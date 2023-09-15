(KMAland) -- Week 4 of the high school football season is here!
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Missouri Valley (1-2, 0-0) at Shenandoah (1-2, 0-0)
Red Oak (1-2, 0-0) at Treynor (3-0, 0-0)
Underwood (2-1, 0-0) at AHSTW (2-1, 0-0)
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7
Van Meter (3-0, 0-0) at Clarinda (2-1, 0-0)
Centerville (1-2, 0-0) at Clarke (1-2, 0-0)
Interstate 35 (1-2, 0-0) at Chariton (3-0, 0-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-2, 1-0) vs. Sidney (2-1, 2-0) at Malvern
Griswold (0-3, 0-2) at Fremont-Mills (1-2, 1-0)
East Mills (1-2, 0-2) at Stanton-Essex (0-3, 0-2)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (2-1, 1-1) at Audubon (2-1, 1-0)
Glidden-Ralston (2-1, 1-0) at Baxter (3-0, 2-0)
Colo-Nesco (2-2, 0-2) at Collins-Maxwell (1-2, 0-2)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Mormon Trail (1-2, 0-2) at Lenox (2-1, 0-1)
East Union (2-1, 1-1) at Bedford (3-0, 2-0)
Murray (2-2, 0-1) at Lamoni (2-1, 1-1)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Melcher-Dallas (0-4, 0-2) at Twin Cedars (0-4, 0-1)
Belle Plaine (2-2, 1-1) at BGM (2-1, 1-0)
OFF: Montezuma (3-1, 1-1)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (3-0, 1-0) at West Harrison (0-3, 0-2)
Siouxland Christian (0-3, 0-2) at Woodbine (1-2, 1-1)
Boyer Valley (2-2, 1-1) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (3-0, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-2, 1-1 8-9) at CAM (3-0, 2-0 8-10)
Moravia (3-1, 2-0 8-7) at Southeast Warren (2-1, 2-0 8-8)
Newell-Fonda (2-1, 2-0 8-1) at Harris-Lake Park (2-1)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur (2-1, 1-0) at Mount Ayr (2-1, 1-1)
North Mahaska (1-2, 0-2) at Martensdale-St. Marys (0-3, 0-2)
Madrid (3-0, 2-0) at Lynnville-Sully (3-0, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
IKM-Manning (2-1, 1-1) at Riverside (1-2, 0-1)
Southwest Valley (2-1, 0-1) at Earlham (2-1, 1-1)
ACGC (3-0, 2-0) at South Central Calhoun (3-0, 2-0)
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
St. Albert (1-2, 1-0) at Kingsley-Pierson (2-1, 1-1)
Logan-Magnolia (2-1, 1-1) at West Monona (0-3, 0-2)
Westwood (1-2, 0-2) at Tri-Center (1-2, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley (0-3, 0-0) at Woodward-Granger (0-3, 0-0)
Grand View Christian (2-1, 0-0) at Ogden (2-1, 0-0)
South Hamilton (2-1, 0-0) at West Central Valley (1-2, 0-0)
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Kuemper Catholic (1-2, 0-0) at Roland-Story (2-1, 0-0)
Southeast Valley (3-0, 0-0) at Des Moines Christian (1-2, 0-0)
Greene County (2-1, 0-0) at Saydel (1-2, 0-0)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Denison-Schleswig (2-1) at Glenwood (2-1)
Lewis Central (2-1) at Bondurant-Farrar (2-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2) at Harlan (2-1)
Winterset (1-2) at Atlantic (1-2)
Creston (3-0) at Carroll (1-2)
Wayne (2-1, 1-1 A-6) at Panorama (1-2, 0-2 A-7)
Thomas Jefferson (2-1) at Abraham Lincoln (2-1)
MOC-Floyd Valley (1-2) at LeMars (3-0)
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Gehlen Catholic (1-2) at Woodbury Central (3-0, 2-0 A-8)
Algona (2-1) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-2)
Sioux Center (2-1) at Spencer (0-3)
Des Moines Hoover (0-3) at Knoxville (1-2)
Nevada (3-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0)
Perry (1-2) at Storm Lake (1-2)
Waterloo East (2-1) at Fort Dodge (1-2)
Dallas Center-Grimes (1-2) at Ballard (1-2)
Norwalk (3-0) at ADM (2-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Mound City (0-3) at East Atchison (1-2)
Rock Port (1-2) at DeKalb (0-3)
Platte Valley (3-0) at Nodaway Valley (3-0)
Stewartsville/Osborn (0-3) at South Holt (3-0)
Worth County (2-1) at Albany (3-0)
North Andrew (1-2) at St. Joseph Christian (2-1)
Pattonsburg (1-2) at Stanberry (3-0)
Princeton (1-2) at King City/Union Star (0-3)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0) at Maryville (2-1, 1-0)
Savannah (2-1, 0-0) at Lafayette (1-2, 1-0)
Chillicothe (1-2, 0-1) at Cameron (2-1, 0-1)
OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Knob Noster (2-1) at Northeast (Kansas City) (0-3)
Pembroke Hill (0-3) at St. Michael the Archangel (2-1)
Richmond (1-2) at Van Horn (3-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Conestoga (0-3, 0-0) at Weeping Water (1-2, 0-0)
Elmwood-Murdock (3-0, 0-0) at Omaha Christian Academy (1-2, 0-0)
Mead (0-3, 0-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-3, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Southern (2-1, 0-0) at Johnson County Central (2-1, 0-0)
Thayer Central (3-0, 0-0) at Palmyra (0-3, 0-0)
Freeman (1-2, 0-0) at EMF (2-1, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (0-3, 0-0) at Diller-Odell (1-2, 0-0)
Johnson-Brock (3-0, 0-0) at Humboldt-TRS (2-1, 0-0)
BDS (3-0, 0-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-0, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Mount Michael Benedictine (1-2) at Plattsmouth (2-1)
Auburn (2-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (2-1)
Boys Town (0-3) at Falls City (2-1)
Nebraska City (1-2) at Wahoo (3-0)
Syracuse (3-0) at Adams Central (3-0)
Norfolk Catholic (3-0) at Louisville (0-3)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Blair (1-2) at Gross Catholic (2-1)
Omaha Bryan (2-1) at Omaha Buena Vista (0-3)
Elkhorn High (2-1) at Skutt Catholic (2-1)
Gretna East (1-2) at Ralston (2-1)
Fort Calhoun (1-2) at Central City (1-2)
Omaha Concordia (0-3) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-2)
Pierce (2-1) at Roncalli Catholic (3-0)
Aurora (1-2) at Platteview (1-2)
Arlington (1-2) at Lincoln Christian (2-1)
Wayne (1-2) at Raymond Central (0-3)
Grand Island Central Catholic (1-2) at Aquinas Catholic (1-2) — Saturday
Bishop Neumann (3-0) at Hastings St. Cecilia (3-0)
Tri County (2-1) at David City (0-3)
North Bend Central (3-0) at Yutan (2-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
OFF: Sterling (2-1)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Dorchester (1-1) at Harvard (2-0)
Lewiston (1-1) at Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0)
Franklin (0-2) at Meridian (0-2)
Red Cloud (2-0) at Pawnee City (2-0)
METRO
Bellevue West (2-2) at Kearney (3-0)
Creighton Prep (1-3) at Millard West (2-1)
Millard South (3-0) at Gretna (3-0)
Millard North (0-3) at Omaha Westside (3-0)
Omaha Bryan (2-1) at Omaha Buena Vista (0-3)
Papilliion-LaVista South (2-2) at Omaha Burke (0-3)
Omaha Central (2-1) at Elkhorn South (2-1)
South Sioux City (3-0) at Omaha South (1-2)
Papillion-LaVista (2-1) at Lincoln Southwest (1-2)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Waverly Meet (Plattsmouth)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Park Hill South Tournament (Savannah)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Winnetonka Invitational (B) (Savannah)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Farmington Tournament (G) (Savannah)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian at Hamburg