(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame welcomes one of the great coaches in Shenandoah history in 2023.
The brains behind the 1965 Shenandoah Midgets state champion, Keith Meyer came to Shenandoah just in time to lead a talented group of baseball players.
“The memories are fantastic,” Meyer told KMA Sports. “We came into Shenandoah, and it was the right place and the right time. They were tremendous athletes and tremendous kids. They were so focused and probably the most fantastic 15 kids ever put together on a team. There was so much support from their parents and community and everyone. We had a great run.”
Meyer says the kids were so fantastic that he took to calling them the “Fantastic 15.”
“They already had a lot of work themselves in the parks,” he said. “They played together and knew each other. They came in as a team. There was no individuals on that team. There was 15 of them that all pulled for each other, and they were so determined.”
Meyer had a background in baseball before taking over the Shenandoah program. He grew up in north central Iowa, went to high school at Iowa Falls and pitched in the Junior College World Series with Ellsworth.
“I guess that is where I got a little bit of my focus on baseball,” Meyer said. “My first job was in Shenandoah, and I was fortunate to be involved in the baseball program.”
Meyer stayed involved from 1963 to 1973. He then went into the business world and took over his father’s farm before returning to Shenandoah in 2001. He came back in as the elementary principal and then moved up to the high school as the athletic director and dean of students.
“Along that whole trip, there was tremendous coaches, teachers and administrators,” Meyer said. “You learn something from every one of them. Anytime you need help, all you needed to do was ask.”
Meyer’s return also coincided with Shenandoah’s re-emergence as a baseball stalwart. The Mustangs went to state in 2000, 2001 and 2006.
“I don’t think I had anything to do with that,” Meyer laughed. “I was at the right place at the right time again. It was the community, the parents and the kids themselves. They had a goal, and they were going to get that goal. They paid a deep price with a lot of hours, and they did a lot of extra time. They were always lifting in the gym and trying to make themselves better.”
Along with Meyer’s time as a baseball coach, he also helped with football, basketball and golf. The Shenandoah boy’s golf team found great success during the 60s and 70s, qualifying for state four times in the 1960s and eight times in the 1970s.
“They had a lot of success,” Meyer said. “Those kids had already been very, very good in golf before I ever got there. Just to lead that group and drive them around to their meets and matches. We had a team that finished second in the state, third in the state and ninth in the state three years in a row (1965-67). There was a lot of players and older players that took some younger kids under their wing to help them become (successful).”
Meyer is the second Shenandoah coach to enter the Hall of Fame, joining former cross country coach Ray Graves. He and the rest of the 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 5:00 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Meyer below.
PREVIOUS 2023 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS
8/14: Matt Anderson
8/15: 1973 Carson-Macedonia Football
8/16: Debbie (Esser) Karman
8/17: Ann (Gramkow) Epler
8/18: 1982 & 1983 Griswold Volleyball
8/21: Don Hicks (Eberly Family Legacy Award)