at Winterset (0-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Albany (1-0) at East Atchison (1-0)
Stanberry (1-0) at Rock Port (0-1)
King City (0-1) at Nodaway Valley (1-0)
Worth County (0-1) at Mound City (0-1)
Princeton (0-1) at Platte Valley (1-0)
Pattonsburg (1-0) at South Holt (1-0)
North Andrew (0-1) at DeKalb (0-1)
Bishop LeBlond (1-0) at Schuyler County (1-0)
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (0-1)
Savannah (1-0) at East Buchanan (1-0)
Benton (1-0) at Central (1-0)
St. Michael the Archangel (1-0) at St. Pius X (1-0)
Southeast (0-1) at Cameron (1-0)
Kirksville (1-0) at Chillicothe (0-1)
Pleasant Hill (1-0) at Lafayette (0-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Conestoga (0-1) at Johnson County Central (1-0)
Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) at Freeman (0-1)
Lourdes Central Catholic (1-0) at Palmyra (0-1)
Weeping Water (1-0) at Johnson-Brock (1-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart (0-1) at Lawrence-Nelson (1-0)
Humboldt-TRS (1-0) at Deshler (0-1)
AREA DISTRICT NERBASKA 8-PLAYER
Shelby-Rising City (1-0) at Mead (0-1)
Cross County (1-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-1)
East Butler (0-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (1-0)
Diller-Odell (0-1) at Southern (0-1)
Thayer Central (1-0) at Sutton (0-1)
Superior (0-2) at BDS (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth (1-0) at Bennington (1-0)
Wahoo (1-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (1-0)
Auburn (1-0) at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-1)
Fairbury (0-1) at Falls City (0-1)
Roncalli Catholic (1-0) at Nebraska City (0-1)
Syracuse (1-0) at Omaha Concordia (0-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (0-1) at Louisville (0-1)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic (1-0) at Omaha Westview (1-1)
Skutt Catholic (0-1) at Northwest (0-1)
Ralston (1-0) at Mount Michael Benedictine (1-0)
Columbus Lakeview (0-1) at Boys Town (0-1)
Oakland-Craig (0-1) at Fort Calhoun (1-0)
Platteview (1-0) at Lincoln Christian (0-1)
Raymond Central (0-1) at Malcolm (1-0)
Cedar Catholic (1-0) at Aquinas Catholic (0-1)
Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) at Bishop Neumann (1-0)
David City (0-1) at Battle Creek (1-0)
Yutan (0-1) at Tri County (1-0)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud (0-0) at Meridian (0-0)
Hampton (2-0) at Parkview Christian (0-0)
Pawnee City (1-0) at Franklin (0-1)
METRO
Norfolk (1-0) at Bellevue East (1-0)
Bellevue West (1-1) at Omaha Burke (0-1)
Elkhorn South (1-0) at Millard South (1-0)
Gretna (1-0) at Omaha Central (1-0)
Millard West (0-1) at Omaha North (1-0)
Omaha Bryan (1-0) at Omaha Benson (0-1)
Grand Island (1-0) at Omaha Westside (1-0)
Papillion-LaVista South (2-0) at Papillion-LaVista (1-0)
Omaha Buena Vista (0-1) at Gretna East (0-1)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Sioux Falls Washington Augie Twilight Meet (LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North)
Johnson County Central Meet
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Tri County Tournament (Auburn, Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central, Palmyra) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Omaha North Tournament (Platteview/Weeping Water)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Platte County Tournament (G)
Lincoln Christian Tournament (Nebraska City) (B)