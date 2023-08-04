(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
2023 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Woodbine girls and boys were Rolling Valley Conference champions in 2022. The girl’s side was much, much closer than the boys. Here’s how it finished out last season:
GIRLS
1. Woodbine Tigers (24)
2. Boyer Valley Bulldogs (33)
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans (81)
4. CAM Cougars (97)
BOYS
1. Woodbine Tigers (15)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans (49)
3. West Harrison Hawkeyes (78)
COACHES
•Boyer Valley: Kent Hall
•CAM: Debra Brown (NEW)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Darla Davis
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Kevin Brown
•West Harrison: Julius Michalik
•Woodbine: James Smith
Note: Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan do not list cross country programs on Bound.
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
Only two of the top 10 runners from the Rolling Valley Conference girls meet last season were a senior. Third-place finisher Nicole Sherer of Woodbine and Exira/EHK’s 10th-place runner Ella Petersen are graduated and gone. Only two other runners — both from Exira/EHK — among the 23 that competed in the RVC meet were seniors. They were Quinn Grubbs (14th) and Jessi Marshall (23rd).
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
Two of the top five, three of the top seven and only four of the top 13 from last year’s Rolling Valley Conference race were seniors. The group is headed by Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan — the Rolling Valley runner-up and a state medalist. Lane Vennink of Woodbine took fifth, CAM’s Gavin Clayton finished in seventh and Carson Cary of CAM came in 13th. Only two others — Riley Acker and Gunnar Stolz of West Harrison — were seniors.
GIRLS: THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s RVC meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine — Murdock won the conference championship by nearly one minute before finding success at the state meet. Her time: 19:57.18.
2. (2) Adyson Lapel, JR, Woodbine — One Addison was followed by another Adyson. Lapel had a 20:54.45 in second place.
3. (4) Lauren Malone, SR, Boyer Valley — The dual-sporter put down a solid time at the RVC meet, finishing in fourth place with a 21:21.39.
4. (5) Mariah Falkena, JR, Boyer Valley — Falkena ran well, too, in finishing fifth with a time of 21:33.27. She was the 2021 conference champion.
5. (6) Elise Olson, JR, Woodbine — The Tigers have talented runners coming out their ears, and they come from all classes. Olson was sixth in 21:54.95.
6. (7) Clara Gorham, JR, Boyer Valley — The only thing keeping Woodbine from a clean sweep was the Boyer Valley girl’s team. Gorham ran a 22:21.60.
7. (8) Lauryn Muff, SO, Boyer Valley — Another strong sophomore that had a good season and a good finish to the season, Muff had a 22:27.50.
8. (9) Lily Heistand, SO, Boyer Valley — Heistand ends a solid run of Bulldogs after running a 23:10.42 at the meet.
9. (11) Abby Mandel, SR, Boyer Valley — The Bulldogs, though, have yet another runner that finished just outside the top 10 in Mandel (23:40.96).
10. (12) Kylie Neligh, SR, Woodbine — Neligh also provided depth for the Tigers last season, finishing in 12th with a 24:16.42.
The rest of the returnees:
11. (13) Reagan Cogdill, SO, Woodbine (24:22.35)
12. (15) Grace Bartz, JR, Exira/EHK (24:51.30)
13. (16) Alison South, SO, CAM (25:57.49)
14. (17) Bailey Steppuhn, SO, Woodbine (26:10.08)
15. (18) Carly Dennis, SR, CAM (26:29.43)
16. (19) Ruby VanderWal, JR, Exira/EHK (27:50.59)
17. (20) Mia South, SR, CAM (30:08.36)
18. (21) Ellen Gerlock, JR, CAM (32:14.01)
19. (22) Elizabeth Rouse, JR, CAM (34:02.89)
BOYS: THE RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is their ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s RVC meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Landon Bendgen, SR, Woodbine — The conference and state champion, Bendgen went 15:42.54 on his way to the RVC title. The underrated aspect of his state championship may be that he was pushed all year in his own league by Heffernan.
2. (3) Gunner Wagner, JR, Woodbine — Wagner also has the ability to push Bendgen in practice each night. He went 17:12.80 at the RVC meet.
3. (4) Thomas Tremel, SR, Woodbine — Get used to this Woodbine team winning RVC titles. Tremel ran fourth in 17:25.17.
4. (6) Adam Barry, JR, Woodbine — The last of the runners under 18 minutes last year at the conference meet, Barry went 17:41.23.
5. (8) Landon Cook, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — The top-returning sophomore in the conference, Cook went 18:15.65 to place eighth.
6. (9) Eric Wilson, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Exira/EHK enters the chat with Wilson, who led the Spartans in ninth-place last season (18:26.09).
7. (10) Xander Johnson, JR, Woodbine — The Tigers were so deep last year, and they figure to be that way again this season. Johnson ran an 18:37.88 in 10th.
8. (11) Austin Rasmussen, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Another strong sophomore and another from Exira/EHK, Rasmussen posted an 18:43.14 in 11th.
9. (12) Trey Burgmeyer, SR, Woodbine — Burgmeyer is the sixth runner from Woodbine in this top nine returnees. Maybe you’ve noticed. (19:01.41)
10. (14) Jonas LaCanne, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — The Spartans senior rounds out the top 10. LaCanne ran a 19:34.49 as the last runner in the race that went under 20 minutes.
The rest of the top 20:
11. (15) Owen Wingert, JR, Woodbine (20:19.05)
12. (16) Evan Estrada, JR, Woodbine (20:20.35)
13. (17) Jacob Barry, SR, West Harrison (20:32.13)
14. (18) Carson Kelley, JR, Woodbine (20:49.60)
15. (19) Phil Reinhart, SR, Exira/EHK (20:53.14)
16. (20) Quintin White, SR, Exira/EHK (21:21.83)
17. (21) James Kraft, SR, West Harrison (21:48.65)
18. (22) Jaiden Pettepier, SR, Exira/EHK (22:06.11)
19. (23) Dom Lary, SO, Woodbine (22:10.19)
20. (24) Wyatt Coenen, JR, Woodbine (22:12.07)
GIRLS: POSTSEASON HIGHLIGHTS
•Boyer Valley: The Bulldog girls took fifth place at their SQM, flanked by solid group running from returnees Mariah Falkena (23rd), Lauryn Muff (25th), Abby Mandel (28th) and Clara Gorham (30th).
•CAM: The Cougars were able to post a team score at their 1A SQM and could return all five runners from that meet — Alison South, Carley Dennis, Mia South, Ellen Gerlock and Elizabeth Rouse.
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: N/A
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Another team from the Rolling Valley that posted a team score at the SQM, the Spartans will have to replace their top two runners. However, Gracie Bartz and Ruby VanderWal were underclassmen on that team.
•West Harrison: N/A
•Woodbine: Woodbine qualified for state and placed 12th when they got there, led by a medal from Addison Murdock, who took 14th. I know Murdock has had some injury issues since then, but here’s to hoping she’s back to tip-top shape for this fall season. Adyson Lapel, Reagan Cogdill, Kylie Neligh and Bailey Steppuhn all ran at that state meet while Elise Olson was a big part of their qualifying team.
BOYS: POSTSEASON HIGHLIGHTS
•Boyer Valley: Patrick Heffernan was the only runner at the SQM for Boyer Valley last season. He was a dang good one and will be missed.
•CAM: With Gavin Clayton gone, the top-returning runner from the SQM would be sophomore Blake Gossman.
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Landon Cook did not run at the SQM last season. Another sophomore — Logan Kenyon — did gain some SQM experience.
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The Spartans were ninth as a team at their 1A SQM, led by returning senior Eric Wilson (28th). Austin Rasmussen (43rd) and Jonas LaCanne (49th) also ran among the top 50. The rest of the group — Phil Reinhart, Jaiden Pettepier, Quintinn White and Carter Wiemann — could also be back.
•West Harrison: The Hawkeyes scored at the SQM, too, although they will lose two of those runners. Jacob Barry was their top finisher at the meet in 48th while James Kraft and Kendel Baldwin also could return.
•Woodbine: The Tigers were second at their SQM, led by three top-five finishes from Landon Bendgen (1st), Gunner Wagner (3rd) and the graduated Lane Vennink (5th). From there, they went on to state and brought home a third-place team trophy and a state championship from Bendgen. Wagner, Thomas Tremel, Adam Barry, Xander Johnson and Trey Burgmeyer should also be back for this group. The Rolling Valley championship is almost assured for this group. How about a….state championship?
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN
Coach Smith will only add to his legion of runners this year with last year’s junior-high champion of the Rolling Valley Conference joining the group. Izabella Seda edged Exira/EHK’s Michelle Wilson for the title by just over two seconds. Boyer Valley’s Mia Heistand and Leah Boysen of Exira/EHK were also among the top four. Others in the top 10:
6. Gabrielle Hundling, Ar-We-Va
9. Sophi Herzberg, CAM
10. Jenna Mitchell, Boyer Valley
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN
Boyer Valley will have the reigning junior high champion coming into high school with Dane Gorham posting a dominant time at last year’s conference meet. He won the event by over a minute and 12 seconds. Pretty good. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Jace Baker was the only other 8th grader that finished in the top five while Woodbine’s Carter Cox went eighth and Aaron Irlbeck of Coon Rapids-Bayard was 10th.
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
This is most definitely another Woodbine vs. Boyer Valley showdown. Just based on the returnees right now, Boyer Valley has a slight 28 to 29 edge, but both teams are only going to add to their depth. Right now, it’s a toss-up with CAM and potentially Exira/EHK following behind.
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Right now, there’s only one pick to make, and it’s Woodbine as the dominant champion. They might even have a shot to post a perfect score. Exira/EHK would be the only other team projected to post a team score, but Coon Rapids-Bayard looks to be bringing a big 8th grade class in. At this stage, though, the race is for second.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.