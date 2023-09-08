(KMAland) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is here!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center.
Listen to all of the coverage on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. We will also have Lenox/Bedford and Clarinda/Treynor at our live video stream page linked here.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the graphic below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 25 previews below. You can also find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah (0-2) at Nodaway Valley (0-2)
Clarinda (2-0) at Treynor (2-0)
West Central Valley (1-1) at Red Oak (0-2)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Sidney (1-1, 1-0) at Griswold (0-2, 0-1)
CAM (2-0, 1-0) at East Mills (1-1, 0-1)
Stanton-Essex (0-2, 0-1) at Fremont-Mills (0-2, 0-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Collins-Maxwell (1-1, 0-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-2, 0-1)
Colo-Nesco (2-1, 0-1) at Glidden-Ralston (1-1, 0-0)
Baxter (2-0, 1-0) at Fort Dodge, St. Edmond (2-0, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Lenox (2-0, 0-0) at Bedford (2-0, 1-0)
Mormon Trail (1-1, 0-1) at Lamoni (1-1, 0-1)
East Union (2-0, 1-0) at Southeast Warren (1-1, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma (2-1, 0-1) at Melcher-Dallas (0-3, 0-1)
Moravia (2-1, 1-0) at Belle Plaine (2-1, 1-0)
OFF: BGM (2-1, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
West Harrison (0-2, 0-1) at Boyer Valley (1-2, 0-1)
Woodbine (1-1, 1-0) at Newell-Fonda (1-1, 1-0)
Siouxland Christian (0-2, 0-1) at Ar-We-Va (2-0, 0-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Audubon (1-1, 1-0 8-9) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-1, 1-0 8-10)
Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-1 8-7) at Murray (1-2, 0-1 8-8)
St. Mary’s, Remsen (2-0, 1-0 8-1) at West Bend-Mallard (1-1)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Wayne (1-1, 0-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (0-2, 0-1)
Madrid (2-0, 1-0) at Mount Ayr (2-0, 1-0)
Central Decatur (1-1, 0-0) at North Mahaska (1-1, 0-1)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham (1-1, 0-1) at IKM-Manning (2-0, 1-0)
Panorama (1-1, 0-1) at ACGC (2-0, 1-0)
Riverside (1-1, 0-0) at South Central Calhoun (2-0, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central (2-0, 1-0) at Logan-Magnolia (2-0, 1-0)
Tri-Center (0-2, 0-0) at West Monona (0-2, 0-1)
Kingsley-Pierson (1-1, 0-1) at Westwood (1-1, 0-1)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood (2-0) at Harlan (1-1)
Lewis Central (1-1) at ADM (2-0)
St. Albert (1-1, 1-0 A-8) at Underwood (2-0)
Atlantic (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)
Ballard (1-1) at Creston (2-0)
Carroll (1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (1-1)
AHSTW (2-0) at Kuemper Catholic (0-2)
East Sac County (1-1) at Missouri Valley (1-1)
Southwest Valley (1-1, 0-1 A-7) at Grand View Christian (2-0)
Abraham Lincoln (1-1) at Des Moines East (0-2)
Storm Lake (1-1) at Thomas Jefferson (1-1)
Sioux City East (1-1) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-0)
Sioux City West (0-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-2)
Waukee (1-1) at Sioux City North (0-2)
LeMars (2-0) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-1)
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Lynville-Sully (2-0, 1-0 A-6) at Pleasantville (2-0)
Ogden (1-1) at Perry (1-1)
South Hamilton (2-0) at Roland-Story (1-1)
Woodward-Granger (0-2) at Interstate 35 (0-2)
Fort Madison (2-0) at Centerville (1-1)
Albia (2-0) at Chariton (2-0)
Des Moines Christian (0-2) at Clarke (1-1)
Van Meter (2-0) at Humboldt (2-0)
Saydel (1-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-2)
Clarion-Goldfield (1-1) at Southeast Valley (2-0)
Okoboji (0-2) at MOC-Floyd Valley (0-2)
Unity Christian (1-1) at Sioux Center (1-1)
Knoxville (0-2) at South Tama (0-2)
PCM (1-1) at Nevada (2-0)
Fort Dodge (1-1) at Dallas Center-Grimes (0-2)
Spencer (0-2) at Spirit Lake (1-1)
Norwalk (2-0) at Newton (1-1)
Carlisle (0-2) at Winterset (0-2)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (1-1) at Nodaway Valley (2-0)
Rock Port (0-2) at Stewartsville/Osborn (0-2)
Platte Valley (2-0) at Mound City (0-2)
South Holt (2-0) at DeKalb (0-2)
Worth County (1-1) at North Andrew (1-1)
Stanberry (2-0) at King City (0-2)
St. Joseph Christian (2-0) at Albany (2-0)
Knox County (0-2) at Bishop LeBlond (1-1)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (1-1, 0-0) at Chillicothe (1-1, 0-0)
Kirksville (1-1) at Savannah (1-1) NC
Lafayette (0-2, 0-0) at Benton (1-1, 0-0)
Cameron (2-0, 0-0) at St. Pius X (2-0, 0-0)
OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Richmond (0-2) at Marshall (1-1)
Lincoln College Prep (1-1) at Pembroke Hill (0-2)
Northeast Kansas City (0-2) at St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Freeman (0-2) at Conestoga (0-2)
Johnson County Central (2-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0)
Palmyra (0-2) at Elmwood-Murdock (2-0)
Weeping Water (1-1) at Stanton (2-0)
Johnson-Brock (2-0) at Mead (0-2)
Nebraska Lutheran (1-1) at Falls City Sacred Heart (0-2)
Humboldt-TRS (2-0) at Southern (1-1)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-2) at Lyons-Decatur Northeast (1-1)
Omaha Christian Academy (1-1) at Homer (0-2) — Saturday
EMF (2-0) at Sandy Creek (2-0)
Heartland Lutheran (1-1) at Thayer Central (2-0)
Blue Hill (1-1) at BDS (2-0)
Deshler (0-2) at Diller-Odell (0-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth (1-1) at Gretna East (1-1)
Ashland-Greenwood (1-1) at Aurora (1-1)
Wahoo (2-0) at Auburn (2-0)
Falls City (1-1) at Omaha Concordia (0-2)
Platteview (1-1) at Nebraska City (0-2)
David City (0-2) at Syracuse (2-0)
Louisville (0-2) at Douglas County West (2-0)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic (2-0) at Elkhorn (1-1)
Omaha South (0-2) at Omaha Buena Vista (0-2)
Skutt Catholic (1-1) at Beatrice (0-3)
Ralston (2-0) at Blair (0-2)
Boys Town (0-2) at West Point-Beemer (1-1)
Fort Calhoun (1-1) at Wayne (0-2)
Roncalli Catholic (2-0) at Raymond Central (0-2)
Lincoln Christian (1-1) at Archbishop Bergan (0-2)
Aquinas Catholic (0-2) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-1)
Bishop Neumann (2-0) at Grand Island Central Catholic (1-1)
Yutan (1-1) at Cedar Catholic (2-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Hampton (2-1) at Sterling (2-0)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Dorchester (1-0) at Red Cloud (1-0)
St. Edward (0-3) at Lewiston (0-1)
Meridian (0-1) at Harvard (1-0)
Parkview Christian (1-0) at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-0)
METRO
Bellevue East (1-1) at Omaha Bryan (2-0)
Omaha Westside (2-0) at Bellevue West (2-1)
Gretna (2-0) at Creighton Prep (1-2)
Elkhorn South (1-1) at Papillion-LaVista South (2-1)
Millard South (2-0) at Millard North (0-2)
Omaha Westview (1-2) at Omaha Benson (0-2)
Omaha Central (1-1) at Lincoln High (1-1)
Omaha North (1-1) at Columbus (2-1)
Omaha Northwest (0-2) at South Sioux City (2-0)
Elkhorn North (2-0) at Crete (2-1)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Ashland-Greenwood Meet
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Benton Tournament (Maryville, Savannah) (G)
Ralston Tournament (Nebraska City) (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Bellevue East Tournament (Syracuse)