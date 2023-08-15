(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame is in its eighth year, and we are announcing our latest class in the month of August on Upon Further Review each day.
Today, we honor the last undefeated and unscored-upon football team in Iowa high school history — 1973 Carson-Macedonia.
“We were only the 15th team to ever do it,” Carson-Macedonia statistician and historian Dale Schoening told KMA Sports. “The coach was Larry Wax, and it was a very strong defensive team that just would not give in or give up points at all.”
The Panthers forced 33 turnovers in eight games, according to Schoening, finishing the season with 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries.
“There were teams that got into the red-zone quite a bit,” he said. “I think there were at least 10 times we stopped a team in the red-zone, either with a timely turnover or by simply driving them back and forcing them to turn it over on downs.”
Schoening says the offense wasn’t particularly “potent,” breaking 20 points just three times all season.
“The offense got done what they had to do when they needed to do it,” Schoening said.
That included securing game-winning scores in a pair of 6-0 overtime wins.
“The biggest one was probably the very last game of the season against Tri-Center,” Schoening added. “That was one of the games that went to overtime. The two teams battled it out to a scoreless tie in regulation, and Tri-Center got the ball first in overtime. They were unable to get into the end zone, and their field goal attempt missed. Our first possession, we scored on the third play to win the game.”
Schoening says the team was talented, but he gave plenty of credit to the coaching staff, headed by Larry Wax.
“He believed in his players and was able to inspire them to perform,” he said. “The players could really speak better to that than I can, but assistant coach Terry Statton was the guy who could really inspire and empower those players. He was in his first year coaching there and really brought a spirit to that team that made a great deal of difference as well.”
The Carson-Macedonia football team may have been undefeated and unscored-upon, but the Iowa high school football playoffs were only for a select few at that time.
“It was the second year of playoffs,” Schoening said. “It was nothing like nowadays. Back then, only four teams in each class for the whole state made the playoffs. One for each fourth of the state. There were three undefeated teams in the southwest fourth of the state. Dexfield was selected by the Iowa High School Athletic Association to make the playoffs, and they went on to win the state title.
“An interesting thing was, we had an official at one of our games who had officiated a Dexfield game. I overheard him commenting that he thought we were better than Dexfield. Of course, we’ll never know.”
Carson-Macedonia football is the eighth football team to be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame, joining 1969 Clarinda, 1970 and 2011 Fremont-Mills, 1990 Logan-Magnolia, 1992 Bedford, 2007 Stanton and 2008 Lenox. They will be honored and officially inducted on Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The ceremony is slated to begin at 5:00 PM. Listen to the full interview with Schoening below.
