(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame enters its eighth year, and for the eighth straight year, KMA Sports is announcing our latest class in the month of August on KMA’s Upon Further Review.
Today, we honor one of the great wrestlers in the history of KMAland, Shenandoah’s Matt Anderson. Anderson is the only two-time state wrestling champion in the school’s history, claiming the 140-pound Class 2A title in 1997 and the 2A 145-pound championship in 1998.
“I remember my goals were to be a four-time state champion and go on and win at the next level,” Anderson told KMA Sports. “I had a lot of great memories with the guys I came through with and Coach (Kent) Jorgenson at the time. I fell short on some goals and accomplished a few, but it was a good time in Shenandoah.”
Anderson, who placed fifth as a sophomore at 125 pounds, found himself in a wrestling room with a list of Shenandoah greats, including fellow KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductee Tyler McGinnis.
“It was a good time in Shenandoah,” he said. “We had a group of guys that wanted to win and liked to work hard. It was set up well for what I went on to do after that. It was good camaraderie, and a fun time in Southwest Iowa. I had a lot of support and a lot of friends and coaches in the community around Shenandoah that spent a lot of time with me. It was a really good time to be in Southwest Iowa and Shenandoah.”
After getting a taste of the medal stand as a sophomore, Anderson says it only drove him to want more.
“I remember that burning all through spring, summer, fall and going into my junior year,” he said. “I got beat early in my junior year, and I remember that burning really bad. I went on a run and didn’t lose again.”
The Shenandoah wrestling team had its highest finish in school history in 1998, tying for third, and it needed a major decision from Anderson in the championship to reach a top-three finish.
“I was just really motivated,” Anderson added. “I was a student of the sport of wrestling, and I liked that it’s a sport where the effort you put in pays dividends. Just the vibe at the time was to work hard, and we had some guys (in Shenandoah) that wanted to work hard with me.”
Anderson says he started wrestling in second grade when his mom simply wanted to find something to burn off some of his endless energy.
“I was bouncing off the walls at home and mom took me up to the cafeteria at the high school,” he said. “There was a little kids practice, and I just immediately fell in love and really focused on that. From second grade to 23 years old, wrestling was the biggest part of my life from an athletic standpoint.”
Anderson eventually put that level of hard work and motivation to good use in other avenues, competing in the Iditarod, summiting Mount Everest and becoming a Category 1 cyclist with USA Cycling.
“I had a huge desire to compete,” Anderson stated.
Anderson joins Van Brownson, Missy (Buttry) Rock, Alex Curry, Brooke (Graham) Penn, Denny Howard, Bob Livingston, Tyler McGinnis, Todd Millikan and Serena Parker as former Shenandoah athletes in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Former cross country coach Ray Graves and his 1989 Shenandoah-Essex state champion and the 2000 and 2001 Shenandoah baseball teams have also been inducted in past years.
Anderson and the rest of the 2023 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 5:00 PM. Listen to the full interview with Anderson below.