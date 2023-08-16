(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame is in its eighth year and continues the daily announcements for the 2023 class through the end of August.
Today, we honor the incredible career of former Woodbine star Debbie (Esser) Karman, who claimed a total of 18 state championships during her time with the Tigers.
“As I look back, it was really not that stressful,” Karman said of her time leading the Tigers team to three outdoor and one indoor state title. “We didn’t really have the stress that these young kids have nowadays.”
Karman won the 100 hurdles and 220 hurdles every year from 1972 through 1975, the 440 in 1972, the long jump in 1975 and was a member of the 4x440 relay champ from ’73 through ’75. She also won the 50 hurdles at the indoor state championships in ’73 and ’75 and took the 150 and 300 while running for the champion 4x300 yard relay in ’75.
“It was a team sport,” the humble Karman said. “There would be no appreciation of those titles without the team. It wasn’t about me. It was about what we accomplished together. The way track is set up, there will be some individual events and relay events. I never thought of it as me winning something. I felt our team did a really good job. I had great teammates, and that was the core of it.”
Karman also gives plenty of credit to her late, great coach LaVerne Kloster.
“Mr. Kloster pulled me aside and said, ‘Let’s try hurdling,’” she said. “I was (unsure of it), but I didn’t speak up because you respected your coaches. He did it very methodically. Back in middle school, I approached the hurdles with my weak lead leg. I hit it with my right in junior high, so I had to spend some time learning the sport (before hurdling). We switched my lead leg, and from there it was easy.
“I was a taller, late developer. I was not a strong athlete at the start, but I was allowed to participate in a small town. I was basically strong, had long legs and had a different build. It took a while to develop the coordination and the timing and the confidence to be a runner. There’s a lot of little steps in between you have to develop to have the strength and confidence to do that sport.”
Karman’s success did not stop at the high school level. In 1979, as a senior at Iowa State, she became the first woman to win four consecutive national collegiate track titles in the same event (the 400-meter hurdles). She competed for the United States internationally, topping out with a third-place finish at the IAAF World Cup in Montreal in 1979. The 400 hurdles didn’t become an Olympic event until 1984.
“It was a whirlwind,” Karman said. “Doors just kept opening.”
Karman credits growing up in Iowa where opportunities were aplenty for the female athlete.
“Wayne Cooley was in charge of structuring the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union,” she said. “You had a ready reserve of where do I go with this kid showing potential. Jim Duncan at the Drake Relays was an incredible man that made every athlete feel comfortable. As I moved on and made bigger teams, the athletes from other states did not have the same structure set up that we did in Iowa. I was really glad I came out of that state and had that structure under my feet.”
Karman’s impact on Woodbine, KMAland as a whole and United States track is immeasurable.
“I struggle (with that),” Karman said. “In the past, I used to go and coaches would ask me to come talk to their girls. I did that for a period and then I stopped because I felt like I was struggling to make a connection. They respected me, but they would say they could never do what I did. I didn’t know how to fill that kind of confidence in kids, but it started for me with my parents and my coaches.”
Karman is the first individual athlete from Woodbine to earn induction into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. The 1992 state champion boys track and field team from Woodbine have also earned previous induction. The 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will officially be inducted and honored on Saturday, October 14th in Shenandoah at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at 5:00 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Karman in the audio file below.
PREVIOUS 2023 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS
8/14: Matt Anderson