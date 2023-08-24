(KMAland) -- One of the most successful coaches in Missouri history joins the 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame in October.
Former Rock Port football and track coach Del Stoltenberg, who passed away in 2017, led the Blue Jays to seven state track championships and at least nine state playoff appearances in football.
“He wasn’t boastful,” Del’s son Jay told KMA Sports. “He said, if you have a good athlete and good kids, it’s awful damn easy to win ball games and awful easy to be successful. That’s one of the big things I’ve taken from him. Surround yourself with good people, and it makes things go easier.”
Stoltenberg’s track teams at Rock Port won championships in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. They were also state runners-up in 1997, 2003 and 2013, third in 2002 and 2005 and fourth in 1992. He also led 11 winning football seasons in a 14-year span from 1993 to 2008.
“With track, he and the staff had a philosophy of you were an 800 runner or longer or an 800 runner and shorter,” Jay Stoltenberg said. “They moved them up and down from that. I know in practice, they would work on that 400 and 800 and move them up and down depending on what they needed for track meets.
“One of the memories my sister has is dad sitting up at the press box at the state track meet, tracking the scores from the teams at the event. He had a spreadsheet where everybody was scoring. They knew going into the state track meets where they could get their points. It’s all those little things. The old adage of how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. How do you win a track meet? Two points at a time.”
Coach Stoltenberg’s success didn’t start at Rock Port, though. He was inducted into the Wayne State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 after leading the program for 14 seasons from 1969 to 1982. A star athlete at Nebraska City and Peru State, he was drafted to the NFL as a punter and taught and coached at Scribner, Nebraska, Grand Island, Nebraska and Tarkio College in Missouri.
Additionally, Stoltenberg has been inducted into the Peru State Hall of Fame and the Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The late, great Stoltenberg will officially be honored in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 5:00 PM. Listen to the full interview with his son, Jay, in the audio file below.
