(KMAland) -- It's preview season, and it's time to get going with the Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview Series. First up, by way of a random number generator, is Class 2A District 8 Football.
2023 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
This year’s Class 2A District 8 has two remaining members from the last two years with two other Class 2A teams, a Class 1A and a Class 3A jumping in. Here’s an alphabetically-sorted list of teams and their records from 2022.
Des Moines Christian Lions — 3-5 overall record (Class 2A District 8)
Greene County Rams — 8-2 overall record (Class 2A District 8)
Kuemper Catholic Knights — 8-2 overall record (Class 1A District 8)
Roland-Story Norsemen — 4-5 overall record (Class 2A District 7)
Saydel Eagles — 0-9 overall record (Class 3A District 6)
Southeast Valley Jaguars — 3-5 overall record (Class 2A District 2)
COACHES
•Des Moines Christian: Matt Daniels
•Greene County: Caden Duncan
•Kuemper Catholic: Ryan Steinkamp
•Roland-Story: Matt Finn
•Saydel: Ben Fry
•Southeast Valley: Michael Swieter
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Tate Platte, SR, Des Moines Christian — Platte leads the way among the returning quarterbacks in the district with 2,293 yards and 31 touchdowns (against just 7 interceptions) through the air.
2. DJ Vornahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic — The Iowa walk-on recruit, Vonnahme had an efficient season of his own with 1,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.
3. Gabe Ebersole, SR, Greene County — Ebersole had some big shoes to fill last year, stepping into the starting QB spot, but he did quite well with 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
4. Hesston Johnson, SR, Roland-Story — Roland-Story also returns their starting quarterback. Johnson went for 1,108 passing yards and had nine touchdowns as a junior.
5. AJ Ollin, JR, Saydel — Ollin was also the starting quarterback for the Eagles last season and had 546 yards and a touchdown passing.
6. Dalton Crouse, SR, Southeast Valley — Crouse makes for a perfect 6-for-6 in this district with returning starting quarterbacks. Crouse threw for 473 yards and one touchdown while splitting time with junior Cale Vansickle (237 yards, 6 TD).
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Jonovan Wilkinson, SR, Roland-Story — The Norsemen bring back the top-returning rusher in Wilkinson, who had 770 yards rushing and scored seven touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
2. Tate Platte, SR, Des Moines Christian — The top-returning passing quarterback is the No. 2 returning rusher. Platte had 409 yards rushing and three touchdowns with 7.6 yards per carry.
3. DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic — A supreme athlete, Vonnahme also rushed for 380 yards and nine touchdowns with nearly seven yards per tote.
4. Camden Strennen, JR, Greene County — Strennen rushed for 338 yards and scored two touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
5. Gabe Ebersole, SR, Greene County — Yet another returning quarterback in the top-five returning rushers, Ebersole had 321 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
6. Dalton Crouse, SR, Southeast Valley — Southeast Valley’s top-returning rusher is also their quarterback. Crouse had 240 yards rushing as a junior.
7. Brady Hanson, JR, Southeast Valley — The top-returning running back for the Jaguars, though, is Hanson, who had 199 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
8. Hesston Johnson, SR, Roland-Story — Johnson rushed for 178 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground.
9. Jake Berggren, JR, Roland-Story — Another returning runner for the Norsemen, Berggren had 167 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
10. Cale Vansickle, JR, Southeast Valley — A dual-threat at quarterback, Vansickle had 120 yards rushing for the Jaguars.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Jack Hansen, SR, Greene County — There was a lot of graduation among the receiving corps for this district, but Hansen comes back after a strong year with 24 catches, 463 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Benjamin Gerken, SR, Kuemper Catholic — A big-play threat, Gerken averaged 20.9 yards per grab while finishing with 15 receptions for 314 yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Kolton Keller, SR, Saydel — Keller’s 22 receptions come in just behind Hansen’s 24, and he finished with 212 yards and a touchdown.
4. Trevor Goode, JR, Saydel — The Eagles also bring back Goode, who posted 161 yards and a touchdown on 10 grabs.
5. Jake Kistenmacher, JR, Des Moines Christian — Kistenmacher had five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown while averaging a district-high 21.2 yards per reception.
6. Jonovan Wilkinson, SR, Roland-Story — And the last of the returning players with at least 100 yards receiving, Wilkinson finished with exactly that on 9 grabs.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Charlie Watts, JR, Roland-Story — The top-returning tackler in the district is just a junior this fall, and Watts had 81.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack from his linebacker position in 2022.
2. Cody Allen, SR, Greene County — Another terrific returning linebacker, Allen had 64.0 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his junior season. He also had two fumble recoveries.
3. Camden Strennen, JR, Greene County — Strennen will make this Greene County defense even more formidable after 50.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore.
4. Tyler Drefke, SO, Des Moines Christian — Our first defensive back on the list, Drefke stepped right in as a freshman and finished with 46.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.
5. Gavin Scheuermann, SR, Greene County — Would you believe the Rams will have three of the top five returning tacklers in this district all in the middle of their defense? Scheuermann had 44.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a junior for the Rams.
6. Hesston Johnson, SR, Roland-Story — The Norsemen quarterback also had a strong year at linebacker with 43.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL. Johnson added two fumble recoveries.
7. Evan Adams, SR, Kuemper Catholic — An unstoppable and immovable force on the DL for Kuemper, Adams had 12.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among his 38.5 tackles. He also jumped on two fumbles last season.
8. Michael Rumley, SR, Greene County — Another standout defensive lineman, Rumley had 37.0 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks last season. Rumley also hopped on two fumbles.
9. Ty Andrews, SR, Des Moines Christian — Des Moines Christian’s top-returning linebacker, Andrews had 4.0 tackles for loss and finished with 36.5 total tackles last season.
10. Kolton Keller, SR, Saydel — Saydel has entered the chat. Keller is the team’s top-returning tackler after posting 36.5 tackles while listed as a defensive back last season.
11. AJ Ollin, JR, Saydel — Another returning DB for the Eagles, Ollin had 34.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack as a sophomore. Ollin also had two interceptions on the season.
12. Will Simons, SR, Kuemper Catholic — There’s about to be a run of Kuemper tacklers, and Simons is up first with 32.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 1.0 sack.
13. Kyle Sundrup, SR, Kuemper Catholic — Another senior defender for the Knights, Sundrup had a huge year with 31.0 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
14. Grady Godwin, JR, Saydel — Godwin posted 30.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss and is the Eagles’ top-returning linebacker.
15. Jace Hanson, SR, Southeast Valley — Hanson also had a strong year at linebacker for the Jaguars with 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 30.5 total tackles.
16. John Boes, SR, Kuemper Catholic — Boes finished with 27.0 total tackles last season for the Knights.
17. Jake Irlbeck, SR, Kuemper Catholic — And Irlbeck was right behind Boes with 26.5 tackles, including 2.0 TFLs, and had two fumble recoveries.
18. Jake Hausman, SR, Kuemper Catholic — And Hausman was right behind Irlbeck with 26.0 total tackles and 1.5 TFLs. Hausman had two fumble recoveries, too.
19. Gabe Ebersole, SR, Greene County — Ebersole was strong on defense with 25.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
20. Jack Hansen, SR, Greene County — Hansen had 24.5 tackles for Greene County last season.
21. Kyle Friend, SO, Des Moines Christian — Another outstanding Lions freshman, Friend had 24.0 tackles.
22. Thomas Tjaden, SR, Roland-Story — A huge season on the defensive line for Tjaden saw him go for 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 24.0 total tackles.
23. Christian Chelsvig, SR, Roland-Story — Chelsvig played linebacker and had 23.5 total tackles last year for Roland-Story.
24. Dalton Crouse, SR, Southeast Valley — Crouse posted 23.0 tackles from a safety spot for the Jaguars.
25. Noah Cornell, SR, Greene County — Cornell had 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack while finishing with 22.5 tackles as a defensive lineman.
26. Jace Fadden, JR, Des Moines Christian — When Fadden was in on a play, he was usually wrecking shop. He had 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 22.0 total tackles. And he jumped on two fumbles.
27. Parker Swafford, JR, Saydel — The Saydel defensive lineman had 22.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
28. Jake Kistenmacher, JR, Des Moines Christian — A defensive back, Kistenmacher had 21.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
29. Aaron Peyton, SR, Roland-Story — Peyton was on the DL for the Norsemen and had 3.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 19.5 total tackles.
30. Tyler Moreland, SR, Southeast Valley — Moreland was also a big-time shop wrecker with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among 19.5 total tackles.
Other defensive standouts:
-Jaxson Kadolph, SR, Roland-Story — 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Roland Yates, JR, Roland-Story — 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Boaz Clark, SR, Roland-Story — 5 INT
-Ross Larson, SR, Southeast Valley — 2 INT
-Tate Bieret, JR, Kuemper Catholic — 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 4 INT
-Nick Embry, JR, Saydel — 4.0 TFL
-Ryan Van Houten, JR, Saydel — 2.0 TFL
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Nathan Behne, SR, Greene County — 33/34 PAT, 7/11 FG, 37 LONG
-Gianna Bennett, SR, Des Moines Christian — 28/33 PAT, 0/3 FG
-Gabe Ebersole, SR, Greene County — 621 PUNT yards
-Tommy Fitzsimmons, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 47/47 PAT, 3/4 FG, 34 LONG
-Jace Hanson, SR, Southeast Valley — 711 PUNT yards
-Sam Knoll, JR, Roland-Story — 20/26 PAT, 1/1 FG, 20 LONG
-Tate Platte, SR, Des Moines Christian — 705 PUNT yards
-Landen Soma, SO, Saydel — 120 KR yards
-Camden Strennen, JR, Greene County — 241 KR yards, KR TD
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Des Moines Christian (5): Tate Platte (1st QB, 1st P), Gianna Bennett (2nd K), Logan Soppe (HM OL), Ty Andrews (HM LB)
•Greene County (12): Noah Cornell (1st OL), Kamden Kinne (1st OL), Nathan Behne (1st K), Michael Rumley (1st DL), Cody Allen (1st LB), Camden Strennen (1st DB), Gabe Ebersole (2nd QB), Jack Hansen (2nd WR), Bryce Habben (2nd OL), Gavin Scheuermann (2nd LB), Nick Stream (2nd DB), Trey Schilling (HM DB)
•Kuemper Catholic (3): DJ Vonnahme (1st QB), Evan Adams (1st OL), Tommy Fitzsimmons (1st K)
•Roland-Story (6): Aaron Peyton (1st), Boaz Clark (1st), Jonovan Wilkinson (1st), Charlie Watts (1st), Christian Chelsvig (HM), Sam Knoll (HM)
•Saydel (4): Cooper Hanasz (HM), AJ Ollin (2nd DB), Kolton Keller (2nd At-Large), Parker Swafford (HM)
•Southeast Valley (N/A)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Tate Platte, SR, Des Moines Christian
QB: DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic
RB: Jonovan Wilkinson, SR, Roland-Story
WR: Jack Hansen, SR, Greene County
WR: Benjamin Gerken, SR, Kuemper Catholic
OL: Noah Cornell, SR, Greene County
OL: Kamden Kinne, JR, Greene County
OL: Bryce Habben, JR, Greene County
OL: Logan Soppe, SR, Des Moines Christian
OL: Evan Adams, SR, Kuemper Catholic
DL: Evan Adams, SR, Kuemper Catholic
DL: Michael Rumley, SR, Greene County
DL: Thomas Tjaden, SR, Roland-Story
LB: Charlie Watts, JR, Roland-Story
LB: Cody Allen, SR, Greene County
LB: Gavin Scheuermann, SR, Greene County
LB: Kyle Sundrup, SR, Kuemper Catholic
DB: Boaz Clark, SR, Roland-Story
DB: DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic
DB: Tyler Drefke, SO, Des Moines Christian
DB: Camden Strennen, JR, Greene County
K: Tommy Fitzsimmons, SR, Kuemper Catholic
K: Nathan Behne, SR, Greene County
P: Tate Platte, SR, Des Moines Christian
KR: Camden Strennen, JR, Greene County
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 2A District 8 it looks like this:
1. Greene County (32)
2. Kuemper Catholic (27)
3. Roland-Story (22)
4. Des Moines Christian (17)
5. Southeast Valley (12)
6. Saydel (10)
Thoughts: As the preview moved along, it certainly felt like Greene County and Kuemper Catholic were the top two teams. The system/formula believes the Rams are a slight favorite while Kuemper is more than capable, although they will be jumping up a class from last year. Roland-Story appears to have an improved bunch while Des Moines Christian shouldn’t be counted out with some of the young talent they relied on last year.
