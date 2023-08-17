(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame is in its eighth year and continues daily announcements for the 2023 class through the end of August.
Today, we honor a multi-sport standout that dominated the early part of the century at AHST. Ann (Gramkow) Epler won a pair of track and field championships and was a two-time all-state choice in two other sports during her time with the Lady Vikes.
“I think it was just the upbringing in a small town,” Epler told KMA Sports of her multi-sport ways. “We played every sport. All the (kids) did. Just the small town of let’s do this all together and help each other in everybody’s favorite sport. It kept you out of trouble, and my parents kind of (pushed it). If you’re going to do it, then let’s go at it type of thing.”
Epler won the 2002 shot put and discus championships in her senior season at AHST.
“I was more of a muscular girl,” Epler said. “(In junior high), they said go try this out, and I always thought it was more fun than running around the track. I started there and had some coaches teach me some basics, and I just kind of took off from there.
“I think I remember the discus (championship) more. I just had a really good day except for one throw. I remember it was a nice weather-wise day. The shot put went well, too. It probably came off the high of the discus because I did it on the same day.”
Epler was also a star in basketball and softball, earning a pair of All-State honors in both sports. In addition, the basketball team had plenty of success in qualifying for the state tournament in 2001. The Vikings won their first game against Wilton before falling in a tight two-point semifinal battle with St. Ansgar.
“We went into half and were behind by (a lot),” Epler said. “We came out, got our act together and had a (big) third quarter. We got back within close range. I liked that group of girls. We played together, trusted each other and they helped me get open. It was a fun group of girls that played together since we were little.”
Epler was a first-team All-State choice in her senior year after grabbing second-team honors as a junior. She also nabbed a third-team selection in softball in 2001 before picking up a second-team nod as a senior.
“Softball was just a fun, laid back sport for many of us,” Epler said. “We were talented enough to have fun and hit the ball well. We still probably practiced basketball for an hour during the day.”
Epler moved on to Coe College and competed in basketball and track and field before transferring to Midland, where she was a four-time All-American in both indoor and outdoor track. In 2019, she was inducted into the Midland Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I worked hard and put the hours in,” Epler said of her impressive prep and collegiate career.
Epler is the first AHST athlete to receive induction into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. She and the rest of the 2023 class will be honored on Saturday, October 14th with official induction at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The ceremony is slated to begin at 5:00 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Epler in the audio file below.
PREVIOUS 2023 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS
8/14: Matt Anderson
8/15: 1973 Carson-Macedonia Football
8/16: Debbie (Esser) Karman