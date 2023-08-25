(KMAland) -- The final 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement goes back 20 years to one of the greatest KMAland football teams in history.
The 2003 state champion Treynor Cardinals narrowly missed out on history in 2001 and 2002, but the 2003 team was determined.
“We came into the season the preseason No. 1,” former Cardinals head coach Steve Owens told KMA Sports. “Our first game was against Manning, who was number 1 the previous season. There was a lot of expectations, and we knew the team was pretty special. I don’t think I had to say anything. I think everybody knew this was our best chance, and we didn’t want to blow the opportunity we had.”
Treynor never came close to blowing that opportunity. They cruised to a 13-0 win over Manning in the opening week and that was the closest anybody would get until the state semifinals. In fact, they went through the regular season without allowing a single touchdown and only three points total.
“It was a complete team,” Coach Owens said. “We had six captains that year, and the whole team was just so special. We were huge. Out of all my teams I had over the years, there were some where nobody was over 200 pounds. Off the top of my head, I think we had 22 or 23 guys 200 plus pounds.”
While Treynor was big, they were also very fast.
“That team went on to win the 2004 state track meet,” Owens added. “We won every single relay. We were lightning fast.”
After cruising through the regular season, they won postseason games against Schaller-Crestland (37-0) and Newell-Fonda (17-0) before knocking off Elgin Valley by a 21-12 score in the semifinal round at the UNI Dome.
“They scored first,” Owens said. “Our thought on the sideline was, how are we going to respond? We’re behind for the first time all year, and they didn’t even blink. We didn’t come back and score right away. Valley got right back down to the 25 or the 30 and had a chance to score a second touchdown or put more points on the board. They went for it on fourth down, and we tackled them for a loss. Then, I just think the whole team knew it was over. We flipped a switch.”
Following the semifinal win, Treynor rolled to a 42-15 win over Madrid to join the 1979 team as a state champion. There were five players that earned a first-team All-State honor on the team in 2003: Steven Maguire (WR), Clayton Timm (OL), Jordan Frain (QB), Jordan Goos (DL) and Zach Chambers (LB).
Nolan Strohbeen led the team in rushing with 1,258 yards and 19 touchdowns while Frain rushed for 759 and threw for 757 and accounted for 17 offensive touchdowns. Maguire led the team with 15 receptions, scoring touchdowns on eight of those, and totaled 491 yards.
Chambers posted 141 tackles defensively with 19 tackles for loss, Austin Frain had 132 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks and five others had between 50 and 75 tackles. In all, the Cardinals 27 interceptions, 22 fumble recoveries, 21 sacks and 79 tackles for loss and outscored their opponents 519 to 30 for the season.
“You look back,” Coach Owens said. “It was a once in a lifetime team.”
The 2003 football team joins the 2012 state softball champion as teams from Treynor that have been inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. There are six individuals and three coaches from the school that have also been enshrined. They will be honored on Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium with the rest of the class. The ceremony is slated to begin at 5:00 PM.
Listen to the full interview with their head coach Steve Owens below.
