(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Class 8-Player District 1 Football.
2023 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Four Rolling Valley Conference schools land in Class 8-Player District 1: Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine. Ar-We-Va is used to this, but Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine all join from District 10. Meanwhile, state semifinalists Newell-Fonda and St. Mary’s, Remsen (the defending champion) are also back in the district along with Siouxland Christian. Noteworthy: Cole Corson is gone from Glidden-Ralston, so the IHSAA decided to stop punishing the Wildcats. Here’s how each program did a year ago:
Ar-We-Va Rockets — 3-5 overall (Class 8-Player District 1)
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 2-6 overall (Class 8-Player District 10)
Newell-Fonda Mustangs — 10-2 overall (Class 8-Player District 1)
Siouxland Christian Eagles — 2-7 overall (Class 8-Player District 1)
St. Mary’s, Remsen Hawks — 13-0 overall (Class 8-Player District 1)
West Harrison Hawkeyes — 9-1 overall (Class 8-Player District 10)
Woodbine Tigers — 3-6 overall (Class 8-Player District 10)
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Isaac Schaefers & Austin Stoelk
•Boyer Valley: Jeremy Christiansen (NEW)
•Newell-Fonda: Brian Wilken
•Siouxland Christian: Scoop Latimer
•St. Mary’s, Remsen: Tim Osterman
•West Harrison: Andrew Stevenson
•Woodbine: Dustin Crook
Note: There are THREE head coaches in this district that have won state championships in Christiansen, Wilken and Osterman.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2022:
1. Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine — Yes, a sophomore leads the way here. Of course, age is only a number, especially when it comes to the Pryor family. Brodyn (AKA Brody) threw for 2,327 yards and 30 touchdowns last season during his debut year of varsity football.
2. Mason McIntosh, SR, West Harrison — While many of his star teammates graduated around him, McIntosh is back after throwing for 1,003 yards and 16 touchdowns.
3. Blayne Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va — Ar-We-Va’s Smith stepped up into the starting QB position, finishing the year with 869 yards and 10 touchdowns.
4. Judah Bielenberg, JR, Siouxland Christian — And the final returning starting quarterback in the district is from Siouxland Christian, where Bielenberg threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
That leaves three teams looking for a new starter. Here’s how we handicap the QB1 race at the following three schools…
-Boyer Valley: Cael Beam has graduated, but Luke Cripps had a bit of experience last season in throwing for 185 yards. Cripps, though, spent most of his time as a wide receiver. Only junior Owen Garside was listed on Bound as a QB and will be back for the Bulldogs.
-Newell-Fonda: Mason Dicks had an incredible senior season for the Mustangs. Sophomore Trevor Tauber is the only other player on the Newell-Fonda roster that attempted a pass, going 2/4 for 44 yards. Junior Max Carlson was also listed as a QB a year ago.
-St. Mary’s, Remsen: One of the top quarterbacks in the state, Cael Ortmann, threw for 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The rest of the league will be happy he is gone and graduated. Jaxon Bunkers is also gone. However, juniors Landon Waldschmitt and Keaton Harpenau also attempted and completed passes last year, although Waldschmitt was the only other player actually listed as a QB on the Bound roster.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2022:
1. Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — The top-returning rusher in the district comes from Ar-We-Va, where Wyatt Ragaller edged older brother Wade in finishing with 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
2. Wade Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — The other Ragaller was right behind his younger brother and posted 512 yards and five touchdowns for the Rockets.
3. Judah Bielenberg, JR, Siouxland Christian — Bielenberg is next and is one of only three others that went for over 200 yards on the ground. The Siouxland Christian quarterback had 230 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Brady Koenck, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen — Koenck rushed for 227 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Hawks.
5. Landon Waldschmitt, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen — The potential starting quarterback for the Hawks, Waldschmitt averaged 13.1 yards per carry while finishing with 210 yards and five touchdowns.
6. Keaton Harpenau, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen — Another St. Mary’s junior, Harpenau figures to find plenty more carries this year after going for 191 yards and a touchdown.
7. Ty Tauber, SR, Newell-Fonda — While Trevor Tauber may be the Newell-Fonda quarterback, Ty Tauber should get plenty of carries for the Mustangs this year. He had 175 yards and five touchdowns a year ago.
8. Mason McIntosh, SR, West Harrison — Another starting quarterback on the list, McIntosh had 152 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground.
9. Brenner Sullivan, SO, Woodbine — Sullivan averaged 10.9 yards per carry during his freshman season, tallying 142 yards and a touchdown rushing.
10. Nolan Birdsall, JR, West Harrison — Another Hawkeyes option on the ground, Birdsall will likely get plenty more carries this year after going for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Others over 100 yards rushing:
11. Trenton Struss, SR, Newell-Fonda (120 yards, TD)
12. Robert Brasel, SR, Boyer Valley (118 yards, TD)
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2022:
1. Brenner Sullivan, SO, Woodbine — One of the top-returning rushers is also the top-returning receiver. Sullivan had 22 grabs for 391 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 17.8 yards per grab.
2. Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — Ragaller is the top-returning rusher and the second leading returning receiver. He finished last season with 30 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Those 30 grabs are the most among returnees in the district.
3. Wade Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — There are Ragallers all over the place in this write-up. Wade had 22 receptions for 291 yards and five touchdowns.
4. Luke Cripps, SR, Boyer Valley — There’s a chance Luke Cripps will be the quarterback for the Bulldogs this year, but he can’t throw it to himself. Or can he? He finished with 19 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns last season.
5. Jed Bielenberg, SR, Siouxland Christian — The Bielenberg to Bielenberg connection lives on for another year, as Jed had 190 yards receiving on 16 receptions. Two of them went for touchdowns.
6. Harley Molina, SR, Ar-We-Va — Molina had 18 receptions for 178 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver for the Rockets last season.
7. Nolan Birdsall, JR, West Harrison — Birdsall is yet another top-returning rusher/receiver in this preview. He finished last season with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.
8. Brenden Wagner, SO, Woodbine — And one more Woodbine skill position player that had a big year. Wagner finished with five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, averaging 20.4 yards per reception.
9. Guyson Lyman, JR, Newell-Fonda — Lyman averaged 29.7 yards per grab last year, finishing with 89 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
10. Jack McCune, SR, Siouxland Christian — McCune had just two receptions, but they went for 70 yards, making for a 35.0 yards-per-reception average. Interestingly enough, neither went for touchdowns.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2022:
1. Landon Fitchhorn, SR, Woodbine — Fitchhorn had a monster season for the Tigers last year, finishing with 65.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
2. Brenner Sullivan, SO, Woodbine — Another star returnee for the Tigers on the defensive side is someone you’ve already been introduced to as a runner/receiver. Sullivan had 54.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss as a defensive back last season. Sullivan also finished with two interceptions and had one returned for a touchdown.
3. Nolan Birdsall, JR, West Harrison — Birdsall was a monster off the edge for the Hawkeyes in 2022, totaling 23.0 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks among 47.5 total tackles.
3. Ty Tauber, SR, Newell-Fonda — Tauber is the top-returning tackler for the Mustangs, finishing with 47.5 tackles last season for the Mustangs.
5. Wade Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — Ragaller was also a huge contributor for the Rockets last season with 47.0 total tackles. He also had 7.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
6. Robert Brasel, SR, Boyer Valley — Brasel posted 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 44.5 total tackles for the Bulldogs.
7. Gavin Kelley, SR, Woodbine — Kelley was another massive havoc wreaker on the defensive line last season, tallying 14.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks while finishing with 42.0 total tackles.
8. Jed Bielenberg, SR, Siouxland Christian — Bielenberg was a strong defensive presence for the Eagles last season in posting 41.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had three fumble recoveries.
9. Keaton Harpenau, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen — The top-returning tackler for the Hawks is a Harpenau, which is probably not a rare thing over the last several years. Harpenau had 40.0 total tackles and 1.0 TFL. Harpenau also had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
10. Devon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va — Ehlers’ debut season brought 40.0 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Rockets.
The rest of the returning tacklers with 20.0+ tackles from 2022:
11. Trenton Struss, SR, Newell-Fonda (39.0 tackles)
12. Guyson Lyman, JR, Newell-Fonda (37.5 tackles, 2 FR)
13. Harley Molina, SR, Ar-We-Va (35.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sack)
14. Tyson VonGlan, SO, Ar-We-Va (33.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks)
15. Owen Garside, JR, Boyer Valley (33.0 tackles, 2 FR, 3 INT)
16. Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va (31.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 3 INT)
17. Braxton Kniep, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (28.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
17. Mason McIntosh, SR, West Harrison (28.0 tackles)
17. Jax Pryor, SO, Woodbine (28.0 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks)
20. Max Carlson, JR, Newell-Fonda (27.0 tackles)
21. Owen Lehan, JR, Boyer Valley (26.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
22. Brady Koenck, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (25.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
23. Cooper Petersen, JR, Boyer Valley (24.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
24. Levi Reineke, SO, Boyer Valley (23.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL)
25. Judah Bielenberg, JR, Siouxland Christian (21.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
25. Matt Ferguson, SR, Boyer Valley (21.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL)
25. Johnathan Riesselman, SO, Ar-We-Va (21.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 4 FR)
28. Brady Wurth, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (21.0 tackles)
29. Emmett Neumann, SR, Ar-We-Va (20.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
29. Ty Tritz, SR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (20.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL)
Other defensive standouts:
-Matt Cline, JR, Woodbine (4.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL)
-Collin Homan, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (18.5 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
-Ben Lantz, SR, Boyer Valley (7.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
-Hunter Pick, SR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (16.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
-Dillon Reed, SO, Woodbine (3 INT)
-Lennan Steichen, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen (12.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks)
-Jacob Wells, SR, Siouxland Christian (6.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Luke Cripps, SR, Boyer Valley — 339 KR yards (21.2 PER); 18/24 PAT
-Matt Ferguson, SR, Boyer Valley — 28 kickoffs, 5 touchbacks
-Collin Homan, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen — 1/2 PAT, 16 kickoffs, 3 touchbacks
-Pedro Patricio, SR, Newell-Fonda — 30/36 PAT, 67 kickoffs, 44 touchbacks
-Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine — 509 PUNT yards (31.8 PER)
-Jax Pryor, SO, Woodbine — 12 kickoffs, 1 touchback
-Wade Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 110 KR yards (18.3 PER)
-Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 318 KR yards (22.7 PER), 1 KR TD; 103 PR yards (17.2 PER), 1 PR TD; 6/13 PAT; 668 PUNT yards (30.4 PER)
-Eli Roberts, SR, Newell-Fonda — 15/20 PAT, 9 kickoffs, 1 touchback
-Trenton Struss, SR, Newell-Fonda — 247 KR yards (17.6 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
•Ar-We-Va (N/A)
•Boyer Valley (2): Charlie Brasel (HM), Luke Cripps (HM)
•Newell-Fonda (N/A)
•Siouxland Christian (N/A)
•St. Mary’s, Remsen (N/A)
•West Harrison (3): Nolan Birdsall (1st Team Defense), Mason McIntosh (HM), Abe Pavlik (HM)
•Woodbine (5): Brody Pryor (2nd Team Offense), Gavin Kelley (2nd Team Offense), Jax Pryor (2nd Team Defense), Landon Fitchhorn (HM), Brenner Sullivan (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine
QB: Mason McIntosh, SR, West Harrison
RB: Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va
RB/WR: Brenner Sullivan, SO, Woodbine
RB/WR: Wade Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va
OL: Gavin Kelley, SR, Woodbine
OL: Abe Pavlik, JR, West Harrison
DL: Nolan Birdsall, JR, West Harrison
DL: Gavin Kelley, SR, Woodbine
DL: Jax Pryor, SO, Woodbine
LB: Landon Fitchhorn, SR, Woodbine
LB: Ty Tauber, SR, Newell-Fonda
DB: Brenner Sullivan, SO, Woodbine
DB: Trenton Struss, SR, Newell-Fonda
DB: Keaton Harpenau, JR, St. Mary’s, Remsen
RET: Wyatt Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va
K: Pedro Patricio, SR, Newell-Fonda
P: Brodyn Pryor, SO, Woodbine
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2022 total wins + # of returning standouts listed above + preseason all-district. In Class 8-Player District 1 it looks like this:
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen (25)
2. Newell-Fonda & Woodbine (23)
4. Ar-We-Va (21)
5. West Harrison (18)
6. Boyer Valley (13)
7. Siouxland Christian (9)
Thoughts: I like the looks of how this lines up. St. Mary’s, Remsen lost a bit, but they also lost zero games last year and won the state championship. Plus, they are one of a handful of teams in the state that simply plugs and places to great success each year. Newell-Fonda is in that same boat while Woodbine brings back a ton of talent from last year’s group. Same for Ar-We-Va. West Harrison is being carried somewhat by last year’s win total, and it could be difficult to replace their historic senior class. Coach Christiansen’s Bulldogs will be pretty green this year, as will Siouxland Christian.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.