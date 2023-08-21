(KMAland) -- The Eberly Family Legacy Award enters its seventh year in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. This year’s winner is long-time Stanton coach and administrator Don Hicks.
Hicks was hired in 1969 after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University. The alum of Wales-Lincoln knew sports was always in his future.
“I knew I was going to be involved in sports,” Hicks told KMA Sports. “Simple as that. If I couldn’t play it, (I would coach it).”
Hicks, who played baseball for the Bearcats in college, actually spent plenty of time playing for the Stanton town team while also coaching the future generations.
“Stanton was a really good baseball town with a really strong town team,” Hick said. “The superintendent said, ‘If you get this job, you will play with the town team.’ I said that sounded great if that helps me get the job.”
Hicks was hired on a Wednesday to coach the Stanton baseball team, and he met them at the field for their first game two days later.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know the kids,” he said. “The same day that I took my physical for the military, I met the team for a game in Tabor. We got beat 14-0 and got no-hit. I coached all those years in football, basketball, baseball and track for various years from 1969 on through. There was 25 years for baseball, 30-some for basketball and for track and 42 for football.”
Hicks won 241 football games and a state championship in 2007 — a team member of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame — and led four basketball teams to the state tournament.
“I grew up on a farm, and my dad and mom said if I could get the work done I could play all the ball I wanted,” Hicks said. “They were both good athletes and supported whatever I did. My dad built a long jump pit for me, hitting aids and things for baseball and took me to the College World Series all the time. Major League games in Chicago and Kansas City, state tournaments in Nebraska and Iowa. I had a really good background. I loved all the sports.”
It showed with his dedication to athletics at Stanton and throughout KMAland, devoting decades of his life to growing the youth through activity.
“When I first got here, I coached and practiced every day,” Hicks said. “It was 12:00 for my peewee team, 2:00 for my midget team, 4:00 for my junior high team and 6:00 was my high school team. Then on Wednesday and Sunday, I played town team and helped coach that. I did that for awhile and that was a rough schedule.”
The Eberly Family Legacy Award was created in year two of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame to honor individuals or families that have created a legacy of contributing to growing athletics in KMAland.
“I had a great supporting family with my wife Linda and my son and daughter,” Hicks said. “They were a part of the whole journey, and it’s a combination of the whole thing, including the Stanton community. Stanton is a great school and the community is just outstanding. It’s been a real blessing for me to be a part of this community and this school.”
Other winners of the Eberly Family Legacy Award within the KMA Sports Hall of Fame are the Eberly Family, Ralph Carl Family, Larry Murphy, Mitch Osborn, Dean Roe and Walt Stanton. Hicks will be honored along with other members of the 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class on Saturday, October 14th at 5:00 PM. The ceremony will be at Shenandoah’s Gladys-Wirsig Jones Auditorium.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Hicks in the audio file below.
