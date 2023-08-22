(KMAland) -- The eighth KMA Sports Hall of Fame class welcomes a seven-time state champion and one-time Drake Relays champ.
Tri-Center alum Meredith (Kosmacek) Simon dominated in the sprints at the turn of the century, winning 100 meter dash state championships from 2001 through 2004 and the 200 from 2002 through 2004.
“It was so much fun,” Simon told KMA Sports. “I just really enjoyed competing and was very competitive. The teammates were really fun, and I had really good coaches. I really got to connect with my sister because she also did sports with me. It was a time of good bonding.”
Simon became the first female athlete in the state of Iowa to win four consecutive state championships in the 100.
“I just enjoyed running so much and being able to win was a really great honor,” Simon said. “I was thankful to God for the ability to do the things I did. The senior year was really memorable becoming the first to (win four straight 100 titles), and my freshman year stands out. You don’t realize you’re the fastest person or how good you are up to that point.”
Simon, who had three top-three finishes in the 100 at the Drake Relays, remembers when she first started to realize she might have a future in track.
“In grade school, I played soccer,” she said. “Back in those days, we had the boys and girls together. I remember they always made us run to the half line and back, and I would beat all the boys on the team. I think I knew then that I was pretty fast.”
Simon says she had plenty of encouragement and help from her family, as she started to turn into a household name across the state.
“My mom was fast as a kid as well,” she said. “My brother Joe would always tell me little things to change. These little detailed things, and I would do what he would say, and that would make a huge difference. My brother Tracy was really good at encouraging me. He would know the stats of all the other girls I was running against. And the coaches were really good. My teammates were really friendly and awesome, and kind of included me with stuff even though I was a bit of an outsider as a home schooler. They didn’t treat me any different than anyone else.”
Simon won the Drake Relays championship in 2002, took third in 2003 and second in 2004. She also continues to hold individual records in the Western Iowa Conference in the long jump, 100 and 200. Additionally, she played a major role for the Trojans as they won the 2004 state team championship.
“It was an awesome year,” Simon said. “We won so many things and had a really good set of girls. There was a lot of talent there, and we all got along so well and really encouraged each other. If someone would have a bad day, we would really help each other and encourage each other.”
Simon went on to a distinguished career at the University of Northern Iowa and has since been inducted to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame. She will be honored in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame with the rest of the 2023 class on Saturday, October 14th at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The ceremony is slated to begin at 5:00 PM.
Listen to the full audio interview with Simon below.
PREVIOUS 2023 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS
8/14: Matt Anderson
8/15: 1973 Carson-Macedonia Football
8/16: Debbie (Esser) Karman
8/17: Ann (Gramkow) Epler
8/18: 1982 & 1983 Griswold Volleyball