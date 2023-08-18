(KMAland) -- The eighth KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, October 14th, and the 1982 and 1983 Griswold state volleyball teams will be among those honored.
The Tigers advanced to the state semifinals in each season under the direction of head coach Rich Mortensen, who talked with KMA Sports on Upon Further Review on Friday.
“It was a bunch of great kids and great families,” Mortensen said. “They had a real focus on volleyball. That was their primary sport and primary focus, and they worked hard at it and worked together well. That obviously brought them great success.”
Mortensen admits the base was already set heading into the 1982 season when he was hired as the program’s new head coach.
“I was new to the program myself,” he said. “They had some success earlier. I think they had some great fundamentals instilled with them and some very capable play. I don’t know if everything had come together completely for them as a team yet, but they were primed and ready for success. I was fortunate enough to come and be part of the program.”
It was the first experience for Mortensen as a volleyball coach, as he came from a basketball and track background.
“It was part of what was offered to me with the position,” Mortensen said. “I do remember we had some kids going to a camp (in Knoxville), so I went right along with them. Obviously, it wasn’t the coaching that got the kids there. I was so new to the program. I was learning everything right along with them. They worked hard at it and did a great job.”
The 1982 team had just three seniors on the roster, led by Tami Shellberg, who was named an All-Stater at the end of the season.
“Tami was all-state, but Mareeda (Emsick) was voted most valuable by our team,” Mortensen said. “That kind of shows the balance and the team that we had.”
Griswold knocked off Clarinda in the opening round of the state tournament, battling through five grueling sets to advance to the semifinals.
“We had played in the Villisca Tournament during the year in the championship against Clarinda,” Mortensen said. “It was just an excellent match, and I remember after the game shaking (the Clarinda coach’s) hand and said, ‘I’m pretty new to this, but that looked like state quality volleyball.’ Sure enough, we went opposite directions and saw them at the state tournament. We were fortunate to come out ahead in that one.”
Griswold dropped their semifinal to Unity Christian in straight sets, but that set the stage for a dream 1983 season. In ’83, the Tigers were led by first-team all-state pick Wendy Stonehocker and another all-state honoree in setter Jean Marie Shaw.
“(Stonehocker) was a fabulous all-around athlete,” Mortensen said. “During my time at Griswold, there’s only one other athlete that we had go through that would be in that class at all. Terrifically talented and a good person all the way around. Wendy was a standout, but there was a lot of other talent on the team that worked well together. We had nine seniors on that squad.”
Griswold maintained an undefeated record throughout the ’83 season, rising to a No. 1 ranking about midseason.
“When you look back at history, it was just the third year for two classes,” Mortensen said. “Mater Dei won the first two tournaments and probably should have been (No. 1) in hindsight, but we were glad to get that recognition at the time.”
For the second straight season, Griswold advanced to the semifinals behind a sweep of Manson. However, they ran up against eventual champion Mater Dei in the semifinals, winning the first set before dropping the final three for their first and only loss of the season.
“We were able to make it a match with Mater Dei,” Mortensen said. “We had great community support. The gyms were packed to cheer the kids on and send them off to the tournament. All kinds of people in the community were there for the kids during the year. It was fantastic.”
Along with Stonehocker and Shaw, Denise Milner, Lisa Corbin, Sharry Mason, Tracy Wilkinson, Amy Moore, Vonda Woodward and Sherry Whiley were on both rosters while Sherri Krueger, Tami Reynolds, Becky Bates, Shellberg and Emsick were on the 1982 team. Other 1983 members were Leslie Hildebrandt, Julie Morgan, Shawn Morrison, Sheri Anderson, Elizabeth Turner, Kim Carlisle and Ann Hunolt.
The 1982 and 1983 volleyball teams from Griswold join the state champion girls cross country team from 2012 in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Former Griswold athletes Bill Blay and Rebekah Topham and long-time coach Gary Bergstrom have also been honored in the Hall of Fame in previous years. The 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will be Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Start time is 5:00 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Mortensen in the audio file provided below.
